America's Test Kitchen's Dan Souza and Elle Simone Scott kick off the premiere episode with comedian Matteo Lane. They chat about the behind-the-scenes making of Matteo's book, Your Pasta Sucks, and discuss why some pasta shapes are superior to others.
Find our recipe for corn pudding, Elle's book, Boards, and more at AmericasTestKitchen.com.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
38:35
In The Test Kitchen coming 4/16
Dan Souza and his co-host dig into the latest tastings, recipes, and kitchen conversations happening behind the scenes at America's Test Kitchen. They also bring on guests--from the culinary world and beyond--to talk about what's going on in their lives, and how food plays into it. In the Test Kitchen debuts Wednesday, April 16.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Step into the Test Kitchen with Dan Souza and his co-host for an interview-based video podcast that celebrates the joy of food, cooking, and what happens behind the scenes at America’s Test Kitchen. Each episode is a mix of expert insights, personal anecdotes, and lively discussions with guests from the culinary world and beyond.