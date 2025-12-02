About I Need You Guys

Jenny Slate, Max Silvestri, and Gabe Liedman are comedians who've been friends for over two decades. And despite life taking them in all different directions, they are committed to staying in touch and leaning on each other for the type of advice you'd only get from a true friend. “I Need You Guys” is their group chat made public – where they catch up, spill their guts, and welcome new and old friends to the chat every episode.