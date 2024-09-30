Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsComedyThe Antihero Podcast
Listen to The Antihero Podcast in the App
Listen to The Antihero Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Antihero Podcast

Podcast The Antihero Podcast
The Antihero Podcast
Part Delta Force. Part Street Cop. All Truth.
More
ComedyNewsEntertainment NewsSociety & Culture

Available Episodes

5 of 113
  • Old School Green Beret
    The boys are coming off the Tim Kennedy episode and are joined by Kurtt, a retired Green Beret turned DOD advisor for SOF human performance. He discusses his insane career, including his time researching Unidentified Ariel Phenomenon for the DOD! Check out our sponsors!! Ghost Bed (promo code "Ghostbed" for 50% off!) https://www.ghostbed.com/pages/antiheroutm_source=podcast&utm_campaign=antihero Human Performance Team (promo code "HERO" for 10% off!) https://hptrt.com/ Zero 9 Holsters (promo code "ZERO9ANTIHERO10" for 10% off!) https://zero9holsters.com/ Venjenz (promo code "ANTIHERO" for 15% off!) https://venjenz.com/ Brotherhood Blades (promo code "ANTIHERO10" for 10% off!" https://www.brotherhoodblades.com/ Howe Arms https://www.howearms.com/ Refracted Wolf Apparel (promo code "ANTIHERO" for 15% off!) https://refractedwolfapparel.com/ First Responders Coffee Company (promo code "FRCC15" for 15% off!) https://frccoffee.com/ Patreon https://patreon.com/TheAntiheroPodcast?utm_medium=unknown&utm_source=join_link&utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator&utm_content=copyLink Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    2:39:23
  • Squadcast (Live) 11/27/2024
    Join the boys for the weekly Squadcast- this ones all Tim Kennedy! The boys discuss updates in the situation and look at the best TK memes of the week! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    2:00:09
  • Tim Kennedy: The Book Of Lies
    The boys break down Tim Kennedy’s book, specifically the chapter about his resupply convoy to FOB Anaconda. Brent, a former Green Beret and Delta Force Operator, explains how 98% of what Tim claims happened on the battlefield, did not happen. Check out our sponsors! Ghost Bed (promo code "Ghostbed" for 50% off!) https://www.ghostbed.com/pages/antiheroutm_source=podcast&utm_campaign=antihero Human Performance Team (promo code "HERO" for 10% off!) https://hptrt.com/ Manscaped (promo code "ANTIHERO" for 20% off AND Free Shipping!) https://www.manscaped.com/ Zero 9 Holsters (promo code "ZERO9ANTIHERO10" for 10% off!) https://zero9holsters.com/ Venjenz (promo code "ANTIHERO" for 15% off!) https://venjenz.com/ Brotherhood Blades (promo code "ANTIHERO10" for 10% off!" https://www.brotherhoodblades.com/ Howe Arms https://www.howearms.com/ Refracted Wolf Apparel (promo code "ANTIHERO" for 15% off!) https://refractedwolfapparel.com/ First Responders Coffee Company (promo code "FRCC15" for 15% off!) https://frccoffee.com/ Patreon https://patreon.com/TheAntiheroPodcast?utm_medium=unknown&utm_source=join_link&utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator&utm_content=copyLink Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    3:01:15
  • Squadcast (Live) 11/21/2024
    Nick Jones (former Marine Raider) joins the boys to break down some wild videos! School resource officer gets attacked...Cops shoot victim of home invasion...Marcus Luttrell is creating a new narrative...all that and more! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:55:47
  • Fixing Police Work
    The boys are joined by retired SWAT Operator Jabo Long from Guild Solutions. They discuss real changes that can be made in police work that can improve morale, build community trust, and make the job great again! Check out our sponsors! Ghost Bed (promo code "Ghostbed" for 50% off!) https://www.ghostbed.com/pages/antiheroutm_source=podcast&utm_campaign=antihero Human Performance Team (promo code "HERO" for 10% off!) https://hptrt.com/ Zero 9 Holsters (promo code "ZERO9ANTIHERO10" for 10% off!) https://zero9holsters.com/ Venjenz (promo code "ANTIHERO" for 15% off!) https://venjenz.com/ Brotherhood Blades (promo code "ANTIHERO10" for 10% off!" https://www.brotherhoodblades.com/ Howe Arms https://www.howearms.com/ Refracted Wolf Apparel (promo code "ANTIHERO" for 15% off!) https://refractedwolfapparel.com/ First Responders Coffee Company (promo code "FRCC15" for 15% off!) https://frccoffee.com/ Patreon https://patreon.com/TheAntiheroPodcast?utm_medium=unknown&utm_source=join_link&utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator&utm_content=copyLink Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:41:30

More Comedy podcasts

Trending Comedy podcasts

About The Antihero Podcast

Part Delta Force. Part Street Cop. All Truth.
Podcast website

Listen to The Antihero Podcast, Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.29.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/4/2024 - 2:39:11 AM