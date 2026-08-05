Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster

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393 episodes
- Jinkx Monsoon – two-time ‘Drag Race’ winner, actress, singer and the new star of ‘Oh, Mary!’ – has a table booked in the Dream Restaurant this week. And she loves a British accent…
If you’re using the Apple Podcasts app you can now watch this episode too.
Jinkx Monsoon stars as Mary Todd Lincoln in ‘Oh, Mary!’ in at the Trafalgar Theatre in London’s West End from 17 Aug-26 Sep. Get tickets from ohmaryplay.co.uk
Follow Jinkx on Instagram @thejinkx, TikTok @jinkxmonsoonofficial and YouTube @jinkxmonsoonofficial
Watch the full video episode on the Off Menu YouTube.
Off Menu is now on YouTube: @offmenupodcast
Follow Off Menu on Instagram and TikTok: @offmenuofficial.
And go to our website www.offmenupodcast.co.uk for a list of restaurants recommended on the show.
Off Menu is a comedy podcast hosted by Ed Gamble and James Acaster.
Produced, recorded and edited by Ben Williams for Plosive.
Video production by Ben Williams and Megan McCarthy for Plosive.
Artwork by Paul Gilbey (photography and design).
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Another fan favourite returns to the Dream Restaurant, and this time it’s straight-talking stand-up Sindhu Vee, all the way back from episode 15. Will she have more words of wisdom like ‘to the hungry person even the doorway looks like crisps’?
If you’re listening on Apple Podcasts you can now watch this episode too.
Listen to Sindhu’s original episode
Sindhu Vee is on tour across the UK in 2026 and 2027 with ‘Swanky’, including a date at London’s Eventim Apollo. For dates and tickets go to www.sindhuvee.com
Follow Sindhu on Instagram @sindhuvee and TikTok @sindhuvee100
Don’t forget, video episodes of Off Menu are out every Wednesday on our YouTube.
Off Menu is now on YouTube: @offmenupodcast
Follow Off Menu on Instagram and TikTok: @offmenuofficial.
And go to our website www.offmenupodcast.co.uk for a list of restaurants recommended on the show.
Off Menu is a comedy podcast hosted by Ed Gamble and James Acaster.
Produced, recorded and edited by Ben Williams for Plosive.
Video production by Ben Williams and Megan McCarthy for Plosive.
Artwork by Paul Gilbey (photography and design).
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In our final live Tasting Menu episode from the Royal Albert Hall, BFF of the podcast Nish Kumar joins us to talk beef beefs, Ghostbusters reviews and who’s the boss of the Hindus.
Thanks if you came along to any of the Royal Albert Hall shows. We had a lovely time!
Nish Kumar is on tour with ‘Angry Humour From a Really Nice Guy’. Go to www.nishkumar.co.uk for dates and tickets
Listen to Nish’s podcast, Pod Save The UK wherever you get your podcasts
Follow Nish on Instagram @mrnishkumar
Off Menu is now on YouTube: @offmenupodcast
Follow Off Menu on Instagram and TikTok: @offmenuofficial.
And go to our website www.offmenupodcast.co.uk for a list of restaurants recommended on the show.
Off Menu is a comedy podcast hosted by Ed Gamble and James Acaster.
Produced and edited by Ben Williams for Plosive.
Recorded by Matt Mountford-Lister for Storm Productions Group live at the Royal Albert Hall.
Video production by Ben Williams and Megan McCarthy for Plosive.
Artwork by Paul Gilbey (photography and design).
Watch Ed and James's YouTube series 'Just Puddings'. Watch here.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- This week’s dream diner is stand-up, Live at the Apollo star and Radio 4 regular, Laura Smyth! And James remembers his shopping list…
If you’re listening on Apple Podcasts you can now watch this episode too.
Laura Smyth is on tour across the UK and Ireland with ‘Born Aggy’, including a date at London’s Eventim Apollo. For dates and tickets go to laurasmyth.com
Listen to Laura’s podcast ‘Shouldn’t Laugh But…’ here or whenever you get your podcasts.
Follow Laura on Instagram and TikTok @thatlaurasmyth
Watch the video version of this episode on the Off Menu YouTube.
Off Menu is now on YouTube: @offmenupodcast
Follow Off Menu on Instagram and TikTok: @offmenuofficial.
And go to our website www.offmenupodcast.co.uk for a list of restaurants recommended on the show.
Off Menu is a comedy podcast hosted by Ed Gamble and James Acaster.
Produced, recorded and edited by Ben Williams for Plosive.
Video production by Ben Williams and Megan McCarthy for Plosive.
Artwork by Paul Gilbey (photography and design).
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Happy Shall I Be Mother’s Day! Comedian, poet, Bafta-nominee, bath-lover and poppadom-smasher Tim Key returns to the Dream Restaurant for a live Off Menu episode at the Royal Albert Hall.
Tim Key is on tour now with ‘Loganberry’. For dates and tickets go to www.timkey.co.uk
His book ‘LA Baby’ is out now. Buy it here: https://www.utterandpress.co.uk/products/l-a-baby
Follow Tim on Instagram @timkeypoet
Off Menu is now on YouTube: @offmenupodcast
Follow Off Menu on Instagram and TikTok: @offmenuofficial.
And go to our website www.offmenupodcast.co.uk for a list of restaurants recommended on the show.
Off Menu is a comedy podcast hosted by Ed Gamble and James Acaster.
Produced and edited by Ben Williams for Plosive.
Recorded by Matt Mountford-Lister for Storm Productions Group live at the Royal Albert Hall.
Video production by Ben Williams and Megan McCarthy for Plosive.
Artwork by Paul Gilbey (photography and design).
Watch Ed and James's YouTube series 'Just Puddings'. Watch here.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster
Comedians Ed Gamble and James Acaster invite special guests into their magical restaurant to each choose their favourite starter, main course, side dish, dessert and drink. Ever wanted to eat your dream meal? It's time to order Off Menu. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster
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