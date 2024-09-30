Top Stations
The station's stream will start in {time} sec.
Podcasts
Arts
Reading Ferdowsi فردوسی خوانی
Reading Ferdowsi فردوسی خوانی
Amir Khadem
add
پادکست برای دوستداران مبتدی شاهنامه
More
Arts
Books
Available Episodes
5 of 196
معرفی پادکست جدید: ماجرای مشروطه
--------
2:01
یک قسمت خیلی کوتاه
--------
6:08
صدوهفتادونهم: داستان مرگ یزدگرد
--------
53:50
صدوهفتادوهشتم: داستان فرار یزدگرد
--------
47:29
صدوهفتادوهفتم: داستان پادشاهی یزدگرد سوم
--------
57:07
Show more
About Reading Ferdowsi فردوسی خوانی
پادکست برای دوستداران مبتدی شاهنامه
Podcast website
Reading Ferdowsi فردوسی خوانی: Podcasts in Family
ماجرای مشروطه
History
