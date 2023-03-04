Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Premier League

Premier League radio live streams

Here you can listen to the matches of the current matchday of the English Premier League live on the radio. Whether on the supporter's radio live stream or the local radio station in your club's hometown - stay in the game, live and for free.

Matchday 26 Season 2022/2023

måndag 2023-03-06

20:00

Brentford

On the radio: BBC Radio 5 live
Details of the game

Fulham

On the radio: BBC London 94.9
On the radio: BBC Radio 5 live, BBC London 94.9
Details of the game

Elapsed games

lördag 2023-03-04

12:30

Manchester City

On the radio: ManCity Radio
Newcastle United

On the radio: BBC Newcastle
On the radio: ManCity Radio, BBC Newcastle
15:00

Arsenal

On the radio: BBC Radio 5 live
Bournemouth

On the radio: BBC Radio Solent
On the radio: BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Solent
15:00

Brighton & Hove Albion

On the radio: BBC Radio 5 live
West Ham

On the radio: TalkSport
On the radio: BBC Radio 5 live, TalkSport
15:00

Brentford

On the radio: BBC Radio 5 live
Fulham

On the radio: BBC London 94.9
On the radio: BBC Radio 5 live, BBC London 94.9
15:00

Chelsea

On the radio: Chelsea FC Live Audio – Chelsea Football Club Fanradio
Leeds United

On the radio: Radio Aire UK
On the radio: Chelsea FC Live Audio – Chelsea Football Club Fanradio, Radio Aire UK
15:00

Aston Villa

On the radio: BBC Radio 5 live
Crystal Palace

On the radio: BBC Radio 5 live
On the radio: BBC Radio 5 live
15:00

Wolverhampton

On the radio: BBC Radio 5 live
Tottenham Hotspur

On the radio: BBC London 94.9
On the radio: BBC Radio 5 live, BBC London 94.9
17:30

Southampton

On the radio: BBC Radio Solent
Details of the game

Leicester City

On the radio: BBC Radio 5 live
On the radio: BBC Radio Solent, BBC Radio 5 live
Details of the game

söndag 2023-03-05

14:00

Nottingham Forest

On the radio: BBC Radio Nottingham
Details of the game

Everton

On the radio: BBC Radio 5 live
On the radio: BBC Radio Nottingham, BBC Radio 5 live
Details of the game
16:30

Liverpool

On the radio: FC Liverpool Live
Details of the game

Manchester United

On the radio: BBC Radio Manchester
On the radio: FC Liverpool Live, BBC Radio Manchester
Details of the game

Premier League radio live today

When will the Premier League be broadcasted live?

Premier League matches at weekends are usually kicked off between 12.30pm and 8pm (UK time) on Saturdays and between 12pm and 8pm (UK time) on Sundays. However, some Premier League matches may also take place on Monday evenings, with a kick-off time of 8pm (UK time). During the week, Premier League matches may start at 18:00 or 20:00 (UK time). However, it should be noted that exact kick-off times may vary depending on the game schedule.

Where can I listen to live broadcasts of Premier League matches?

You can listen to the live broadcasts of the English Premier League, for example, here on radio.net via our web radios. Follow either the broadcasts of your club's supporter radio or the live broadcasts of the local radio stations.

Will all Premier League matches be broadcasted live?

No, not all Premier League matches are broadcasted live on the radio. However, you will find a live stream for a large number of matches here with us.

Can I listen to the live broadcasts of Premier League matches abroad?

Yes, you can listen to the live radio broadcasts of Premier League matches abroad, but it is possible that individual broadcasting groups may block their radio streams internationally.