The City of Los Angeles, in the full radiance of its civic wisdom and an ambition matched only by its bewildering infrastructure, proudly announces the inauguration of a new subway line connecting the private residence of Trixie Mattel to a long-abandoned shopping mall near MacArthur Park. Conceived without regard for ridership, urban necessity, fiscal prudence, or the travel needs of any other living person, this gleaming subterranean artery shall deliver Ms. Mattel from her front door to the silent food court with unprecedented speed, dignity, and municipal extravagance. Though this monumental achievement will benefit no commuter, neighborhood, business, or public institution whatsoever, Los Angeles takes immense pride in having finally created a transit system that works perfectly for one skinny legend.



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