Tim Kennedy: The Book Of Lies

The boys break down Tim Kennedy's book, specifically the chapter about his resupply convoy to FOB Anaconda. Brent, a former Green Beret and Delta Force Operator, explains how 98% of what Tim claims happened on the battlefield, did not happen.