In this episode of The Scribe Vibe, we explore the transformative technique of using character diaries to enrich storytelling. Join us as we delve into the numerous benefits of this writing tool, including how it can help you uncover your characters' fears, desires, and hidden motivations. We'll also discuss common challenges writers face, such as avoiding info-dumping and maintaining distinct voices.Plus, we'll highlight Ian G. MacLaren's insightful book Chater and Chater, which exemplifies the effective use of diary entries in character development. Don't miss our practical writing exercise designed to help you create impactful diary entries for your characters, and get ready to experiment with this technique in your own writing journey. Tune in and unlock new depths in your storytelling!

In this episode of The Scribe Vibe, we delve into the enchanting world of tarot and its transformative power in storytelling. Join us as we explore how tarot can serve as a unique tool for plotting, enhancing settings, and developing multi-dimensional characters.This episode will guide you through various techniques for integrating tarot into your writing process, including creating compelling character arcs, outlining intricate plots, and building immersive worlds. In this episode of Writer's Talk we'll take insights from our guest David Standeven, author of The Hand that Wields the Sword, we'll discuss how he conceptualize and created quality characters, while weaving a gripping tale of redemption, love and loss.Whether you're a seasoned writer or just beginning your journey, this episode promises to unlock new creative pathways and inspire you to weave the magic of tarot into your writing. Tune in for an engaging discussion that will ignite your imagination and help you craft unforgettable stories!

Step into a world where sounds paint colors across your mind's eye. In this transformative episode of The Scribe Vibe we unlock the secret language of synesthesia—the fascinating neurological phenomenon where senses intertwine—and discover how it can revolutionize your descriptive writing.From Vladimir Nabokov's rainbow-tinted letters to modern authors who hear colors in conversation, we explore how the marriage of sound and color has created some of literature's most unforgettable moments. Whether you're crafting a sweeping symphony in purple prose or describing the golden timbre of a lover's laugh, this episode provides the tools you need to transform ordinary sensory descriptions into extraordinary reading experiences.Perfect for:Fiction writers seeking fresh approaches to sensory descriptionPoets looking to expand their metaphorical vocabularyCreative writing teachers searching for innovative exercisesAnyone fascinated by the intersection of neuroscience and creativityJoin us as we decode the rainbow of human experience and learn how to capture it on the page. Featuring practical exercises, stunning literary examples, and scientific insights, this episode will forever change how you think about—and write about—the sounds in your world.

About The Scribe Vibe Podcast

About The Scribe Vibe Podcast

Hi my name is Janae and I am a writer just like you. As a novice writer you have good days and bad. Good when you find your flow. Bad rejections and writer's block. I've been there too. I offer a guide to what I have used to create in the best environment to follow your muse. Only 3% of writers even finish their books let alone have a career. Writing a book is hard and if you indie publish its even harder. So if you have questions or not I can help. I create episodes that may incite or answer questions you didn't know you had. Join me each week and don't forget to have fun.