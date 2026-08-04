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- Hey there, homemakers: why serve your hungry brood another dreary, bare-faced supper when the smart modern cook can tuck beef, chicken, ham, veggie dogs, Cyclospora-laden lettuce, and even yesterday’s leftovers into a snug little blanket of golden, buttery, feather-flaky pastry? With one gay whirl of the rolling pin, you can turn an ordinary Tuesday meal into an Atomic Age taste sensation that makes Junior clean his plate, Sis sit up straight, and your hard-working hubby forget the traffic, the boss, and that third highball with his mistress at Grand Central Station. So wrap it, crimp it, pop it into the oven, and serve your family a piping-hot parcel of domestic triumph, because nothing says “Welcome home, dear!” like concealing an entire dinner inside several hundred calories of shortening.
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- We here at Bald, LLC are proud to present: "The Essence of Consequence," our ultra-natural deodorant lovingly compounded from Icelandic aloe, pulverized cedar bark, ceremonial Scottish peat, and the pollen from downtown Los Angeles sidewalk dandelions. We take this proprietary blend and strain it through a used pair of nylons from our 2022 live tour, and we do it all without a single vulgar ingredient proven to work in any way whatsoever, as ethics can't scientifically prevent perspiration or odor. Each artisanal swipe transforms your underarm into a thriving, biodiverse wetland, allowing you to greet the day with the moral serenity of someone who has personally defeated chemistry and the sinister concept of “smelling fresh." Because let's face it: feeling good about what you wear is important, even when wearing it is an olfactory assault to all those within twenty feet of you.
Ready to upgrade your home for way less? To shop all things home and get your space ready for less, head to: https://Wayfair.com
To get simple, online access to personalized, affordable care for ED, Hair Loss, and more, visit: https://Hims.com/BALD
Find the functional gummy that matches exactly what mood you're looking for! Use promo code BALD when you check out to save 20% on your first order at: https://mood.com
Follow Trixie: @TrixieMattel
Follow Katya: @Katya_Zamo
To check out our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/cw/trixieandkatya
To watch the podcast on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TrixieKatyaYT
To check out our official YouTube Clips Channel: https://bit.ly/TrixieAndKatyaClipYT
Don’t forget to follow the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/thebaldandthebeautifulpodcast
If you want to support the show, and get all the episodes ad-free go to: https://thebaldandthebeautiful.supercast.com
To check out future Live Podcast Shows, go to: https://trixieandkatya.com/#tour
To check out the Trixie Motel in Palm Springs, CA: https://www.trixiemotel.com
Listen and Watch Anywhere!
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Follow Trixie:
Official Website: https://www.trixiemattel.com
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@trixie
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trixiemattel
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trixiemattel
Twitter (X): https://twitter.com/trixiemattel
Follow Katya:
Official Website: https://www.welovekatya.com
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Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/katya_zamo
Twitter (X): https://twitter.com/katya_zamo
#TrixieMattel #KatyaZamo #BaldBeautiful
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- Across the porcelain provinces of our human experience, each soul leaves behind its own small testament; some solemn and substantial, with others fleeting as a whispered flush under the gentle glow from a nightlight. There are movements of grandeur, movements of haste, movements that arrive with operatic thunder. And then there are those shy little passages that scarcely trouble the waters below. The majesty of these movements is that all belong to the same mysterious intestinal symphony called life. Let us therefore abandon judgment at the bathroom door, accepting that no two constitutions are alike and that dignity may be found even in our most private acts of gastrointestinal release. For when we honor the full spectrum of what moves through us, we cease straining against one another and enter, at last, a gentler world of movement harmony.
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This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Start online therapy today! Sign up and get 10% off at: https://BetterHelp.com/BALD
Follow Trixie: @TrixieMattel
Follow Katya: @Katya_Zamo
To check out our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/cw/trixieandkatya
To watch the podcast on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TrixieKatyaYT
To check out our official YouTube Clips Channel: https://bit.ly/TrixieAndKatyaClipYT
Don’t forget to follow the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/thebaldandthebeautifulpodcast
If you want to support the show, and get all the episodes ad-free go to: https://thebaldandthebeautiful.supercast.com
To check out future Live Podcast Shows, go to: https://trixieandkatya.com/#tour
To check out the Trixie Motel in Palm Springs, CA: https://www.trixiemotel.com
Listen and Watch Anywhere!
http://bit.ly/thebaldandthebeautifulpodcast
Follow Trixie:
Official Website: https://www.trixiemattel.com
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@trixie
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trixiemattel
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trixiemattel
Twitter (X): https://twitter.com/trixiemattel
Follow Katya:
Official Website: https://www.welovekatya.com
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@katya_zamo
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/welovekatya
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/katya_zamo
Twitter (X): https://twitter.com/katya_zamo
#TrixieMattel #KatyaZamo #BaldBeautiful
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- The City of Los Angeles, in the full radiance of its civic wisdom and an ambition matched only by its bewildering infrastructure, proudly announces the inauguration of a new subway line connecting the private residence of Trixie Mattel to a long-abandoned shopping mall near MacArthur Park. Conceived without regard for ridership, urban necessity, fiscal prudence, or the travel needs of any other living person, this gleaming subterranean artery shall deliver Ms. Mattel from her front door to the silent food court with unprecedented speed, dignity, and municipal extravagance. Though this monumental achievement will benefit no commuter, neighborhood, business, or public institution whatsoever, Los Angeles takes immense pride in having finally created a transit system that works perfectly for one skinny legend.
To see if you qualify for GLP-1 medications using Ro's free insurance checker, go to: https://Ro.co/BALD
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Don’t let stigma stand in the way of support. Start therapy with BetterHelp! Sign up and get 10% off at: https://BetterHelp.com/BALD
Try Mood's incredible line of cannabis gummies! Save 20% off your first order with promo code BALD at: https://Mood.com
Follow Trixie: @TrixieMattel
Follow Katya: @Katya_Zamo
To check out our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/cw/trixieandkatya
To watch the podcast on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TrixieKatyaYT
To check out our official YouTube Clips Channel: https://bit.ly/TrixieAndKatyaClipYT
Don’t forget to follow the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/thebaldandthebeautifulpodcast
If you want to support the show, and get all the episodes ad-free go to: https://thebaldandthebeautiful.supercast.com
To check out future Live Podcast Shows, go to: https://trixieandkatya.com/#tour
To check out the Trixie Motel in Palm Springs, CA: https://www.trixiemotel.com
Listen and Watch Anywhere!
http://bit.ly/thebaldandthebeautifulpodcast
Follow Trixie:
Official Website: https://www.trixiemattel.com
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@trixie
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trixiemattel
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trixiemattel
Twitter (X): https://twitter.com/trixiemattel
Follow Katya:
Official Website: https://www.welovekatya.com
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@katya_zamo
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/welovekatya
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/katya_zamo
Twitter (X): https://twitter.com/katya_zamo
#TrixieMattel #KatyaZamo #BaldBeautiful
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- Once upon a time in a magical far-off land, Trixie Mattel, the undisputed Royal Duchess of Drag, believed herself to be best friends with Maria Bamford, the realm's undeniable Queen of Comedy. Having followed her through every enchanted television program and neighborhood comedy special, the parasocial relationship grew and grew like a magical beanstalk. Although Trixie had adored her from afar for twenty years, the two had never met until fate summoned them to a mystical Burbank podcast studio, where together they feasted upon ceremonial donuts from Maria’s legendary 9:00am comedy court. And thus their imaginary friendship became real at last, proving that even the grandest fairy tales may come true, provided the castle is less than two miles from Maria's home.
Go see Maria Bamford live! Head to: https://mariabamford.com/
To get simple, online access to personalized, affordable care for ED, Hair Loss, Weight Loss, and more, visit: https://Hims.com/BALD
Head to Squarespace.com for a free trial, and when you’re ready to launch, save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain by going to: https://www.Squarespace.com/BALD
Don’t let stigma stand in the way of support. Start therapy with BetterHelp! Sign up and get 10% off at: https://BetterHelp.com/BALD
Follow Trixie: @TrixieMattel
Follow Katya: @Katya_Zamo
To check out our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/cw/trixieandkatya
To watch the podcast on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TrixieKatyaYT
To check out our official YouTube Clips Channel: https://bit.ly/TrixieAndKatyaClipYT
Don’t forget to follow the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/thebaldandthebeautifulpodcast
If you want to support the show, and get all the episodes ad-free go to: https://thebaldandthebeautiful.supercast.com
To check out future Live Podcast Shows, go to: https://trixieandkatya.com/#tour
To check out the Trixie Motel in Palm Springs, CA: https://www.trixiemotel.com
Listen and Watch Anywhere!
http://bit.ly/thebaldandthebeautifulpodcast
Follow Trixie:
Official Website: https://www.trixiemattel.com
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@trixie
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trixiemattel
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trixiemattel
Twitter (X): https://twitter.com/trixiemattel
Follow Katya:
Official Website: https://www.welovekatya.com
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@katya_zamo
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/welovekatya
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/katya_zamo
Twitter (X): https://twitter.com/katya_zamo
#TrixieMattel #KatyaZamo #BaldBeautiful
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie and Katya
The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie and Katya features a pair of grizzled gay ghouls sitting on chairs, holding microphones, and discussing their fabulous lives in Tinseltown. (featuring occasional forays into movies, television shows, and air-conditioning) The New York Times called them models, moguls, actors, influencers, drag queens, RuPaul's Drag Race contestants, and even humanoids. If one thing can be said about these two preternaturally gorgeous queens' podcast, it's that Trixie and Katya find the sheer, unadulterated beauty of pure insanity. Tune in every week to experience the auditory pleasure that is The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie and Katya. Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of The Bald and Beautiful with Trixie and Katya ad-free. Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.Podcast website
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