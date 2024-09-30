Powered by RND
Reading Ferdowsi فردوسی خوانی

Podcast Reading Ferdowsi فردوسی خوانی
Amir Khadem
پادکست برای دوستداران مبتدی شاهنامه
More
ArtsBooks

Available Episodes

5 of 196
  • معرفی پادکست جدید: ماجرای مشروطه
    --------  
    2:01
  • یک قسمت خیلی کوتاه
    --------  
    6:08
  • صدوهفتادونهم: داستان مرگ یزدگرد
    --------  
    53:50
  • صدوهفتادوهشتم: داستان فرار یزدگرد
    --------  
    47:29
  • صدوهفتادوهفتم: داستان پادشاهی یزدگرد سوم
    --------  
    57:07

About Reading Ferdowsi فردوسی خوانی

پادکست برای دوستداران مبتدی شاهنامه
Podcast website

