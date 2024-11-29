Stop Trying To Make 'Moo Deng Skin' Happen

We're back with another episode of The Review of Mess: a podcast collaboration between The Review of Beauty (by me, Jessica DeFino) and I (a fashion newsletter from Emily Kirkpatrick).Today we're talking about: The Hole Debate (there's still time to join the waitlist here!), Renaissance Fair Fall (Chappell Roan! Megan Thee Stallion!) [4:00], medieval fashion as a longing for pre-capitalist life [7:54], the folkloric aesthetics of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko [11:38], homage at the VMAs (Sabrina Carpenter as Madonna! Tate McRae as Britney!) [16:15], hands are the hot new body part to hate [27:20], The Substance [29:00], Moo Deng skin [36:36], why Kourtney Kardashian is selling an Ozempic dupe [44:04], the ethics of actors losing weight for movie roles [50:10], the crumbling of the Kardashian-Jenner empire (if you're sick of this family just fast forward Chippy [1:31:51]. Plus more!Media we mentioned: "What Did Medieval Peasants Know?" [The Atlantic], "How Law Roach changed the way we see celebrity" [The Washington Post], "I Don't Want My Hands to Look Old" [Harper's Bazaar], "Meet Habelo, The Luxury Brand Bringing High-Performance Products To Hand Care" [Beauty Independent], David Duchovny in Zoolander [YouTube], "Interview With Creepy Hand Model" [YouTube], "Why Do We Want To Look Like Glass?" [The Review of Beauty], "The Rise & Rise of Dewy Dumpling Skin" [The Times], "Moo Deng Is The Moment" [Vogue], "Do hippopotamuses actually have pink sweat?" [Scientific American], "Kourtney Kardashian's Lemme Brand At Risk Amid False Advertising Lawsuit" [MSN], "Kim Kardashian's New Skin Care Line Is Not for Quitters" [New York Times], "Khloe Kardashian Settles Good American Lawsuit" [Sourcing Journal], "Dieux's First-Ever Cleanser Comes in Two Formulas—and We Tried Both" [Byrdie], Juno Birch playing The Sims [YouTube]About the podcast: The Review of Mess is a podcast by Jessica DeFino and Emily Kirkpatrick that takes a critical look at the dregs of pop culture. Jessica is the writer behind The Review of Beauty, which has been called the newsletter "the beauty industry fears," and Emily is the creator of I , a weekly roundup of the best of the worst celebrity fashion. Together, they dissect the biggest and dumbest celebrity happenings every month and give their unfiltered opinion on everything going on in the world of fashion and beauty.About the theme music: The Review of Mess theme song is "Hot Mess" by Carly Lind. Find more about Carly here and listen to her music here.