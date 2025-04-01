In The Test Kitchen coming 4/16

Dan Souza and his co-host dig into the latest tastings, recipes, and kitchen conversations happening behind the scenes at America's Test Kitchen. They also bring on guests--from the culinary world and beyond--to talk about what's going on in their lives, and how food plays into it. In the Test Kitchen debuts Wednesday, April 16.