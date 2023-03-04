Premier League radio live streams

Premier League radio live today

When will the Premier League be broadcasted live?

Premier League matches at weekends are usually kicked off between 12.30pm and 8pm (UK time) on Saturdays and between 12pm and 8pm (UK time) on Sundays. However, some Premier League matches may also take place on Monday evenings, with a kick-off time of 8pm (UK time). During the week, Premier League matches may start at 18:00 or 20:00 (UK time). However, it should be noted that exact kick-off times may vary depending on the game schedule.

Where can I listen to live broadcasts of Premier League matches?

You can listen to the live broadcasts of the English Premier League, for example, here on radio.net via our web radios. Follow either the broadcasts of your club's supporter radio or the live broadcasts of the local radio stations.

Will all Premier League matches be broadcasted live?

No, not all Premier League matches are broadcasted live on the radio. However, you will find a live stream for a large number of matches here with us.

Can I listen to the live broadcasts of Premier League matches abroad?

Yes, you can listen to the live radio broadcasts of Premier League matches abroad, but it is possible that individual broadcasting groups may block their radio streams internationally.