Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster

Another fan favourite returns to the Dream Restaurant, and this time it’s straight-talking stand-up Sindhu Vee, all the way back from episode 15. Will she have more words of wisdom like ‘to the hungry person even the doorway looks like crisps’?



If you’re listening on Apple Podcasts you can now watch this episode too.



Listen to Sindhu’s original episode



Sindhu Vee is on tour across the UK in 2026 and 2027 with ‘Swanky’, including a date at London’s Eventim Apollo. For dates and tickets go to www.sindhuvee.com

Follow Sindhu on Instagram @sindhuvee and TikTok @sindhuvee100



Don’t forget, video episodes of Off Menu are out every Wednesday on our YouTube.



Off Menu is now on YouTube: @offmenupodcast

Follow Off Menu on Instagram and TikTok: @offmenuofficial.

And go to our website www.offmenupodcast.co.uk for a list of restaurants recommended on the show.



Off Menu is a comedy podcast hosted by Ed Gamble and James Acaster.

Produced, recorded and edited by Ben Williams for Plosive.

Video production by Ben Williams and Megan McCarthy for Plosive.

Artwork by Paul Gilbey (photography and design).

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.