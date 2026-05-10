Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsbigFM
Listen to this station in the app for free:
bigFM
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

bigFM

ElectroTop 40Top 40 & ChartsHip Hop
bigFM
Playing now
About bigFM
(3681)

bigFM, the program of bigFM for young people, is dedicated to playing urban and top 40 & charts and is the most appealing among listeners between 25-34 year-olds. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 83 on our top list. Here the listeners are offered a diverse bouquetwith two podcasts and twenty-seven streams. No matter if news or music, an all inclusive package. All information is provided in German.

Station website
GermanStuttgartBaden-WuerttembergGermanyElectroTop 40Top 40 & ChartsHip HopPop
bigFM: Frequencies
Ahrweiler/Schöneberg 104.9 FM
Bad Kreuznach/Schanzenkopf 104.8 FM
Bernkastel-Kues 100.5 FM
Betzdorf/Weißenstein 107.7 FM
Bornberg 107.6 FM
Diez 100.4 FM
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.22.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/5/2026 - 9:21:48 PM
A company fromMADSACK