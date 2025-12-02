Powered by RND
  • Teach Me, Rodolpho (w/ Tim Simons)
    Tim Simons (Veep, Nobody Wants This) is too shy to tell us what voice he uses when pretending his dog can talk! But together, we bond over Tom Cruise movies, share our most gutting acting class stories, and help a caller who no longer wants to stay with her in-laws for the holidays. Plus: Is Gabe's Texas A&M shirt stolen valor?
    46:32
  • T Of My C (w/ Kate Berlant)
    Kate Berlant (Poog, A League Of Their Own) has strong feelings about dinner party etiquette! Just in time for Thanksgiving, we share cocktail recommendations for hometown bars and agree that using Google Maps isn't sexy. Plus: Max explains what 'no cap' means to Jenny (we think).
    46:58
  • Flirtlining (w/ Adam Pally)
    Adam Pally (Happy Endings, Staying Alive) is here to tell us why it's terrifying to work with horses! We talk about competitive male friend dynamics, auditioning for roles out of your comfort zone, and whether pediatricians or cops make better lovers. PLUS: Jenny and Gabe both do Robert Durst impressions.
    45:02
  • BONUS: We Touched A Lamborghini
    It was exciting to see each other in person again on our New York trip! In this bonus clip, we're sharing more of our adventures in NYC, from touching a Lamborghini to eating some questionable meals.
    9:59
  • Ray Of Light (w/ Michelle Buteau)
    Michelle Buteau (The Circle, Survival Of The Thickest) warns us not to get our tongues pierced at the San Gennaro Festival! She also shares how it feels to see her hosting style imitated so often, and helps us answer a listener's question about housesitting pets while naked. Plus: Max asks Jenny and Gabe for TV and movie recommendations, from a legendary NYC documentary to a soothing art contest.
    45:44

