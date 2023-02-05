The Beginner Photography Podcast is a free weekly podcast hosted by professional photographer Raymond Hatfield who interviews world class photographers of all g... More
369: Martin Moore - Mastering More than a Camera: The All-Around Skills Needed to Succeed in Creative a Field
On this episode of The Beginner Photography Podcast, we hear the inspiring story of how Martin Moore left his job working on cars to pursue photography full-time, using the company he did a commercial shoot for as a reference. The guest for this episode is Martin Moore, a former mechanic turned full-time commercial product photographer. He discusses the challenges of leaving your day job and pursuing your passion in photography, as well as tips on how to do it. The podcast also explores the importance of personal branding and mastering gear before upgrading, as well as offering helpful photography hacks and techniques.Martin Moore is a talented photographer who believes in the power of skill, vision, and execution to create amazing photographs. He is a firm believer that the tool is only an accessory to your vision rather than the other way around. Martin thinks that too many people believe that buying fancy equipment will make them better at their craft, but it is their skill and creativity that do so. Martin's work is a testament to that, as he consistently produces stunning images that tell stories and capture moments in time. His passion for photography is evident in his work, and he continues to inspire others to find their own unique styles and visions.The Big Ideas with Timestamps[00:03:24] "From Master Honda Technician to Content Creation"[00:06:59] The Power of Personal Branding for Photographers[00:11:09] "From Hobby to Career: Wedding Photographer Success"[00:14:26] "The Elusive Pursuit of Creative Perfection"[00:38:33] "Photography and Video Careers: More than Skills"[00:43:28] "Stand out from the crowd with personal branding"[00:46:27] "From Zero Bookings to YouTube Vlogging Success"[00:49:43] "From a Client to a Career: My Journey with Stereo Headphone Company"[00:55:41] "Photography Hacks: Ditch the Expensive Gear"[00:57:47] "Breaking the Gospel: Abandoning the Rule of Thirds"Links and ResourcesFollow Martin on InstagramFollow Martin on YoutubeJoin The Beginner Photography Podcast CommunitySign up for your free CloudSpot account to deliver beautiful images galleries todayFree Lightroom Presets! Connect with the Beginner Photography Podcast! Email me at [email protected] Send in your Photo Questions to get answered on the show - https://beginnerphotopod.com/qa Grab your free camera setting cheatsheet - https://perfectcamerasettings.com/ Thanks for listening & keep shooting!
368: Manifesto Pt4 - You Don't Have to Know Everything About Photography to Know Anything About Photography
On this episode of The Beginner Photography Podcast, we dive into the dangers of needing to be a master photographer when starting out. Focusing solely on the negatives of your work and the positives of others' work can lead to a feeling of inadequacy and discourage you from progress. The Photography Manifesto, a ten-part series by the host Raymond Hatfield, aims to provide useful information for becoming a better photographer instead of gimmicky tips and tricks. I discuss the challenges of becoming a master photographer and how it can be difficult to achieve. However, through consistency, accuracy, and focusing on getting the shot in focus, you can improve your skills and achieve mastery in smaller steps. Finally, we discuss my lawn care journey and how it relates to the lessons learned in photography. Join us for this insightful episode on mastering photography on The Beginner Photography Podcast.Big Take Aways with Timestamps[00:00:02] "Introducing the Photography Manifesto: Pro Tips"[00:01:17] "The Fourth Rule in Photography Manifesto Unveiled"[00:02:16] "Mastering Photography: Achievable or Impossible?"[00:05:57] "Reject the Master Photographer Mindset"[00:08:37] "Remember Your Photography Roots: Mastering Life's Simple Pleasures"[00:09:46] "From Skeptic to Proud Lawn Care Enthusiast"[00:12:05] "Photographer's struggle: Seeing beyond the obvious"[00:18:11] "Master the Art of Photography Workflow"[00:19:26] "Mastering Photography: Focusing on the Fundamentals"Links and ResourcesJoin The Beginner Photography Podcast CommunitySign up for your free CloudSpot account to deliver beautiful images galleries todayFree Lightroom Presets! Connect with the Beginner Photography Podcast! Email me at [email protected] Send in your Photo Questions to get answered on the show - https://beginnerphotopod.com/qa Grab your free camera setting cheatsheet - https://perfectcamerasettings.com/ Thanks for listening & keep shooting!
366: Steve Rolfe: Tiny Tales and Big Imagination: A Unique Way to Photograph Life On The Street
Urban Street Photographer Steve Rolfe he was inspired by a book of Street Photography, which provided the fuel for his creativity.. He explains how, with his own figures, he began to capture stories of the world around him. Finally, after having some of his work published, he decided to leave his job in 2014 and go professional. Host Raymond Hatfield also talks about what captivates him in certain stories or series within photography.Steve Rolfe has been a professional photographer since 2014, when he took a leap of faith and left his 22-year-long job in the civil service. His journey to success began when he picked up a book of street photography and was captivated by the images. Steve then purchased a bridge camera and began experimenting with creating miniature architectural figures, which were eventually published in magazines and newspapers. He continues to use this creative process in his work as a professional photographer.The Big Ideas with Timestamps:00:01:06 Capture stories in tiny ways.00:07:13 Capture life in photos.00:13:09 Planning and whimsy in photos.00:19:08 Planning and creativity required.00:26:05 Keep it simple and creative.00:37:47 Creativity needs time and space.00:40:59 Stay the course for success.00:49:13 Print photos to experience them.00:50:18 Deepen your photography knowledge.Resources:Urban Street Photographer Steve Rolfe’s websiteFollow Steve on InstagramBuy Steve’s new book - “Small World”Join The Beginner Photography Podcast Facebook CommunitySign up for your free CloudSpot account to deliver beautiful images galleries todayFree Lightroom Presets! Connect with the Beginner Photography Podcast! Email me at BeginnerPhotogra[email protected] Send in your Photo Questions to get answered on the show - https://beginnerphotopod.com/qa Grab your free camera setting cheatsheet - https://perfectcamerasettings.com/ Thanks for listening & keep shooting!
365: The Secret to Picture Perfect Photos? Knowing Your Camera!
On this episode of The Beginner Photography Podcast, we talk about the importance of being familiar with your camera and quickly changing certain settings for capturing unexpected moments. I discuss the usefulness of presets in editing and experimenting with different photography styles, including the concept of film recipes. Additionally, I'll give tips on accessing camera settings and creating presets for different shooting situations. The conversation covers technical aspects of photography, such as the effect of aperture on small details and understanding camera manuals. Listeners will learn about overcoming limitations in photography and upgrading their camera when necessary. Tune in for insightful tips and tricks to improve your photography skillsIn This Episode You'll Learn:Read the Manual - Learn things you never knew your camera was capable of!Spend a few hours with the camera shooting - Get to know the tool you use to capture the world and blur the line between visualization and capture!Ask WHY you feel limited - When you know the limitations of your camera you know how to best use your camera. The Big Ideas With Timestamps[00:00:00] "Discover the Secrets of Your Camera"[00:10:18] "Camera manuals now cater to photographers' needs"[00:18:22] "Exploring New Photography Styles Made Easy"[00:20:25] "Streamline Your Photography with Custom Camera Presets"[00:25:57] "Mastering Camera Settings for Capturing Wildlife"[00:28:21] "Master Your Camera: Capture Life's Unexpected Moments"[00:34:41] "Optimal Aperture Range for Best Image Quality"[00:37:26] "Mastering Camera Focus and Image Clarity Tips"[00:38:35] "Limitations of Even the Best Cameras"Links and ResourcesJoin The Beginner Photography Podcast CommunitySign up for your free CloudSpot account to deliver beautiful images galleries todayFree Lightroom Presets! Connect with the Beginner Photography Podcast! Email me at [email protected] Send in your Photo Questions to get answered on the show - https://beginnerphotopod.com/qa Grab your free camera setting cheatsheet - https://perfectcamerasettings.com/ Thanks for listening & keep shooting!
364: Amanda Thomas - Be Empowered with Light: Craft Empowering Feminine Fashion Photography
On this episode of The Beginner Photography Podcast, host Raymond Hadfield interviews fashion and lifestyle photographer Amanda Thomas. They discuss Amanda's journey into photography, her use of unconventional lighting techniques, and the importance of emotional engagement in photography. Amanda also shares tips on collaboration and preparation for shoots, drawing from her experience with editorial and fashion shoots. Additionally, she talks about starting with just one light and using it creatively to achieve unique and beautiful results. The episode also includes Amanda's perspective on the value of experimentation in photography and the importance of building relationships in the industry.Amanda Thomas is a photographer and visual artist who was inspired to pursue her passion from a young age. As a teenager, she went with her father to a photographer's studio to get his promo shots done, and was captivated by the electric atmosphere of the studio and the tools of the trade. This was the moment that changed her life, and she knew she wanted to explore the potential of the medium. She has since gone on to pursue a career in photography and visual art, creating stunning and captivating works of art.Big Ideas With Timestamps:00:03:03 Light is magical and transformative.00:10:00 Capture light to create art.00:18:26 Client approval is key.00:22:06 Expect the unexpected.00:25:19 Be flexible and prepared.00:34:45 Persist with lighting skills.00:41:16 Experiment with lighting to find style.00:48:59 Mentally and emotionally prepare.00:53:17 Collaborate for success.00:54:54 Shoot more to get better.Resources:Fashion and Lifestyle Photographer Amanda Thomas’s websiteFollow Amanda On InstagramJoin The Beginner Photography Podcast Facebook CommunitySign up for your free CloudSpot account to deliver beautiful images galleries todayFree Lightroom Presets! Connect with the Beginner Photography Podcast! Email me at [email protected] Send in your Photo Questions to get answered on the show - https://beginnerphotopod.com/qa Grab your free camera setting cheatsheet - https://perfectcamerasettings.com/ Thanks for listening & keep shooting!
