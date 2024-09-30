Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsComedyThe Toast
Listen to The Toast in the App
Listen to The Toast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Toast

Podcast The Toast
Dear Media
Take a bite out of The Toast, weekdays with Jackie & Claudia Oshry.
More
ComedyTV & Film

Available Episodes

5 of 973
  • The Surreal Housewives of Beverly Hill: Wednesday, November 20th, 2024
    One Direction members emotionally reunite at Liam Payne's funeral in the UK (Page Six) (21:42)'Wicked' nearly starred Lady Gaga and Shawn Mendes, as directed by Stephen Daldry of 'The Crown' (Page Six) (26:21)Jay Cutler engaged to Samantha Robertson 2 years after Kristin Cavallari divorce (Page Six) (34:39)Delta flights to serve Shake Shack burgers - but only in first class (NY Post) (38:09)'RHOBH' star Sutton Stracke claims Kyle Richards tried to 'hook up with Kevin Costner' in Aspen (Page Six) (47:36)Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap (48:44)The Toast with Jackie (@JackieOshry) and Claudia Oshry (@girlwithnojob) Lean InThe Camper and The Counselor by Jackie OshryMerchThe Toast PatreonGirl With No Job by Claudia OshrySee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    1:12:00
  • Dreams Coming True with Keke Palmer: Tuesday, November 19th, 2024
    John Stamos dragged for wearing bald cap in 'solidarity' with cancer-stricken Dave Coulier (Page Six) (19:22)Katy Perry and John Mayer seen catching up nearly 10 years after their breakup (Page Six) (25:07)Pete Davidson checks into rehab for second time this year after secret relationship with 'Bachelor' alum Maria Georgas (Page Six) (33:07)Dax Shepard Asks Cynthia Erivo If Her Talon Nails Get in the Way When 'Wiping' (PEOPLE) (35:07)Carrie Underwood Concert Special 'Reflection' Set At Hulu (41:20)Special Guest: Keke Palmer (48:16) Toast with Jackie (@JackieOshry) and Claudia Oshry (@girlwithnojob) Lean InThe Camper and The Counselor by Jackie OshryMerchThe Toast PatreonGirl With No Job by Claudia OshrySee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    1:26:03
  • Turd’s Havin’ His Baaaaby: Monday, November 18th, 2024
    Jake Paul Wins Mike Tyson Fight; Netflix Rumble Lasts All Eight Rounds (Variety) (33:33)Governors Awards 2024 (Page Six) (44:42)Beyonce to perform 'Cowboy Carter' songs for first time during NFL halftime show on Christmas (Page Six) (49:00)Kristin Cavallari hooked up with Jason Statham and Morgan Wallen (Page Six) (58:14)Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia threatens to release video of Zach Bryan allegedly abusing her (Page Six) (1:01:42)Yellowstone Recap (1:06:00)The Toast with Jackie (@JackieOshry) and Claudia Oshry (@girlwithnojob) Lean InThe Camper and The Counselor by Jackie OshryMerchThe Toast PatreonGirl With No Job by Claudia OshrySee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    1:17:53
  • Christmas With The Hanks: Friday, November 15th, 2024
    Kim Kardashian taps Kourtney for join Skims x Dolce & Gabbana campaign after wedding feud (Page Six) (25:30)Conan O'Brien tapped to host Oscars 2025 (Page Six) (32:02)Jenny Mollen slammed for getting on a plane with lice (Page Six) (39:58)Kim Zolciak, Chet Hanks fuel romance rumors with attending Jelly Roll concert together (Page Six) (51:36)Josh Groban to 'Go Home for the Holidays' in CBS Holiday Special with Jennifer Hudson, Tori Kelly and Other Stars (PEOPLE) (56:51)Queenie and Weenie of the Week (1:06:24)The Toast with Jackie (@JackieOshry) and Claudia Oshry (@girlwithnojob) Lean InThe Camper and The Counselor by Jackie OshryMerchThe Toast PatreonGirl With No Job by Claudia OshrySee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    1:11:19
  • I've Got Beef Between My Teeth: Thursday, November 14th, 2024
    Hoda Kotb's 'Today' show replacement revealed nearly 2 months after exit announcement (Page Six) (24:06)Teddi Mellencamp cheated on husband Edwin Arroyave with married horse trainer (Page Six) (30:18)Hugh Jackman's ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness subtly reacts to his alleged affair with Sutton Foster (NY Post) (36:03)Sydney Sweeney Calls Out Hollywood Industry's "Women Empowering Other Women" Stance (Deadline) (47:42)Mod Sun packs on the PDA with 'Love Is Blind' star Brittany Wisniewski (Page Six) (55:11)The Toast with Jackie (@JackieOshry) and Claudia Oshry (@girlwithnojob) Lean InThe Camper and The Counselor by Jackie OshryMerchThe Toast PatreonGirl With No Job by Claudia OshrySee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    1:03:11

More Comedy podcasts

Trending Comedy podcasts

About The Toast

Take a bite out of The Toast, weekdays with Jackie & Claudia Oshry.
Podcast website

Listen to The Toast, SmartLess and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Toast: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 1:23:02 AM