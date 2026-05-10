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GenresHip Hop

Hip Hop radio – Listen to 1,380 Hip Hop radio stations online

undefined WQHT - HOT 97

WQHT - HOT 97

New York City, Hip Hop, R'n'B
undefined 94.7 THE BLOCK - WXBK FM

94.7 THE BLOCK - WXBK FM

New York City, Hip Hop
undefined bigFM Oldschool Rap & Hip-Hop

bigFM Oldschool Rap & Hip-Hop

Stuttgart, Rap, Hip Hop, R'n'B
undefined WHTA Hot 107,9

WHTA Hot 107,9

Hampton, Soul, Hip Hop, R'n'B
undefined 90s90s Hiphop deutsch

90s90s Hiphop deutsch

Kiel, Hip Hop
undefined DR P3

DR P3

Copenhagen, Alternative, Top 40 & Charts, Hip Hop, Pop
undefined bigFM US Rap & Hip-Hop

bigFM US Rap & Hip-Hop

Stuttgart, Rap, Hip Hop
undefined hiphopmuzichub

hiphopmuzichub

Wichita, Punk, Hip Hop, R'n'B
undefined HipHop/RNB - HitsRadio

HipHop/RNB - HitsRadio

Hip Hop, R'n'B
undefined 90s90s Hiphop & Rap

90s90s Hiphop & Rap

Kiel, Rap, Hip Hop, 90s
undefined DEFJAY

DEFJAY

Berlin, Soul, Hip Hop, R'n'B
undefined bigFM

bigFM

Stuttgart, Electro, Top 40, Top 40 & Charts, Hip Hop, Pop
undefined WWWQ-H3 - OG 97.9

WWWQ-H3 - OG 97.9

Atlanta, Hip Hop
undefined Absolut Germany

Absolut Germany

Munich, Rap, Hip Hop, Pop
undefined 90s Mixed

90s Mixed

Winter Haven, Eurodance, Dance, Hip Hop, 90s
undefined 91.9 The Peak - Classic Hip Hop

91.9 The Peak - Classic Hip Hop

McKinney, Rap, Hip Hop, 90s
undefined Condo Jamz Radio

Condo Jamz Radio

Wilmington, Top 40 & Charts, Hip Hop, R'n'B
undefined Le Rapologue Radio

Le Rapologue Radio

Montreal, Rap, Hip Hop, R'n'B
undefined BBC Radio 1Xtra

BBC Radio 1Xtra

London, Hip Hop, R'n'B, Grime
undefined 181.fm - Old School

181.fm - Old School

Waynesboro, Hip Hop, R'n'B
undefined Hot 108 Jamz

Hot 108 Jamz

New York City, Hip Hop, R'n'B
undefined MadVibez Radio

MadVibez Radio

Montreal, Reggae, Afrobeat, Dancehall, Hip Hop, R'n'B
undefined The Soul Lounge Cafe

The Soul Lounge Cafe

Union City, Soul, Hip Hop, R'n'B
undefined Detroit Hot Radio

Detroit Hot Radio

Detroit, Oldies, Soul, Hip Hop, R'n'B
undefined Force Latin Radio

Force Latin Radio

Sacramento, Bachata, Rap, Electro, Hip Hop
undefined Wike World Radio

Wike World Radio

Washington, Hip Hop, R'n'B
undefined 103.7 Da Beat FM

103.7 Da Beat FM

Rockford, Soul, Hip Hop, R'n'B
undefined Super Throwback Party Radio

Super Throwback Party Radio

Houston, Soul, Hip Hop, R'n'B, Pop
undefined Mouv'

Mouv'

Paris, Electro, Reggae, Hip Hop, R'n'B
undefined Niche Nation Radio

Niche Nation Radio

Hits, Soul, Hip Hop, R'n'B, Pop
undefined KMJK - 107.3 KC

KMJK - 107.3 KC

Kansas City, Hip Hop, R'n'B
undefined B106

B106

Killeen, Hip Hop
undefined WEAS-FM - E93 93.1 FM

WEAS-FM - E93 93.1 FM

Springfield, Hip Hop
undefined WLZN - Blazin 92.3 FM

WLZN - Blazin 92.3 FM

Macon, Hip Hop, R'n'B
undefined 99 Jams WJMI

99 Jams WJMI

Top 40, Top 40 & Charts, Hip Hop, R'n'B

Hip Hop - Hot beats and rhymes for the ages

The New York borough of the Bronx witnessed, in a nondescript basement community room, a new musical genre that would conquer the world just two decades later. That's right, we're talking about hip-hop. Born out of necessity, from a lack of real instruments or other technology, hip-hop was the brainchild of deejays Kool Herc and Afrika Bambataa, who soon became its biggest names. As rappers finally took the stage and block parties rocked, the musical ingredients of world domination came together.

Run DMC achieved the first international breakthrough, followed by LL Cool J and Public Enemy. The '90s shook world culture with a wave of records and events. With NWA, Dr. Dre brought the West Coast to the forefront, while Tupac and Biggie Smalls (a.k.a. Notorious B.I.G.) made hip-hop headlines. Their feud resulted in two tragic deaths that have yet to be solved. In the meantime, the heirs to their legends claim chart supremacy. Jay-Z, Eminem and Kanye West take turns at the number-one spot. Whether your thing is old school or new school, conscious or crunk, techno rap or hardcore battle rap, radio.net has the right station for every hip-hop genre.

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