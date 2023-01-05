Everything is Fine is a series for women on life over 40. Hosted by former Lucky magazine founding editor Kim France and author and editor Jennifer Romolini, ea... More
Grief As a "A Living Remedy" — with Nicole Chung
Our guest this week is author Nicole Chung whose new book "A Living Remedy" is a memoir about the loss of both of her parents within just a few years and a meditation on grief. We're also discussing writing through pain, caregiving, how the U.S. healthcare system leaves so many behind, educational privilege and class. and changing one's relationship with overwork.You can find more about Nicole on her website: nicolechung.net"A Living Remedy" is available on Bookshop.org and wherever you buy your books.
5/1/2023
50:28
"Friendship Nerd"
Kim's married! And we're talking all about her wedding, Jenn's week in New York, the importance of friendship in mid-life, a new tinted moisturizer, the easiest clogs to walk around in, putting rollers in your hair, travel tips, plus: listener questions and a whole lot more.SHOW NOTES SHOW NOTES SHOW NOTESDr. Hauschka Translucent Bronzing TintKitsch Ceramic /Velcro Hair RollersMagnafied Clogs
4/24/2023
51:07
**(A) LIVE FROM NEW YORK! **
It's our first live show! At CaveatNYC! We don't know what we're doing! You may be able to tell! In this VERY SPECIAL EPISODE:Writer and critic Kimberly Harrington, author of the memoirs AMATEUR HOUR, BUT YOU SEEMED SO HAPPY and the excellent Substack HONEY STAY SUPER Kim's mom, Eve France!Singer/songwriter Amy Rigby sings us some of her beautiful songs and we cry!!Plus: listener questions and a whole lot of nonsense!!
4/17/2023
1:24:09
Debunking Menopause Myths (with Susan Dominus!)
Our guest this week is New York Times writer Susan Dominus. Susan has worked for the Times since 2007, first as a Metro columnist and then as staff writer with The New York Times Magazine. In 2018, she was part of a team that won a Pulitzer Prize, for public service for reporting on workplace sexual harassment issues. And her most recent piece, "Women Have Been Misled About Menopause," went viral in a big way.
4/10/2023
41:07
Bonus: Jenn's New Podcast!
Jenn and Kim introduce Jenn's new podcast STIFFED, from Crooked Media and iHeart media, which is available wherever you get your podcasts, including here: https://crooked.com/podcast-series/stiffed/
Everything isFine is a series for women on life over 40. Hosted by former Lucky magazine founding editor Kim France and author and editor Jennifer Romolini, each episode digs deep into the identity shift that comes with navigating this alternately weird and liberating stage of life. A chat-show with themed episodes and interview guests from the media and entertainment worlds, we tackle our fears, our health, our careers, self-care, and how to negotiate being called “middle-aged” when you feel anything but.