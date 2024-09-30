Paul Saladino MD Animal-Based Diet Specialist - Rodeo Time Podcast 173

Paul Saladino is a double board certified MD and supporter of the "animal-based" diet. When Paul was struggling with eczema in med school, he was told to turn to pharmaceutical drugs for relief. However, Paul believed that his eczema, and many other chronic conditions could be cured through a healthy diet and exercise. Turns out, he was correct after all. Tune in to hear Paul Saladinos' story, and hear some tips on how to manage nutrition and live a healthier and fuller life.