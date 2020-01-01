Radio Logo
Hip Hop Radio – 1,062 Stations with Genre Hip Hop

WHTA Hot 107,9
Hampton, USA / HipHop, R'n'B, Soul
bigFM
Stuttgart, Germany / Urban, Top 40 & Charts, Pop, HipHop
KISSTORY
London, United Kingdom / HipHop, R'n'B
Hot 108 Jamz
New York City, USA / HipHop, R'n'B
DEFJAY
Berlin, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Soul, Urban
DR P3
Copenhagen, Denmark / Top 40 & Charts, HipHop, Alternative, Pop
One Hip Hop
New York City, USA / HipHop, Rap
HipHop/RNB - HitsRadio
USA / HipHop, R'n'B
181.fm - Old School
Waynesboro, USA / HipHop, R'n'B
Old School Hip-Hop
New York City, USA / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B
BlackBeats.FM
Naundorf, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Urban
98.8 KISS FM - DER BEAT VON BERLIN!
Berlin, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Pop
181.fm - The Beat
Waynesboro, USA / HipHop, R'n'B, Urban
Superfly.fm
Vienna, Austria / Pop, Funk, HipHop
KCEP - Power 88 - 88.1 FM
Las Vegas, USA / HipHop
Skyrock
Paris, France / Rap, HipHop
90s90s Hiphop
Kiel, Germany / HipHop, 90s, Rap
bigFM HIP-HOP
Stuttgart, Germany / HipHop, Rap, Urban, R'n'B
WPGC-FM 95.5 FM
Morioka, USA / HipHop
URBAN
Germany / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B
WQHT - HOT 97
New York City, USA / HipHop, R'n'B, Urban
bigFM Oldschool Rap & Hip-Hop
Stuttgart, Germany / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B
Supreme FM
London, United Kingdom / HipHop, R'n'B, Reggae, Soul
Hot 108 Jamz
New York City, USA / HipHop, R'n'B
Dirty South Radio Online
Dayton, USA / HipHop, Rap
Bremen NEXT
Bremen, Germany / HipHop, Pop
Absolut HOT
Regensburg, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Electro, HipHop
bigFM US RAP & HIP-HOP
Stuttgart, Germany / HipHop, Rap
JAM FM Black Label
Berlin, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
Miami Beach Radio
Miami Beach FL, USA / HipHop, House, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Hip Hop/R&B - Urbanradio.com
Marietta, USA / HipHop, R'n'B
bigFM RNB
Stuttgart, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Soul
KISS FM – HIP HOP & TRAP - URBAN BEATS
Berlin, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
181.fm - The Box
Waynesboro, USA / HipHop, R'n'B
KVEG - HOT 97.5 FM
Mesquite NV, USA / HipHop
WGAZ- GazHouze Music Radio
Stanley, USA / HipHop, Pop, Rock, Soul
Générations - Rap FR
Paris, France / HipHop, Rap
BERLINRAP
Potsdam, Germany / Rap, HipHop
FIP autour du groove
Paris, France / HipHop, Funk, Soul
John Reed Radio
Berlin, Germany / Techno, Electro, HipHop
1.FM - Jamz
Zug, Switzerland / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
Powerhitz
New York City, USA / HipHop, Pop, R'n'B
Rádio Oxigénio
Lisbon, Portugal / Electro, HipHop, Funk, Soul
FunX
Hilversum, Netherlands / HipHop, R'n'B, Urban
RNE Radio 3
Madrid, Spain / Electro, HipHop, Indie, Rock
2000 FM - RnB Hip-Hop
Bothell WA, USA / HipHop, R'n'B
say say • soulful hip-hop radio
Hamburg, Germany / HipHop, Rap, Soul, Funk
KISS Fresh
London, United Kingdom / House, HipHop, Urban
AFN Souda Bay - The Eagle 107.3
Souda Bay, Greece / News-Talk, Top 40 & Charts, HipHop, Urban
BIG Hiphop & RnB
Norway / HipHop, R'n'B

Hip Hop - Hot beats and rhymes for the ages

The New York borough of the Bronx witnessed, in a nondescript basement community room, a new musical genre that would conquer the world just two decades later. That's right, we're talking about hip-hop. Born out of necessity, from a lack of real instruments or other technology, hip-hop was the brainchild of deejays Kool Herc and Afrika Bambataa, who soon became its biggest names. As rappers finally took the stage and block parties rocked, the musical ingredients of world domination came together.

Run DMC achieved the first international breakthrough, followed by LL Cool J and Public Enemy. The '90s shook world culture with a wave of records and events. With NWA, Dr. Dre brought the West Coast to the forefront, while Tupac and Biggie Smalls (a.k.a. Notorious B.I.G.) made hip-hop headlines. Their feud resulted in two tragic deaths that have yet to be solved. In the meantime, the heirs to their legends claim chart supremacy. Jay-Z, Eminem and Kanye West take turns at the number-one spot. Whether your thing is old school or new school, conscious or crunk, techno rap or hardcore battle rap, radio.net has the right station for every hip-hop genre.