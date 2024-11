Welcome to radio.net and live soccer on the radio - your one-stop shop for all soccer fans who don't want to miss a single match! On our page you will find a comprehensive overview of all soccer matches in the most important competitions that will be broadcast live on the radio over the next 7 days. Use our links to live streams to experience your team up close and never miss a goal. Whether you're on the road or at home - stay up to date with live soccer today on the radio!