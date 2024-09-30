The boys are coming off the Tim Kennedy episode and are joined by Kurtt, a retired Green Beret turned DOD advisor for SOF human performance. He discusses his insane career, including his time researching Unidentified Ariel Phenomenon for the DOD!
--------
2:39:23
Squadcast (Live) 11/27/2024
Join the boys for the weekly Squadcast- this ones all Tim Kennedy! The boys discuss updates in the situation and look at the best TK memes of the week!
2:00:09
Tim Kennedy: The Book Of Lies
The boys break down Tim Kennedy’s book, specifically the chapter about his resupply convoy to FOB Anaconda. Brent, a former Green Beret and Delta Force Operator, explains how 98% of what Tim claims happened on the battlefield, did not happen.
--------
3:01:15
Squadcast (Live) 11/21/2024
Nick Jones (former Marine Raider) joins the boys to break down some wild videos! School resource officer gets attacked...Cops shoot victim of home invasion...Marcus Luttrell is creating a new narrative...all that and more!
1:55:47
Fixing Police Work
The boys are joined by retired SWAT Operator Jabo Long from Guild Solutions. They discuss real changes that can be made in police work that can improve morale, build community trust, and make the job great again!
