The Surreal Housewives of Beverly Hill: Wednesday, November 20th, 2024
One Direction members emotionally reunite at Liam Payne's funeral in the UK (Page Six) (21:42)'Wicked' nearly starred Lady Gaga and Shawn Mendes, as directed by Stephen Daldry of 'The Crown' (Page Six) (26:21)Jay Cutler engaged to Samantha Robertson 2 years after Kristin Cavallari divorce (Page Six) (34:39)Delta flights to serve Shake Shack burgers - but only in first class (NY Post) (38:09)'RHOBH' star Sutton Stracke claims Kyle Richards tried to 'hook up with Kevin Costner' in Aspen (Page Six) (47:36)Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap (48:44)
1:12:00
Dreams Coming True with Keke Palmer: Tuesday, November 19th, 2024
John Stamos dragged for wearing bald cap in 'solidarity' with cancer-stricken Dave Coulier (Page Six) (19:22)Katy Perry and John Mayer seen catching up nearly 10 years after their breakup (Page Six) (25:07)Pete Davidson checks into rehab for second time this year after secret relationship with 'Bachelor' alum Maria Georgas (Page Six) (33:07)Dax Shepard Asks Cynthia Erivo If Her Talon Nails Get in the Way When 'Wiping' (PEOPLE) (35:07)Carrie Underwood Concert Special 'Reflection' Set At Hulu (41:20)Special Guest: Keke Palmer (48:16)
1:26:03
Turd’s Havin’ His Baaaaby: Monday, November 18th, 2024
Jake Paul Wins Mike Tyson Fight; Netflix Rumble Lasts All Eight Rounds (Variety) (33:33)Governors Awards 2024 (Page Six) (44:42)Beyonce to perform 'Cowboy Carter' songs for first time during NFL halftime show on Christmas (Page Six) (49:00)Kristin Cavallari hooked up with Jason Statham and Morgan Wallen (Page Six) (58:14)Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia threatens to release video of Zach Bryan allegedly abusing her (Page Six) (1:01:42)Yellowstone Recap (1:06:00)
1:17:53
Christmas With The Hanks: Friday, November 15th, 2024
Kim Kardashian taps Kourtney for join Skims x Dolce & Gabbana campaign after wedding feud (Page Six) (25:30)Conan O'Brien tapped to host Oscars 2025 (Page Six) (32:02)Jenny Mollen slammed for getting on a plane with lice (Page Six) (39:58)Kim Zolciak, Chet Hanks fuel romance rumors with attending Jelly Roll concert together (Page Six) (51:36)Josh Groban to 'Go Home for the Holidays' in CBS Holiday Special with Jennifer Hudson, Tori Kelly and Other Stars (PEOPLE) (56:51)Queenie and Weenie of the Week (1:06:24)
1:11:19
I've Got Beef Between My Teeth: Thursday, November 14th, 2024
Hoda Kotb's 'Today' show replacement revealed nearly 2 months after exit announcement (Page Six) (24:06)Teddi Mellencamp cheated on husband Edwin Arroyave with married horse trainer (Page Six) (30:18)Hugh Jackman's ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness subtly reacts to his alleged affair with Sutton Foster (NY Post) (36:03)Sydney Sweeney Calls Out Hollywood Industry's "Women Empowering Other Women" Stance (Deadline) (47:42)Mod Sun packs on the PDA with 'Love Is Blind' star Brittany Wisniewski (Page Six) (55:11)