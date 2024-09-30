Onyx Storm Excerpt from Cosmopolitan Magazine

Two sisters, Nicole and Lexi explore the newly released excerpt of Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros in Cosmopolitan Magazine! *Episode includes spoilers for Fourth Wing and Iron Flame!* Lexi and Nicole begin with Battle Brief (summary of this excerpt), then explore critical insights, theories, and foreshadowing, and favorite moments! Read the Excerpt: https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/books/a62852656/rebecca-yarros-onyx-storm-excerpt/