Are You Garbage? Comedy Podcast

Comedians H. Foley and Kevin Ryan are self proclaimed GARBAGE. Each week a guest gets put to the test to determine if they are in fact ”GARBAGE” as well. It’s l... More
Available Episodes
Citizens Arrest w/ Jeremiah Watkins
Kippy and Foley are joined by good friend Jeremiah Watkins! Thanks for listening. Love youse guys. Come to a live show!
5/4/2023
1:01:44
Adderall & Bar Games w/ Kippy & Foley
Are You Garbage is back with Kippy and Foley for a family episode to answer your garbage questions from Patreon. Its a fun one!
5/1/2023
1:07:32
Jay Larson Returns!
Kippy and Foley are joined by old buddy Jay Larson! Thanks for listening. Love youse guys. Come to a live show!
4/27/2023
1:05:25
Dan Soder Returns!
Kippy and Foley are joined by old pal Dan Soder! Thanks for listening. Love youse guys. Come to a live show!
4/24/2023
1:24:45
Kevin Heffernan!
Kippy and Foley are joined by the legendary Kevin Heffernan! Thanks for listening. Love youse guys. Come to a live show!
Comedians H. Foley and Kevin Ryan are self proclaimed GARBAGE. Each week a guest gets put to the test to determine if they are in fact ”GARBAGE” as well. It’s like a trashy comedy game show.
Do you steal the shampoo from hotels? Own a George Forman Grill? Ever worn JNCO Jeans? You’re Garbage.