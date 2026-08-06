Think Fast Talk Smart: Communication Techniques

"Meaning is about being mindful of the effect you have on other people."

What makes a life meaningful? We often think purpose and meaning are the same thing, but according to Stanford professor Brian Lowery, they're fundamentally different. Purpose is what drives us. Meaning comes from the impact we have on others. In this live episode of Think Fast, Talk Smart from Stanford’s LEAD Me2We event, Lowery and Matt Abrahams examine how our relationships shape who we become, why sincerity matters more than authenticity, and how leaders influence others through every interaction. Along the way, they share practical insights on giving better feedback, building stronger connections, and creating workplaces where people can thrive.



Key Takeaways:

Meaning comes from your impact on others. Purpose is what drives your actions, but meaning grows when your work positively influences the people around you and continues beyond your own involvement.

The way you show up shapes the people around you. Leaders create better teams by practicing self-awareness, communicating with sincerity, and giving feedback that recognizes people's intentions while helping them grow.



Activity:

Notice your influence. At the end of each workday, write down one interaction that may have shaped someone else's experience—positively or negatively. Reflect on what you communicated beyond your words and what you want to do differently tomorrow.



Episode Reference Links:

Brian Lowery

Ep.23 Look Within: How to Lead with Self Awareness and Vulnerability

Ep.84 Quick Thinks: How Others Define Us

Ep.142 Power and Persuasion: Live Insights from Stanford Experts



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Matt Abrahams >>> LinkedIn



Chapters:



(00:00) - Introduction



(00:39) - Purpose vs. Meaning



(02:12) - The Ripple Effect of Meaning



(04:06) - How Others Shape Who We Are



(05:20) - The Leader's Role in Shaping Others



(08:58) - Self-Awareness & Psychological Safety



(11:48) - Sincerity vs. "True Self"



(12:53) - Feedback For Grow



(17:13) - Becoming Better Humans



(18:46) - Conclusion



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