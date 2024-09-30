Powered by RND
Trailer Tales

It's Trailer Tales y'all! Dave, Tammy, and Crystal get into heated debates, but nothing will ever destroy the pact of their friendship!
ComedyImprov

Available Episodes

5 of 198
  • S2 Ep51: CAPTAIN RAW DOG | Trailer Tales w/ Trailer Trash Tammy, Dave Gunther & Crystal | Ep 51
    Captain Raw Dog is born! Should we lower the drinking age? Tammy has a meaty kitty. Suing a water park and more. Tammy, Dave, and Crystal will remain friends no matter what! #ChelcieLynn #JeremiahWatkins #Podcast #LibbieHiggins Watch Tammy's New Standup Special here!: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxRj-PDkeyI Our Channels:  @jeremiahwatkins  @standupots    @LibbieHiggins   @ChelcieLynn   New episodes every Friday on this channel. Subscribe! Jeremiah's Patreon is LIVE: https://www.patreon.com/jeremiahwatkins NEW MERCH IS HERE!: https://www.jeremiahwatkins.com FOLLOW us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trailertalespod See Tammy LIVE on tour: https://www.eatmytrash.com See Jeremiah LIVE on tour: https://www.jeremiahwatkins.com Support Crystal: https://www.libbiehiggins.com Want to send some mail into the show? P.O. BOX JEREMIAH WATKINS/TT P.O. BOX #  78375 LOS ANGELES, CA 90016 Sponsored by: Diet Smoke Get 20% off your Diet Smoke order and a $50 welcome gift with code TRAILER at https://www.dietsmoke.com Shot by Chris McMillan Edited by Jeremiah Watkins and Corbin Craft Intro Music: Produced by https://www.instagram.com/professorcmusic Intro Vocals: Jeremiah Watkins
    48:05
  • S2 Ep50: Darryl & the 50th Taylor Swift Debate | Trailer Tales w/ Trailer Trash Tammy, Dave & Crystal | Ep 50
    Episode 50 of Trailer Tales! Darryl is back to help us celebrate! New Year's resolutions, Nub Nation returns and the great Taylor Swift Debate! Tammy, Dave, and Crystal will remain friends no matter what! #ChelcieLynn #JeremiahWatkins #Podcast #LibbieHiggins Watch Tammy's New Standup Special here!: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxRj-PDkeyI Check out Darryl's new Channel here!: https://www.youtube.com/@Whereis_Greg Our Channels:  @jeremiahwatkins  @standupots  @LibbieHiggins  @ChelcieLynn   New episodes every Friday on this channel. Subscribe! Jeremiah's Patreon is LIVE: https://www.patreon.com/jeremiahwatkins NEW MERCH IS HERE!: https://www.jeremiahwatkins.com FOLLOW us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trailertalespod See Tammy LIVE on tour: https://www.eatmytrash.com See Jeremiah LIVE on tour: https://www.jeremiahwatkins.com See Crystal LIVE: https://www.libbiehiggins.com Want to send some mail into the show? P.O. BOX JEREMIAH WATKINS/TT P.O. BOX #  78375 LOS ANGELES, CA 90016 Shot by Chris McMillan Edited by Jeremiah Watkins Intro Music: Produced by https://www.instagram.com/professorcmusic Intro Vocals: Jeremiah Watkins
    51:00
  • S2 Ep49: Prison Escapee Shanks gets ARRESTED?! | Trailer Tales w/ Trailer Trash Tammy, Dave & Crystal | Ep 49
    Episode 49 of Trailer Tales! Shanks escapes prison and stops by the pod! An alien emails into the show! Dave wears a surprise for Tammy! Tammy, Dave, and Crystal will remain friends no matter what! #ChelcieLynn #JeremiahWatkins #Podcast #LibbieHiggins Watch the Shanks Special here!: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jv3lE0zmdyg&lc=UgzM-JwNvvqK0MOw_Np4AaABAg New episodes every Friday on this channel. Subscribe! Jeremiah's Patreon is LIVE: https://www.patreon.com/jeremiahwatkins NEW MERCH IS HERE!: https://www.jeremiahwatkins.com FOLLOW us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trailertalespod See Tammy LIVE on tour: https://www.eatmytrash.com See Jeremiah LIVE on tour: https://www.jeremiahwatkins.com See Crystal LIVE: https://www.libbiehiggins.com Want to send some mail into the show? P.O. BOX JEREMIAH WATKINS/TT P.O. BOX #  78375 LOS ANGELES, CA 90016 Shot by Chris McMillan Edited by Jeremiah Watkins Intro Music: Produced by https://www.instagram.com/professorcmusic Intro Vocals: Jeremiah Watkins
    45:56
  • S2 Ep48: Christmas Gift Exchange | Trailer Tales w/ Trailer Trash Tammy, Dave Gunther & Crystal | Ep 48
    Episode 48 of Trailer Tales, and it's a Merry Christmas! Watch the gang open gifts, sing carols, and talk about their favorite Christmas memories. Tammy, Dave, and Crystal will remain friends no matter what! #ChelcieLynn #JeremiahWatkins #Podcast #LibbieHiggins Watch the Shanks Special here!: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jv3lE0zmdyg&lc=UgzM-JwNvvqK0MOw_Np4AaABAg New episodes every Friday on this channel. Subscribe! Jeremiah's Patreon is LIVE: https://www.patreon.com/jeremiahwatkins NEW MERCH IS HERE!: https://www.jeremiahwatkins.com FOLLOW us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trailertalespod See Tammy LIVE on tour: https://www.eatmytrash.com See Jeremiah LIVE on tour: https://www.jeremiahwatkins.com See Crystal LIVE: https://www.libbiehiggins.com Want to send some mail into the show? P.O. BOX JEREMIAH WATKINS/TT P.O. BOX #  78375 LOS ANGELES, CA 90016 Sponsored by: Diet Smoke Support the show and get a $50 gift plus 20% off your entire order! Go to DietSmoke.com and use code TRAILER at checkout! Factor Meals Support the show and get 50% off your 1st Factor box, plus free shipping. Use code 50TRAILER at https://www.factormeals.com/50TRAILER Shot by Chris McMillan Edited by Corbin Craft and Jeremiah Watkins Intro Music: Produced by https://www.instagram.com/professorcmusic Intro Vocals: Jeremiah Watkins
    50:40
  • S2 Ep48: Shaggy & The Space Colony | Trailer Tales w/ Trailer Trash Tammy, Dave Gunther & Crystal | Ep 47
    Episode 47 of Trailer Tales! What historical figure would you eat dinner with? Do you think we should colonize space? Is Shaggy the rapper one voice or two?! Tammy, Dave, and Crystal will remain friends no matter what! #ChelcieLynn #JeremiahWatkins #Podcast #LibbieHiggins Watch the Shanks Special here!: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jv3lE0zmdyg&lc=UgzM-JwNvvqK0MOw_Np4AaABAg New episodes every Friday on this channel. Subscribe! Jeremiah's Patreon is LIVE: https://www.patreon.com/jeremiahwatkins NEW MERCH IS HERE!: https://www.jeremiahwatkins.com FOLLOW us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trailertalespod See Tammy LIVE on tour: https://www.eatmytrash.com See Jeremiah LIVE on tour: https://www.jeremiahwatkins.com See Crystal LIVE: https://www.libbiehiggins.com Want to send some mail into the show? P.O. BOX JEREMIAH WATKINS/TT P.O. BOX #  78375 LOS ANGELES, CA 90016 Sponsored by: Factor Meals Support the show and get 50% off your 1 st Factor box, plus free shipping. Use code 50TRAILER at https://www.factormeals.com/50TRAILER Shot by Chris McMillan Edited by Jeremiah Watkins, Jackie Lang, and Corbin Craft Intro Music: Produced by https://www.instagram.com/professorcmusic Intro Vocals: Jeremiah Watkins
    49:18

About Trailer Tales

