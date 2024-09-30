Colter Wall is an absolute star in the country music scene and it is an honor to have him on the show. Big thank you to Colter, we hope you enjoy his story!
--------
1:17:21
Billy Etbauer 5X World Champion Bronc Rider - Rodeo Time Podcast 176
--------
1:13:32
Cory Wall Former Bullfighter of the Year - Rodeo Time Podcast 175
Thanks for watching ol son! Please subscribe and comment and ALSO text me "Special Offer" to (940)353-0890! My apparel line RodeoTime.com please check it out
--------
1:37:50
Tim Kennedy - Rodeo Time Podcast 174
Green Beret, UFC fighter, and Nazi Hunter, Tim Kennedy joins the Rodeo Time Podcast. Tim checks on Dale's Jiu Jitsu, talks about being the inspiration for Roadhouse, and gives his take on the current state of the union.
--------
1:00:41
Paul Saladino MD Animal-Based Diet Specialist - Rodeo Time Podcast 173
Paul Saladino is a double board certified MD and supporter of the "animal-based" diet. When Paul was struggling with eczema in med school, he was told to turn to pharmaceutical drugs for relief. However, Paul believed that his eczema, and many other chronic conditions could be cured through a healthy diet and exercise. Turns out, he was correct after all. Tune in to hear Paul Saladinos' story, and hear some tips on how to manage nutrition and live a healthier and fuller life.
https://lineageprovisions.com/?srsltid=AfmBOoqKur2sIvX9qbZBFEzK3nRe4YJQzjtfRKWv4A50AxQUEvad9wCz
https://heartandsoil.co/?nbt=nb%3Aadwords%3Ag%3A13886584447%3A125367044615%3A534367847925&nb_adtype=&nb_kwd=heart+and+soil&nb_ti=kwd-299817119400&nb_mi=&nb_pc=&nb_pi=&nb_ppi=&nb_placement=&nb_li_ms=&nb_lp_ms=&nb_fii=&nb_ap=&nb_mt=b&lai_sr=75-79&lai_sl=h