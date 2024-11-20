The Martell Method w/ Dan Martell

9 Brutal Truths of Money - How Getting Rich From Nothing
>> Get The Book (Buy Back Your Time): https://bit.ly/3pCTG78 >> Subscribe to My Newsletter: https://bit.ly/3W2tjp2 I want to share with you the untold truth about money. These are the lies you’ve been told that have been ingrained in our society to keep money and power out of your hands. But there are principles, although some controversial, that can reverse these lies and allow you to build wealth from nothing. I’ve personally used some of these principles to go from a broke 17-year-old to making my first million at 27 years old. And I still use these principles to generate wealth and create abundance in my life. IG: @danmartell X: @danmartell
--------
17:33
Millionaire CEO Explains: 5 Steps to Get Sh*t Done
>> Get The Book (Buy Back Your Time): https://bit.ly/3pCTG78 >> Subscribe to My Newsletter: https://bit.ly/3W2tjp2 When kids come up to me in any of my supercars… In this video, i’m going to share with you the untold truth about money. These lies you’ve been told have been ingrained in our society to keep money and power out of your hands. But there are principles, although some controversial, that can reverse these lies and allow you to build wealth from nothing. I’ve personally used some of these principles to go from a broke 17-year-old to making my first million at 27 years old. And I still use these principles to generate wealth and create abundance in my life. IG: @danmartell X: @danmartell
--------
15:16
Stop Wasting Your Life - 7 Things I Quit to Go From Broke to Millionaire
>> Get The Book (Buy Back Your Time): https://bit.ly/3pCTG78 >> Subscribe to My Newsletter: https://bit.ly/3W2tjp2 When kids come up to me in any of my supercars… They always ask me the same question. "What do you do?" My answer is always the same. "It's not about what I do, it's about what I don't do" In this video, i’m going to break down the 7 things I quit… To be able to go from broke to a multi-millionaire. So hopefully you can start applying some of these into your life. IG: @danmartell X: @danmartell
--------
13:27
If I Wanted to Go From $0 to $1M, I’d Do This
>> Get The Book (Buy Back Your Time): https://bit.ly/3pCTG78 >> Subscribe to My Newsletter: https://bit.ly/3W2tjp2 This is the fastest and most realistic way to become a millionaire. You might think it’s buying stocks, crypto or wholesaling some real estate. But it’s not… More cash millionaires are created through owning a business than any other wealth creation strategy. But the problem is over 80% of businesses fail in the first year… So I’m going to share with you the simple playbook of everything you need to know about starting your first business and becoming a millionaire. And the 10 steps that allowed me to go from broke to building a $100M revenue a year business empire. IG: @danmartell X: @danmartell
--------
18:48
These Rules Make It Impossible To Fail In Life
>> Get The Book (Buy Back Your Time): https://bit.ly/3pCTG78 >> Subscribe to My Newsletter: https://bit.ly/3W2tjp2 I’ve spent over 100 hours with 4 billionaires. And one thing that always struck me... Is how they set their life up so it’s impossible to fail. So I’ve put together the rules I’ve learned to make that true in my life as well. Even if you’re super frustrated, feel you have no leverage or you don't understand anything about billionaires. In this video, I’m going to share with you my 4 rules on how to set yourself up for guaranteed success. IG: @danmartell X: @danmartell
Dan Martell is a Canadian serial entrepreneur and angel investor. Subscribe now and learn his best strategies to build and scale successful products and businesses. Now hit that button and start the show. It's FREE.