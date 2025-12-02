Tim Simons (Veep, Nobody Wants This) is too shy to tell us what voice he uses when pretending his dog can talk! But together, we bond over Tom Cruise movies, share our most gutting acting class stories, and help a caller who no longer wants to stay with her in-laws for the holidays. Plus: Is Gabe's Texas A&M shirt stolen valor?
You can call us with your etiquette question and leave a voicemail at 949-441-1231, or email us at [email protected]
I Need You Guys with Gabe Liedman, Jenny Slate and Max Silvestri is a production of SmartLess Media.