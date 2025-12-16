Tim Dillon, Dan Soder, Robert Kelly, Big Jay Oakerson and Dave Smith join Luis J. Gomez and Zac Amico for the Real Ass Podcast Reunion at Skankfest 2025 in New Orleans! Together, they read excerpts from Luis's brand new book Knives And Spoons and learn about Luis' childhood, his dead pets, his experience on 9/11 and more all while laughing to the point of tears! Enjoy this reunion episode as we get ready to bring Real Ass Podcast back to you weekly!(Air Date: November 24th, 2025)Support our sponsors!BodyBrainCoffee.com - Use promo code: RAP30 for 30% off until December 1st for Black Friday!Pre-Order Knives and Spoons on Amazon!: https://a.co/d/dqe8X7hTo advertise your product or service on GaS Digital podcasts please go to TheADSide.com and click on "Advertisers" for more information!Submit your artwork via postal mail to:GaS Digital Networkc/o RAP151 1st Ave, #311New York, NY 10003You can sign up at GaSDigital.com with promo code: RAP for a discount of $1.50 on your subscription and access to every Real Ass Podcast show ever recorded! On top of that you'll also have the same access to ALL the shows that GaS Digital Network has to offer!Follow the whole show on social media!Tim DillonTwitter: https://twitter.com/timjdillonInstagram: https://instagram.com/timjdillonYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TimDillonShowDan SoderTwitter: https://twitter.com/dansoderInstagram: https://instagram.com/dansoderRobert KellyTwitter: https://twitter.com/robertkellyInstagram: https://instagram.com/robertkellyliveBig Jay OakersonTwitter: https://twitter.com/bigjayoakersonInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/bigjayoakerson/Website: https://bigjaycomedy.comDave SmithTwitter: https://twitter.com/ComicDaveSmithInstagram: https://instagram.com/TheProblemDaveSmithLuis J. GomezTwitter: https://twitter.com/luisjgomezInstagram: https://instagram.com/gomezcomedyYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/LuisJGomezComedyWebsite: https://www.luisofskanks.comZac AmicoTwitter: https://twitter.com/ZASpookShowInstagram: https://instagram.com/zacisnotfunnyDates: https://punchup.live/ZacAmicoSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.