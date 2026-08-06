Think Fast Talk Smart: Communication Techniques

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320 episodes
- "You want to make sure you have the energy at the end of your communication as well as at the beginning."
Why do some people command a room without raising their voice? Being heard isn't about speaking louder—it's about using your voice with intention. Breath, posture, and preparation all play a role in helping your message reach the people who need to hear it. In this Quick Thinks episode of Think Fast, Talk Smart, Matt Abrahams shares practical techniques for projecting your voice with confidence, building vocal stamina, and using microphones effectively. From breathing with more control to making the most of your physical presence, you'll learn simple strategies to ensure your message is heard when it matters most
Key Takeaways:
Strong voices start with strong breathing. Your breath is the foundation of vocal projection, helping you speak with greater volume, clarity, and confidence without straining your voice.
Preparation helps your voice go the distance. Building vocal stamina, improving your posture, and using microphones effectively ensures your message stays strong from your first word to your last.
Activity:
Build a vocal warm-up. Before your next presentation or important meeting, spend five minutes reading aloud while focusing on slow, deep breathing. Then identify one physical reminder—such as standing taller or relaxing your shoulders—to help support your voice before you begin.
Episode Reference Links:
Ep.262 Own the Room: How Voice, Breath, and Body Work Together
Connect:
Premium Signup >>>> Think Fast Talk Smart Premium
Email Questions & Feedback >>> hello@fastersmarter.io
Episode Transcripts >>> Think Fast Talk Smart Website
Newsletter Signup + English Language Learning >>> FasterSmarter.io
Think Fast Talk Smart >>> LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube
Matt Abrahams >>> LinkedIn
Chapters:
(00:00) - Introduction
(00:58) - Breathing for Better Projection
(02:29) - Place Your Voice
(04:05) - Building Vocal Stamina
(05:41) - Using a Lavalier Mic
(07:07) - Using a Handheld Mic
(08:29) - Conclusion
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- "Know your stuff, practice, and then just do it and be there."
How do you explain complex ideas without losing your audience? The challenge isn't knowing more—it's helping others understand. For Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal, great communication comes from making difficult topics accessible while holding people's attention. In this episode of Think Fast, Talk Smart, Ryssdal joins Matt Abrahams to discuss how to simplify complex information without oversimplifying it, conduct interviews that feel like genuine conversations, and communicate with confidence under pressure. From asking better questions to earning your audience's trust, Ryssdal shares practical techniques for staying present when the stakes are high.
Key Takeaways:
Complex ideas become powerful when they're easy to understand. Great communicators don't just share information—they translate it into clear, engaging messages that help others learn without sacrificing nuance.
Preparation gives you the freedom to be present. The more thoroughly you prepare, the easier it becomes to listen, adapt, and communicate with confidence when the conversation takes an unexpected turn.
Activity:
Rewrite for clarity. Take an email, presentation, or document you've already written and revise it for someone with no background in the topic. Remove jargon, simplify explanations, and make sure every sentence helps your audience understand your message.
Episode Reference Links:
Kai Ryssdal
Ep.220 Prep Like a Pro: Communication Confidence, Clarity, and Comedy
Connect:
Premium Signup >>>> Think Fast Talk Smart Premium
Email Questions & Feedback >>> hello@fastersmarter.io
Episode Transcripts >>> Think Fast Talk Smart Website
Newsletter Signup + English Language Learning >>> FasterSmarter.io
Think Fast Talk Smart >>> LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube
Matt Abrahams >>> LinkedIn
Chapters:
(00:00) - Introduction
(00:59) - Making Complex Ideas Clear
(02:24) - Find Your Communication Rhythm
(03:30) - Keeping People Listening
(04:38) - Better Introductions
(05:50) - More Conversational Interviews
(08:49) - Getting Conversations Back on Track
(10:23) - Communicating Through Uncertainty
(12:23) - Managing Speaking Anxiety
(14:22) - Recovering from Mistakes
(15:39) - Staying Curious
(16:42) - When Your Mind Goes Blank
(18:05) - The Final Three Questions
(21:35) - Conclusion
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Thank you to our sponsors. These partnerships support the ongoing production of the podcast, allowing us to bring it to you at no cost.
With LinkedIn Hiring Pro, you can hire with confidence, knowing you're getting the best talent for your needs. Get started by posting your job for free at linkedin.com/fast
- "Meaning is about being mindful of the effect you have on other people."
What makes a life meaningful? We often think purpose and meaning are the same thing, but according to Stanford professor Brian Lowery, they're fundamentally different. Purpose is what drives us. Meaning comes from the impact we have on others. In this live episode of Think Fast, Talk Smart from Stanford’s LEAD Me2We event, Lowery and Matt Abrahams examine how our relationships shape who we become, why sincerity matters more than authenticity, and how leaders influence others through every interaction. Along the way, they share practical insights on giving better feedback, building stronger connections, and creating workplaces where people can thrive.
Key Takeaways:
Meaning comes from your impact on others. Purpose is what drives your actions, but meaning grows when your work positively influences the people around you and continues beyond your own involvement.
The way you show up shapes the people around you. Leaders create better teams by practicing self-awareness, communicating with sincerity, and giving feedback that recognizes people's intentions while helping them grow.
Activity:
Notice your influence. At the end of each workday, write down one interaction that may have shaped someone else's experience—positively or negatively. Reflect on what you communicated beyond your words and what you want to do differently tomorrow.
Episode Reference Links:
Brian Lowery
Ep.23 Look Within: How to Lead with Self Awareness and Vulnerability
Ep.84 Quick Thinks: How Others Define Us
Ep.142 Power and Persuasion: Live Insights from Stanford Experts
Connect:
Premium Signup >>>> Think Fast Talk Smart Premium
Email Questions & Feedback >>> hello@fastersmarter.io
Episode Transcripts >>> Think Fast Talk Smart Website
Newsletter Signup + English Language Learning >>> FasterSmarter.io
Think Fast Talk Smart >>> LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube
Matt Abrahams >>> LinkedIn
Chapters:
(00:00) - Introduction
(00:39) - Purpose vs. Meaning
(02:12) - The Ripple Effect of Meaning
(04:06) - How Others Shape Who We Are
(05:20) - The Leader's Role in Shaping Others
(08:58) - Self-Awareness & Psychological Safety
(11:48) - Sincerity vs. "True Self"
(12:53) - Feedback For Grow
(17:13) - Becoming Better Humans
(18:46) - Conclusion
********
Thank you to our sponsors. These partnerships support the ongoing production of the podcast, allowing us to bring it to you at no cost.
With LinkedIn Hiring Pro, you can hire with confidence, knowing you're getting the best talent for your needs. Get started by posting your job for free at linkedin.com/fast
- "When there's a gap between our intention and our impact, we diminish others and our communication."
The best leaders don't succeed because they have all the answers—they succeed because they bring out the best thinking in others. Liz Wiseman, executive advisor, CEO of the Wiseman Group, and author of the million-copy bestseller Multipliers: How the Best Leaders Make Everyone Smarter, has spent years studying why some leaders amplify the intelligence around them while others unintentionally hold people back. In this episode of Think Fast, Talk Smart, Wiseman joins Matt Abrahams to explore the habits of multiplier leaders, the subtle ways well-intentioned managers accidentally diminish their teams, and how curiosity, trust, and thoughtful communication create environments where people can do their best work. Together, they share practical strategies for leading with greater impact by aligning your intentions with the experience you create for others.
Key Takeaways:
Great leaders multiply, not diminish. Create trust, ask more than you tell, and challenge people to do their best thinking instead of stepping in with the answers.
Good intentions aren't enough. The most effective communicators pay attention to the impact of their actions, ensuring their support empowers others rather than unintentionally holding them back.
Activity:
Ask the multiplier question. At the end of your next one-on-one or team meeting, ask: "What do you need from me to do your best work?" Listen without jumping in to solve the problem. Focus on understanding what will help others think, contribute, and perform at their highest level.
To listen to the extended Deep Thinks version of this episode, please visit FasterSmarter.io/premium.
Episode Reference Links:
Liz Wiseman
Liz’s Book: Multipliers
147. Disrupt Yourself: How to Innovate Who You Are and Become Who You Can Be
212. Break It to Make It: Disrupt Your Way to the Perfect Job Fit
Connect:
Premium Signup >>>> Think Fast Talk Smart Premium
Email Questions & Feedback >>> hello@fastersmarter.io
Episode Transcripts >>> Think Fast Talk Smart Website
Newsletter Signup + English Language Learning >>> FasterSmarter.io
Think Fast Talk Smart >>> LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube
Matt Abrahams >>> LinkedIn
Chapters:
(00:00) - Introduction
(00:55) - Multipliers vs. Diminishers
(02:26) - The Habits That Hold Teams Back
(03:54) - Safety, Stretch, & Trust
(05:12) - Curiosity Over Control
(06:56) - The Most Important Leadership Question
(09:14) - Becoming an Impact Player
(12:20) - When Good Intentions Backfire
(15:54) - Accidental Diminishing
(19:47) - The Final Three Questions
(25:07) - Conclusion
- “Managing emotions—yours and your audience's—is hard enough, but it's even harder when you're under pressure to respond."
High-pressure communication doesn't have to derail your message. In this Think Fast, Talk Smart Ask Matt Anything episode, Matt Abrahams answers real-world questions from members of the Think Fast, Talk Smart Learning Community, sharing practical advice for communicating with confidence when the stakes are high. From managing cognitive load and regulating anxiety to leading uncertain conversations and running more engaging meetings, Matt offers actionable strategies for staying focused, connecting with your audience, and communicating with clarity under pressure
Key Takeaways:
Manage your emotions to manage your message. Reducing cognitive load through preparation and emotional regulation helps you think and communicate more clearly under pressure.
Lead with your audience in mind. Whether navigating uncertainty or running meetings, acknowledging emotions, setting clear expectations, and tailoring your message helps people stay engaged and take action.
Activity:
Stress-test your message. Before your next high-stakes conversation or presentation, rehearse it once under mild pressure—set a timer, record yourself, or practice with a colleague. Notice where you lose clarity, then refine those moments before the real conversation.
Episode Reference Links:
Think Fast Talk Smart Learning Community
Connect:
Premium Signup >>>> Think Fast Talk Smart Premium
Email Questions & Feedback >>> hello@fastersmarter.io
Episode Transcripts >>> Think Fast Talk Smart Website
Newsletter Signup + English Language Learning >>> FasterSmarter.io
Think Fast Talk Smart >>> LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube
Matt Abrahams >>> LinkedIn
Chapters:
(00:00) - Introduction
(01:07) - Speaking Under Pressure
(04:01) - Calming an Anxious Audience
(07:45) - More Engaging Meetings
(12:33) - Communicating Change Without Fear
(16:30) - Conclusion
********
Thank you to our sponsors. These partnerships support the ongoing production of the podcast, allowing us to bring it to you at no cost.
With LinkedIn Hiring Pro, you can hire with confidence, knowing you're getting the best talent for your needs. Get started by posting your job for free at linkedin.com/fast
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About Think Fast Talk Smart: Communication Techniques
One of the most essential ingredients to success in business and life is effective communication. Join Matt Abrahams, best-selling author and Strategic Communication lecturer at Stanford Graduate School of Business, as he interviews experts to provide actionable insights that help you communicate with clarity, confidence, and impact. From handling impromptu questions to crafting compelling messages, Matt explores practical strategies for real-world communication challenges. Whether you’re navigating a high-stakes presentation, perfecting your email tone, or speaking off the cuff, Think Fast, Talk Smart equips you with the tools, techniques, and best practices to express yourself effectively in any situation. Enhance your communication skills to elevate your career and build stronger professional relationships. Tune in every Tuesday for new episodes. Subscribe now to unlock your potential as a thoughtful, impactful communicator. Learn more and sign up for our eNewsletter at fastersmarter.io.Podcast website
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