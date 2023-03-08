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Premier League radio live streams

Here you can listen to the matches of the current matchday of the English Premier League live on the radio. Whether on the supporter's radio live stream or the local radio station in your club's hometown - stay in the game, live and for free.
Season 2026/2027

Saturday 10/10/2026

Arsenal
Leeds United
--
On the radio: talkSPORT BBC Radio Leeds
Details of the game
Aston Villa
Brentford
--
On the radio: BBC Radio 5 live BBC London 94.9
Details of the game
Chelsea
Bournemouth
--
On the radio: BBC Radio 5 live BBC Radio Solent
Details of the game
Ipswich Town
Fulham
--
On the radio: BBC Radio Suffolk BBC London 94.9
Details of the game
Sunderland
Brighton & Hove Albion
--
On the radio: BBC Newcastle BBC Radio 5 live
Details of the game
Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur
--
On the radio: talkSPORT BBC London 94.9
Details of the game

Sunday 10/11/2026

Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest
--
On the radio: BBC Radio 5 live BBC Radio Nottingham
Details of the game
Hull City
Everton
--
On the radio: BBC Radio Humberside BBC Radio 5 live
Details of the game
Liverpool
Manchester City
--
On the radio: BBC Radio Merseyside Man City Radio - Manchester City FC live audio
Details of the game

Monday 10/12/2026

Coventry City
Newcastle United
--
On the radio: BBC Coventry & Warwickshire BBC Newcastle
Details of the game

Premier League radio live today

When will the Premier League be broadcasted live?

Premier League matches at weekends are usually kicked off between 12.30pm and 8pm (UK time) on Saturdays and between 12pm and 8pm (UK time) on Sundays. However, some Premier League matches may also take place on Monday evenings, with a kick-off time of 8pm (UK time). During the week, Premier League matches may start at 18:00 or 20:00 (UK time). However, it should be noted that exact kick-off times may vary depending on the game schedule.

Where can I listen to live broadcasts of Premier League matches?

You can listen to the live broadcasts of the English Premier League, for example, here on radio.net via our web radios. Follow either the broadcasts of your club's supporter radio or the live broadcasts of the local radio stations.

Will all Premier League matches be broadcasted live?

No, not all Premier League matches are broadcasted live on the radio. However, you will find a live stream for a large number of matches here with us.

Can I listen to the live broadcasts of Premier League matches abroad?

Yes, you can listen to the live radio broadcasts of Premier League matches abroad, but it is possible that individual broadcasting groups may block their radio streams internationally.

Do you like the Premier League but also soccder in general?

Then stay tuned. Here you will find all national and international soccer matches from today and the coming days: live soccer radio!

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