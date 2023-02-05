Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Studio71
add
The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo features a pair of grizzled gay ghouls exploring the cultural boundaries of modern beauty through i... More
ComedyComedy InterviewsArtsFashion & Beauty
The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo features a pair of grizzled gay ghouls exploring the cultural boundaries of modern beauty through i... More

Available Episodes

5 of 109
  • A Rumspringa Spring Break with Trixie and Katya
    It's that time of year, you horse & buggy-riding, butter-churning, hat-and-bonnet-wearing queens! Put away your Froschauer bible, take off your mutza, and ignore every rule you've ever learned from the Ordnung! It's Rumspringa time, bitches! A time to drink copious amounts of Mad Dog 20/20 Orange Jubilee, dance the night away to the devil's deep house beats, and ingest every recreational drug known to humankind! IT'S RUMSPRINGA!!!!!! Check out Squarespace.com for a free trial, and when you’re ready to launch, go to https://www.Squarespace.com/BALD to save 10% oﬀ your ﬁrst purchase of a website or domain! Sign up for a Chime Checking Account today to link your paycheck. It only takes two minutes and doesn’t affect your credit score! Get started at Chime.com/BALD, or by clicking this link: https://www.chime.com/apply-debit/?ad=podcast_bald This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at https://www.BetterHelp.com/BALD to get 10% off your first month and get on your way to being your best self! Follow Trixie: @TrixieMattel Follow Katya: @Katya_Zamo To watch the podcast on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TrixieKatyaYT Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: http://bit.ly/baldandthebeautifulpodcast If you want to support the show, and get all the episodes ad-free go to https://thebaldandthebeautiful.supercast.com If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: http://bit.ly/baldandthebeautifulpodcast To check out future Live Podcast Shows, go to: https://trixieandkatya.com To order your copy of our latest book, "Working Girls", go to: workinggirlsbook.com To check out the Trixie Motel in Palm Springs, CA: https://www.trixiemotel.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    44:04
  • A Ghost with a Goatee with Trixie and Katya
    As darkness falls across the land, the midnight hour is close at hand. Creatures squirm and snore in bed, while something lurks that is certainly dead. As it stands in the doorway rotting in its shell, sporting facial hair that could only originate in hell. A grizzled ghoul has escaped from its tomb, lingering in their bedroom to seal their doom. It is Trixie Mattel who is cursed with the shine, but have no fear, this goatee'd phantom is fortunately benign. To get the #1 Meal Kit for Eating Well, go to https://GreenChef.com/BALD60 and use code BALD60 to get 60% off plus free shipping! Get your swagger back with Manscaped! Get 20% off plus free shipping with the code BALD at https://manscaped.com Follow Trixie: @TrixieMattel Follow Katya: @Katya_Zamo To watch the podcast on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TrixieKatyaYT Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: http://bit.ly/baldandthebeautifulpodcast If you want to support the show, and get all the episodes ad-free go to https://thebaldandthebeautiful.supercast.com If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: http://bit.ly/baldandthebeautifulpodcast To check out future Live Podcast Shows, go to: https://trixieandkatya.com To order your copy of our latest book, "Working Girls", go to: workinggirlsbook.com To check out the Trixie Motel in Palm Springs, CA: https://www.trixiemotel.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/25/2023
    50:56
  • Proper Posterior Grooming Techniques with Trixie and Katya
    As you might imagine, ridding your bottom of pesky hair follicles is not just a laborious task, but can also require extensive acrobatics and a bit of body contortion. We here at Bald, LLC recommend a multi-mirror system to achieve full visibility upon spreading your cheeks. Additionally, we also advocate for the use of a teammate if possible, because as with most things, the more hands involved in this process the better. Once you have achieved excellent sight-lines, apply a moisturizing gel or foam, grab a very sharp razor, and start from the inside out. Begin on the left and right sides, followed by the front and back, and then proceed along the skin lines as you use extra caution when close to the holy of unholies. Once done, rinse your undercarriage with warm water, thoroughly apply a moisturizer to prevent razor burn, and then head out to the club with the extreme self-confidence that only a freshly-shorn bottom can bring. Godspeed, friends. Head to https://FACTORMEALS.com/BALD50 and use code BALD50 to get 50% off your first box. Factor Meals! Ready in just 2 minutes, no prep, no mess! Check out Squarespace.com for a free trial, and when you’re ready to launch, go to https://www.Squarespace.com/BALD to save 10% oﬀ your ﬁrst purchase of a website or domain! This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at https://www.BetterHelp.com/BALD to get 10% off your first month and get on your way to being your best self! Start shopping and saving now! Go to https://www.rakuten.com now or download the Rakuten App today! Follow Trixie: @TrixieMattel Follow Katya: @Katya_Zamo To watch the podcast on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TrixieKatyaYT Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: http://bit.ly/baldandthebeautifulpodcast If you want to support the show, and get all the episodes ad-free go to https://thebaldandthebeautiful.supercast.com If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: http://bit.ly/baldandthebeautifulpodcast To check out future Live Podcast Shows, go to: https://trixieandkatya.com To order your copy of our latest book, "Working Girls", go to: workinggirlsbook.com To check out the Trixie Motel in Palm Springs, CA: https://www.trixiemotel.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/18/2023
    40:59
  • The Dock of Dreams with Trixie and Katya
    When you're alone and life is making you lonely, you can always go to the Dock. When you've got that warm feeling and all the noise and the hurry seems to help, you can go to the Dock. Just listen to the music of the traffic in the city, linger on the sand where everyone is pretty. How can you lose? The lights are not brighter there so you can forget all your troubles, forget all your cares, and go to the Dock. Things will be great, there's no finer place, everything's waiting for you at the Dock. Start making your financial dreams a reality with Chime. Signing up only takes two minutes and doesn’t affect your credit score! Get started at Chime.com/BALD, or clicking this link: https://www.chime.com/apply-debit/?ad=podcast_bald To try the #1 Meal Kit for Eating Well, go to https://GreenChef.com/BALD60 and use code BALD60 to get 60% off plus free shipping! Follow Trixie: @TrixieMattel Follow Katya: @Katya_Zamo To watch the podcast on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TrixieKatyaYT Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: http://bit.ly/baldandthebeautifulpodcast If you want to support the show, and get all the episodes ad-free go to https://thebaldandthebeautiful.supercast.com If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: http://bit.ly/baldandthebeautifulpodcast To check out the Trixie and Katya Live Tour, go to: https://trixieandkatya.com To order your copy of our new book, "Working Girls", go to: workinggirlsbook.com To check out the Trixie Motel in Palm Springs, CA: https://www.trixiemotel.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/11/2023
    1:00:00
  • When You Need the Endurance to Persevere, It’s Trimix! with Trixie and Katya
    Did you know that the average male lasts between 5 and 7 minutes when engaging in "fun-time" between the sheets? While this is more than acceptable for that post-Succession Sunday night quickie before the work-week starts, 5 to 7 minutes during a Saturday night carnal marathon of erotic delights is not just pitiful, it's fixable! All because of Trimix! With just three tiny injections of synergistic drugs directly into your little wiener schnitzel, your flaccid firehose will magically transform into the Hammer of Thor! For hours upon hours of fun in the bedroom, kitchen, and beyond, shoot some Trimix into your gherkin and you'll be whipping that thing around like Indiana Bones and the Last Crusade in no time!* *For "full-mast-situations" lasting more than 4 hours, please seek medical attention immediately. Go to https://GreenChef.com/BALD60 and use code BALD60 to get 60% off plus free shipping on the #1 Meal Kit for Eating Well! Check out Squarespace.com for a free trial, and when you’re ready to launch, go to https://www.Squarespace.com/BALD to save 10% oﬀ your ﬁrst purchase of a website or domain! This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at https://www.BetterHelp.com/BALD to get 10% off your first month and get on your way to being your best self! Follow Trixie: @TrixieMattel Follow Katya: @Katya_Zamo To watch the podcast on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TrixieKatyaYT Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: http://bit.ly/baldandthebeautifulpodcast If you want to support the show, and get all the episodes ad-free go to https://thebaldandthebeautiful.supercast.com If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: http://bit.ly/baldandthebeautifulpodcast To check out the Trixie and Katya Live Tour, go to: https://trixieandkatya.com To order your copy of our new book, "Working Girls", go to: workinggirlsbook.com To check out the Trixie Motel in Palm Springs, CA: https://www.trixiemotel.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/4/2023
    55:35

About The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo

The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo features a pair of grizzled gay ghouls exploring the cultural boundaries of modern beauty through interviews with gorgeous guests who inhabit various facets of the beauty industry. From models, moguls, influencers, drag queens, RuPaul's Drag Race contestants to adult performers, actors, and more, Trixie and Katya break down the beauty behind it all. Subscribe to the ad-free version: https://thebaldandthebeautiful.supercast.tech/ For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]   We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4  Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/us/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy
