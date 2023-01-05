Old time radio mystery programs brought back to life for today's fan of the great shows of yesteryear. Including the classics such as Sherlock Holmes, Sam Spade... More
Ep.396 Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot: Cards On The Table
Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot: the world-renowned, moustachioed Belgian private detective, unsurpassed in his intelligence and understanding of the criminal mind, respected and admired by police forces and heads of state across the globe.Since his inception over 100 years ago, Poirot has stolen the hearts and minds of audiences from Azerbaijan to Vietnam, and his celebrated cases have been recorded across 33 original novels and over 50 short stories.Cards On The Table: A perverse eccentric's idea of amusement goes horribly wrong when a murderer strikes during a game of bridge.
5/3/2023
1:29:39
Ep.395 The Adventures Of Philp Marlowe: The Hairpin Turn
Get this and get it straight. Crime is a sucker's road and those who travel it wind up in the gutter, the prison or the grave.Philip Marlowe was Los Angeles's toughest detective in the groundbreaking series by Raymond Chandler that helped establish the "hard-boiled" detective subgenre.The Hairpin Turn: Marlowe meets a female sharpshooter it only adds up that she is somehow connected to a dead body - a body shot with a target pistol.Originally aired January 28th,1950.
5/1/2023
32:13
Ep.394 Philo Vance: The Vanilla Murder Case
Philo Vance is the detective creation of S. S. Van Dine first published in the mid 1920s. Jose Ferrer played him in 1945. From 1948-1950, the fine radio actor Jackson Beck makes Vance as good as he gets. George Petrie plays Vance's constantly impressed public servant, District Attorney Markham. Joan Alexander is Ellen Deering, Vance's secretary and right-hand woman. The organist for the show is really working those ivories, and fans of old time radio organ will especially enjoy this series.The Vanilla Murder Case: A soda jerk is killed with a syrup pump! Originally aired December 21st,1948.
4/28/2023
29:19
Ep.393 Dragnet: The Big Make
Dragnet ran from June 3rd,1949 to February 26th,1957 on NBC at various times and days and starred Jack Webb as Detective Sergeant Joe Friday. Various partners throughout the show's run were Sergeant Ben Romero (Barton Yarborough), Ed Jacobs (Barney Phillips), and Officer Frank Smith (Ben Alexander).Webb was the creator/Director of the series and wanted everything to be as authentic as possible, down to the last sound effect. The stories were based on actual police files and "the names were changed to protect the innocent".Dragnet broke a few radio taboos as well, such as dramatizing sex crimes. Children also were killed on occasion as in the episode "Twenty-Two Rifle For Christmas". The series eventually went to television and ran there for many years.The Big Make: Thomas Stanford confesses to robbing a store, but Sgt. Friday proves that he was at work at the time of the robbery! Originally aired May 17th, 1953.
4/26/2023
31:56
Ep.392 Father Brown: The Mirror Of The Magistrate
Rough and tough Hard-boiled detectives grab a lot of attention, but who would have a better insight on the nature of human evil than "a man who does next to nothing but hear men's real sins"?Where could you find a more "soft-boiled" character than the parish priest. Mutual brought The Adventures of Father Brown to the air in 1945. Father Brown was the antithesis of the more celebrated soft-boiled detective, Sherlock Holmes. Where Holmes was a master of deduction, Father Brown relied on intuition based on his familiarity on men's souls.The Mirror of the Magistrate: After a conservative judge is found shot to death in his garden, Father Brown sets out to prove that the outspoken socialist arrested for his murder is innocent.