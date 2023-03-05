Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster

Comedians Ed Gamble and James Acaster invite special guests into their magical restaurant to each choose their favourite starter, main course, side dish, desser... More
Ep 190: Kiell Smith-Bynoe
Ep 190: Kiell Smith-Bynoe

Grab a whisky, for the first time the Off Menu boys are drinking on the job in, with 'Ghosts', 'Stath Lets Flats' and 'Taskmaster' star Kiell Smith-Bynoe. (Can anyone lend me 30p for a Capri Sun?)Kiell is currently in 'Taskmaster' on Channel 4.His Channel 4 Blap 'Red Flag' is on All 4.Follow Kiell on Twitter @kfRedhot and Instagram @klayzeflaymz

5/3/2023
1:44:48
5/3/2023
1:44:48
Ep 189: Róisín Murphy
Ep 189: Róisín Murphy

Will this week's guest be tempted by fruit hanging ripe on the tree? Róisín Murphy – musician, record producer and formerly half of Moloko – is our dream diner. Róisín Murphy's new single 'CooCool' is out now, and she has more new music coming soon. She plays the Royal Albert Hall in London on 11 May. Buy tickets here. Follow Róisín on Twitter @roisinmurphy and Instagram @roisinmurphyofficial

4/26/2023
1:03:44
4/26/2023
1:03:44
Ep 188: Alex Jones
Ep 188: Alex Jones

One way or another, Alex Jones is going to order her dream meal.All episodes Alex's new series 'Reunion Hotel' are now on every Thursday on BBC Two at 8pm and available on BBC iPlayer thereafter.Follow Alex on Twitter @MissAlexJones and Instagram @alexjonesthomson

4/19/2023
1:27:52
4/19/2023
1:27:52
Ep 187: Lily Allen
Ep 187: Lily Allen

Sun is in the sky, oh why oh why, would we want to be anywhere else. Lily Allen joins us in the Dream Restaurant this week. Lily Allen stars in 'Dreamland' on Sky Atlantic and NOW. She also stars in 'The Pillowman' at the Duke of York's Theatre in London's West End from 10 June - 2 September. Buy tickets here.Follow Lily on Twitter and Instagram @lilyallen

4/12/2023
1:05:32
4/12/2023
1:05:32
Ep 186: John Kearns
Ep 186: John Kearns

The Kearnel himself, 'Taskmaster' star John Kearns, is this weeks's dream diner. John Kearns is on tour now with 'The Varnishing Days'. For tour dates and tickets go to johnkearnscomedy.co.uk John's podcast 'Microscope' is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Follow John on Twitter @johnsfurcoat

4/5/2023
