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222 episodes
- Chris Bohjalian is prolific to say the least. With about 25 novels under his belt, he hits the bestseller list often with his unforgettable characters and twisty plots. But his newest, The Amateur, is his most personal novel to date. The narrator, Mira, was a caddy, just as Chris was for most of his high school career. And she is a writer, just like Chris, her sense of humor and feelings about writing are pure Chris. It’s a page turner with some terrific writing. And we talk to Elderberry and Plum, a new bookstore in Springfield, Illinois. Join us!
Find books mentioned in The Book Case:
https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/shop/story/book-case-podcast-reading-list-118433302
Books mentioned on this episode:
The Amateur by Chris Bohjalian
The Jackal’s Mistress by Chris Bohjalian
The Princess of Las Vegas by Chris Bohjalian
The Lioness by Chris Bohjalian
Hour of the Witch by Chris Bohjalian
The Red Lotus by Chris Bohjalian
The Flight Attendant by Chris Bohjalian
The Sleepwalker by Chris Bohjalian
The Guest Room by Chris Bohjalian
Close Your Eyes, Hold Hands by Chris Bohjalian
The Light in the Ruins by Chris Bohjalian
The Sandcastle Girls by Chris Bohjalian
The Night Strangers by Chris Bohjalian
The Shampoo Effect by Jenny Jackson
The World According to Garp by John Irving
Lolita by Vladimir Nabakov
All the World Can Hold by Jung Yun
Everything Was Beautiful and Nothing Hurt by Ben Reeves
Practical Magic by Alice Hoffman
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- Should the Waters Take Us a is a novel of great beauty…centered around the swamp letters in the south of Louisianna. Whereas so many novels focus on story and character-this one focusses on place and how this place has shaped the lives of the characters that live there. As climate change shifts the land beneath our feet and oil companies have raided the Acadian swamps for their natural resources, the Cajun background is ever changing, and often full of tragedy. We also talk to Final Draft, the bookstore in Kansas that JUST opened. We check in to see how their opening went and how they are feeling now. Join us!
Find books mentioned in The Book Case:
https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/shop/story/book-case-podcast-reading-list-118433302
Books mentioned on this episode:
Should the Waters Take Us by Stephanie Soileau
Last One Out Shut Off the Lights by Stephanie Soileau
On Witness and Respair by Jesmyn Ward
Gilead by Marilynne Robinson
As I Lay Dying by William Faulkner
Les Miserables by Victor Hugo
The Hill by Harriet Clark
Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders
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- Pamela Colloff is an accomplished investigative journalist and has written "Catch the Devil" about a frighteningly prolific jailhouse snitch. Paul Skalnik testified in dozens of cases that inmates in Florida prisons had confessed their guilt to him. Often prosecutors won convictions based largely on Skalnik’s testimony including four cases where he was instrumental on putting men on Florida’s death row. One of them, Jim Dailey, was convicted of murdering a 14 year old girl. Despite evidence that has come out since Dailey’s conviction, he sits on Florida’s death row. He has been there over 40 years unable to get a new trial. Colloff repeatedly met Skalnik who said he would tell her the truth about all his testimonies. He never did. But Colloff has reported the story in brilliant detail and writes about how often prosecutors use jailhouse snitches knowing their testimony may be tainted. Skalnik’s repeated claims of jailhouse confessions defied credulity... so why did prosecutors continue to put him on the stand? Why didn’t judges disallow his testimony? Why did appellate courts accept his word? It’s a compelling story - worth a reader’s time.
Find books mentioned in The Book Case:
https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/shop/story/book-case-podcast-reading-list-118433302
Books mentioned on this episode:
Catch the Devil by Pamela Colloff
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- Jenny Jackson’s newest, The Shampoo Effect, tells the story of an insular gang of year-round beach residents who have known each other all their lives. Until one member of their clique begins to date outside of the group-they are generally an exclusive “they go out on and off” type of friends. So how will they handle a new girlfriend they don’t know or with whom they have so little in common? The book is nuanced, funny and asks the question: what does marriage mean in the current world? We also talk to Scott D. Reich whose book One Day in September tells the story of a historic baseball game that evolved into the All-Star game we know today. Join us!
Find books mentioned on The Book Case:
https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/shop/story/book-case-podcast-reading-list-118433302
Books mentioned on this week's episode:
The Shampoo Effect by Jenny Jackson
Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson
One Day in September by Scott D. Reich
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- Paul Tremblay has written a science fiction book that will prompt all sorts of important questions about AI, the role of consciousness in humanity, and how writers might have to work around AI in order to keep their work original and sustainable and it’s called DEAD BUT DREAMING OF ELECTRIC SHEEP. We love a book that poses important questions like these while still being a good page turner, and this is one of those. This is the story of Julia, a semi professional video gamer asked to take remote control of a body in a vegetative state. It’s suspenseful, strange, and will leave you with all sorts of questions about the age in which we live. We also talk to Final Draft Books in Wichita Kansas, which is opening this weekend (TAKE NOTE WICHITA). This husband and wife owner team bring a starry eyed excitement to the store that will charm the pants of all our listeners. Join us!
Find books mentioned on The Book Case:
https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/shop/story/book-case-podcast-reading-list-118433302
Books mentioned on this week's episode:
Dead But Dreaming of Electric Sheep by Paul Tremblay
Head Full of Ghosts by Paul Tremblay
The Pallbearer’s Club by Paul Tremblay
Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? By Phillip K. Dick
The Feeling of Life Itself: Why Consciousness Is Widespread but Can't Be Computed by Christof Koch
2666 by Robert Balano
Slaughterhouse Five by Kurt Vonnegut
Our Share of Night by Mariana Enriquez
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About The Book Case
Are you stuck in a reading rut? The Book Case makes the case for books outside of your usual genre. Wander the aisles of your local bookstore with Kate and Charlie Gibson and meet fascinating characters who will open your appetite to new categories while deepening your hunger for books. This weekly series will journey cover to cover through the literary world, featuring interviews with best-selling authors, tastemakers, and independent bookstore owners. New episodes post every Thursday. Subscribe to 20/20 True Crime+ for ad-free listening, early access to new series, exclusive bonus content, and hundreds of episodes from the 20/20 true crime vault. Visit apple.co/2020truecrime to subscribe now.Podcast website
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