Two sisters, Nicole and Lexi explore chapters 39-47 of Sarah J Maas’s A Court of Silver Flames
*All episodes include spoilers for the entirety of the A Court of Thorns and Roses series*
Lexi and Nicole begin with Inner Circle Debrief (summary of this section), then Step into the Cauldron for critical insights, theories, and foreshadowing, and then finish off with taking a trip to the Sipping Tea with the Suriel to learn all about the Valkyries!
Inner Circle Debrief: 4:13
Step into the Cauldron: 12:07
Foreshadowing: 1:56:52
Suriel Teatime: 1:58:49
Fae-vorite Moments: 2:05:57
Maasverse Madness: 2:07:19
Swords & Shadows Masquerade with mountains and Magic: https://mountainsandmagic.com/events/
The Drop NYE event by Fantastique Collection: https://www.fantastiquecollection.com/the-drop-nye
Tickets to Romantasy BookCon: https://www.fabledfantasyevents.com/la-itinerary-and-tiers
EnchantiCon: https://www.enchanticon.com/ use code FANTASY10 for 10% off your ticket
ONXY STORM MIDNIGHT RELEASE PARTY IS NOW CAPPED!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER:https://fantasyfangirls.beehiiv.com/subscribe
JOIN PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/FantasyFangirls
SHOP FANTASY FANGIRLS MERCH: https://fantasyfangirls.myshopify.com/
SUPPORT THE SHOW THROUGH OUR AMAZON SHOP: https://www.amazon.com/shop/fantasyfangirlspodcast
ACOSF PLAYLIST:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5kWswSukd08D6FxYf8xKSy?si=11a422d356674bc1
Give us a follow:
Instagram: @fantasyfangirlspod
TikTok: @fantasyfangirlspod
Youtube: @fantasyfangirls
Email us your favorite ACOTAR/Maasverse theories: [email protected]
Listen to the Fantasy Fangirls Podcast on your favorite podcast platform:
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/24KydMMzrYfVpDggkFZx4j?si=fd7dc956393041b8
Apple Podcasts - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fantasy-fangirls/id1706179464
Visit the Fantasy Fangirls website: https://www.fantasyfangirls.com/
Don't forget to send this podcast to your fellow ACOSF readers!
2:19:56
Onyx Storm Excerpt from Cosmopolitan Magazine
Two sisters, Nicole and Lexi explore the newly released excerpt of Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros in Cosmopolitan Magazine!
*Episode includes spoilers for Fourth Wing and Iron Flame!*
Lexi and Nicole begin with Battle Brief (summary of this excerpt), then explore critical insights, theories, and foreshadowing, and favorite moments!
Read the Excerpt: https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/books/a62852656/rebecca-yarros-onyx-storm-excerpt/
Dragon Gauntlet details coming soon!
1:02:54
Ep 5 ACOSF: Chapters 29-38
Two sisters, Nicole and Lexi explore chapters 29-38 of Sarah J Maas’s A Court of Silver Flames
*All episodes include spoilers for the entirety of the A Court of Thorns and Roses series*
Lexi and Nicole begin with Inner Circle Debrief (summary of this section), then Step into the Cauldron for critical insights, theories, and foreshadowing, and then finish off with taking a trip to the Sipping Tea with the Suriel to learn all about the Bog of Oorid!
Inner Circle Debrief: 3:50
Step into the Cauldron: 11:30
Foreshadowing: 2:00:40
Suriel Teatime: 2:02:31
Fae-vorite Moments: 2:08:54
Maasverse Madness: 2:12:04
ACOSF PLAYLIST:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5kWswSukd08D6FxYf8xKSy?si=11a422d356674bc1
2:25:37
Onyx Storm Theories & Predictions LIVE From DENVER
Lexi & Nicole go LIVE from Comedy Works in Denver, Colorado to share their favorite predictions and theories for Onxy Storm!
Fourth Wing Music Playlist:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0BN9k2smHnixzw205pMIYJ?si=4bcfc92a4bec45d5
Reddit post mentioned:
https://www.reddit.com/r/fourthwing/comments/17u53zf/i_think_the_sage_is_spoiler/
1:39:18
Ep 4 ACOSF: Chapters 20-28
Two sisters, Nicole and Lexi explore chapters 20-28 of Sarah J Maas’s A Court of Silver Flames
*All episodes include spoilers for the entirety of the A Court of Thorns and Roses series*
Lexi and Nicole begin with Inner Circle Debrief (summary of this section), then Step into the Cauldron for critical insights, theories, and foreshadowing, and then finish off with taking a trip to the Sipping Tea with the Suriel to learn all about the Dread Trove!
Inner Circle Debrief: 4:03
Step into the Cauldron: 10:51
Foreshadowing: 1:31:47
Suriel Teatime: 1:37:46
Fae-vorite Moments: 1:44:29
Maasverse Madness: 1:47:35
ACOSF PLAYLIST:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5kWswSukd08D6FxYf8xKSy?si=11a422d356674bc1
Reddit post mentioned:
Sellyn Drake Novelist (who is Sellyn Drake) - https://www.reddit.com/r/acotar/comments/q7nwo2/why_has_no_one_looked_into_sellyn_drake_spoilers/
Two sisters, Nicole and Lexi, dive deep into your favorite fantasy books – talking about lore, characters, insights, and theories of beloved stories.
Currently covering A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
(SPOILERS for the entire ACOTAR series)
Every episode, these two sisters cover several chapters of ACOTAR, diving into our Inner Circle Debrief (chapter summaries) before we Step Into The Cauldron with key insights, foreshadowing and theories, then Sip Tea With The Suriel for an in-depth exploration of a lore topic in this fantasy world.
New episodes drop every Monday!