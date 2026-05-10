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About bigFM
(3681)
bigFM, the program of bigFM for young people, is dedicated to playing urban and top 40 & charts and is the most appealing among listeners between 25-34 year-olds. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 83 on our top list. Here the listeners are offered a diverse bouquetwith two podcasts and twenty-seven streams. No matter if news or music, an all inclusive package. All information is provided in German.
bigFM: Frequencies
Ahrweiler/Schöneberg 104.9 FM
Bad Kreuznach/Schanzenkopf 104.8 FM
Bernkastel-Kues 100.5 FM
Betzdorf/Weißenstein 107.7 FM
Bornberg 107.6 FM
Diez 100.4 FM