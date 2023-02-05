When You Need the Endurance to Persevere, It’s Trimix! with Trixie and Katya

Did you know that the average male lasts between 5 and 7 minutes when engaging in "fun-time" between the sheets? While this is more than acceptable for that post-Succession Sunday night quickie before the work-week starts, 5 to 7 minutes during a Saturday night carnal marathon of erotic delights is not just pitiful, it's fixable! All because of Trimix! With just three tiny injections of synergistic drugs directly into your little wiener schnitzel, your flaccid firehose will magically transform into the Hammer of Thor! For hours upon hours of fun in the bedroom, kitchen, and beyond, shoot some Trimix into your gherkin and you'll be whipping that thing around like Indiana Bones and the Last Crusade in no time!* *For "full-mast-situations" lasting more than 4 hours, please seek medical attention immediately.