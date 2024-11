Ep 5 ACOSF: Chapters 29-38

Two sisters, Nicole and Lexi explore chapters 29-38 of Sarah J Maas‚Äôs A Court of Silver Flames *All episodes include spoilers for the entirety of the A Court of Thorns and Roses series* Lexi and Nicole begin with Inner Circle Debrief (summary of this section), then Step into the Cauldron for critical insights, theories, and foreshadowing, and then finish off with taking a trip to the Sipping Tea with the Suriel to learn all about the Bog of Oorid! Inner Circle Debrief: 3:50 Step into the Cauldron: 11:30 Foreshadowing: 2:00:40 Suriel Teatime: 2:02:31 Fae-vorite Moments: 2:08:54 Maasverse Madness: 2:12:04 MeUndies - Kick off lounge season with MeUndies and get 20% off your first order, plus free shipping, at MeUndies.com/ffg, enter promo code ffg. LMNT - Right now LMNT is offering a free sample pack with any purchase, That‚Äôs 8 single serving packets FREE with any LMNT order. Get yours at DrinkLMNT.com/FFG. Miracle Made - Go to TryMiracle.com/FF to try Miracle Made sheets today! And, whether you‚Äôre buying them for yourself or as a gift for a loved one, if you order today you can save over 40%. AND if you use our promo FF at checkout you‚Äôll get 3 FREE TOWELS and SAVE an extra 20%! Chime - Get started today at chime.com/FANTASYFANGIRL. Ritual - Get 25% off your first month at ritual.com/FFG Start Ritual or add Stress Relief to your subscription today. Swords & Shadows Masquerade with mountains and Magic: https://mountainsandmagic.com/events/¬† The Drop NYE event by Fantastique Collection: https://www.fantastiquecollection.com/the-drop-nye¬† Tickets to Romantasy BookCon: https://www.fabledfantasyevents.com/la-itinerary-and-tiers¬† HOW TO RESERVE YOUR SPOT FOR THE ONYX STROM MIDNIGHT RELEASE: If you‚Äôre local - Head to the Barnes and Noble on Colorado Blvd in Glendale, CO and pre-pay for your book If you‚Äôre not that close - Call the store and pre-order over the phone. You will need to be a B&N reward member (free) or premium member ($39.99/yr). You can sign up right there on the phone if you aren‚Äôt already a member! JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER:https://fantasyfangirls.beehiiv.com/subscribe¬†¬†¬† JOIN PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/FantasyFangirls¬†¬† SHOP FANTASY FANGIRLS MERCH: https://fantasyfangirls.myshopify.com/ SUPPORT THE SHOW THROUGH OUR AMAZON SHOP: https://www.amazon.com/shop/fantasyfangirlspodcast¬†¬† ¬† ACOSF PLAYLIST:¬† https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5kWswSukd08D6FxYf8xKSy?si=11a422d356674bc1¬† Give us a follow: Instagram: ‚Ā†‚Ā†‚Ā†‚Ā†‚Ā†@fantasyfangirlspod‚Ā†‚Ā†‚Ā†‚Ā†‚Ā† TikTok: ‚Ā†‚Ā†‚Ā†‚Ā†‚Ā†@fantasyfangirlspod‚Ā†‚Ā†‚Ā†‚Ā†‚Ā† Youtube: @fantasyfangirls¬†¬† Email us your favorite ACOTAR/Maasverse theories: [email protected] Listen to the Fantasy Fangirls Podcast on your favorite podcast platform: Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/24KydMMzrYfVpDggkFZx4j?si=fd7dc956393041b8¬†¬†¬† Apple Podcasts - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fantasy-fangirls/id1706179464¬†¬†¬† Visit the Fantasy Fangirls website: https://www.fantasyfangirls.com/¬†¬† Don't forget to send this podcast to your fellow ACOSF readers! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices