About bigFM

About bigFM

About bigFM

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bigFM, the program of bigFM for young people, is dedicated to playing urban and top 40 & charts and is the most appealing among listeners between 25-34 year-olds. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 83 on our top list. Here the listeners are offered a diverse bouquetwith two podcasts and twenty-seven streams. No matter if news or music, an all inclusive package. All information is provided in German.

