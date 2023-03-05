Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Are you stuck in a reading rut? The Book Case makes the case for books outside of your usual genre. Wander the aisles of your local bookstore with Kate and Char... More
Are you stuck in a reading rut? The Book Case makes the case for books outside of your usual genre. Wander the aisles of your local bookstore with Kate and Char... More

  • J Ryan Stradal is Back in the Book Case
    If you aren't seeing the world through the eyes of J. Ryan Stradal's fiction, you are missing out on something truly special. He writes largely about the Midwest, specifically the state of Minnesota as well as food and drink. That may sound limiting, but his talent is without limit and he fills his pages with themes of family and shared humanity. His newest is Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club. It is the most personal journey he has ever taken. Take the ride with him, you won't be sorry. Our bookstore this week is Comma, a bookshop, (yes, both the word and the punctuation mark) a new bookstore in the Twin Cities that anyone who lives there should line up to visit. Books mentioned in the podcast: Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club by J. Ryan Stradal Kitchens of the Great Midwest by J. Ryan Stradal The Lager Queen of Minnesota by J. Ryan Stradal The World According to Garp by John Irving Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano Bomb Shelter by Mary Laura Philpott The Age of Vice by Deepti Kapoor Moonrise Over New Jessup by Jamila Minnicks
    4/20/2023
    37:21
  • Charles Frazier Sheds Light on American Optimism
    Charles Frazier comes across as a writer in love with America. Beyond the rolling plains and purple mountains majesty, he loves the stories of average Americans in extraordinary times and it comes across in everything he writes. His latest novel, The Trackers, is the most modern novel he has ever written and it takes place 100 years ago. His writing captures the optimism of the American ideal, and his descriptive powers continue to astound. We talk to him about his latest, and what it was about the Great Depression that inspired the book. This week, we also include an interview with Dave Eggers and Ninive Calegari, the two founders of 826, a non profit that teaches kids to express themselves through writing. Books mentioned in this podcast: The Trackers by Charles Frazier Cold Mountain by Charles Frazier Thirteen Moons by Charles Frazier Varina by Charles Frazier Nightwoods by Charles Frazier The Significance of the Frontier in American History by Frederick Jackson Turner Red Badge of Courage by Stephen Crane The Crossing by Cormac McCarthy No Country for Old Men by Cormac McCarthy The Neon Rain by James Lee Burke A Private Cathedral by James Lee Burke Pilgrim at Tinker Creek by Annie Dillard Teaching a Stone to Talk by Annie Dillard
    4/13/2023
    34:34
  • Rebecca Boggs Roberts Unveils Edith Wilson
    Has the United States ever had a female president? An easy question to answer. Has it ever had an ‘acting’ female President? Harder to answer. Check out Rebecca Boggs Roberts' very readable biography of Edith Wilson, Woodrow Wilson’s second wife, and make up your own mind. The book is Untold Power: The Fascinating Rise and Complex Legacy of First Lady Edith Wilson. Following her husband’s stroke in 1919, Edith Wilson decided, for reasons she thought critical to her husband’s well-being, to hide the extent of his incapacities from the public, from the press, from Congress, from his cabinet, even from Wilson himself. She assumed some of the powers of the office herself. Could a First Lady get away with such audacity today in the age of social media and intense news media scrutiny? Not a chance. Was her self-justification reasonable? All those questions are what makes Edith Wilson such a complex and controversial character and a worthy subject for Rebecca Boggs Roberts. Books mentioned in this podcast: Untold Power: The Fascinating Rise of and Complex Legacy of First Lady Edith Wilson by Rebecca Boggs Roberts The Suffragist's Parade: The 1913 Parade and the Fight for the Vote by Rebecca Boggs Roberts My Memoir by Edith Bolling Wilson Wilson by A. Scott Berg Destiny of the Republic by Candice Millard The River of Doubt: Theodore Roosevelt's Darkest Journey by Candice Millard River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile by Candice Millard Hero of the Empire: The Boer War, a Daring Escape, and the Making of Winston Churchill by Candice Millard
    4/6/2023
    34:59
  • Timothy Egan Rewrites History
    This week, we turn to non-fiction and events in a decade of U.S. history that is unknown to most Americans. The 1920’s were known for remarkable social change. In the wake of World War I, there was cultural exuberance, the first real skyscrapers, jazz age, flappers, the Charleston, and also prohibition. There was also a resurgence of the Ku Klux Klan, and surprising to many, it came in the north. As award-winning journalist Timothy Egan writes in his remarkable new book to be released April 4th A Fever in the Heartland, the Klan held a lot of power in the state of Indiana. As a vicious, sadistic, charlatan, Eagan says the KKK leader David C. Stephenson encouraged millions in Indiana alone to join the Klan. Egan says one in three white men in the state, not to mention women and children, took the oath. And this in a state that had lost 25,000 Union soldiers in the Civil War just 50 years previous. Egan writes that Stephenson thought himself above the law - “I am the law” he declared. But his brutal treatment of one woman, largely unknown to history, Madge Oberholtzer, brought him down and began the disintegration of the Klan, not only in Indiana, but in the rest of the country. It’s a sobering story well told by Egan. One, we felt, worthy of attention by all of us. Books mentioned in the podcast: A Fever in the Heartland by Timothy Egan The Immortal Irishman by Timothy Egan The Big Burn: Teddy Roosevelt and the Fire that Saved America by Timothy Egan The Worst Hard Time: The Untold Story of Those Who Survived the Great American Dust Bowl by Timothy Egan A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith by Timothy Egan Short Nights of the Shadow Catcher: The Epic Life and Immortal Photographs of Edward Curtis by Timothy Egan Lasso the Wind: Away to the New West by Timothy Egan Breaking Blue by Timothy Egan The Good Rain by Timothy Egan The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain Blue Nights by Joan Didion The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion
    3/30/2023
    29:45
  • Harlan Coben Will Find You
    Harlan Coben is as successful a mystery writer as we have in the country today. He is probably known best for his page-turner plots. In his more than 35 books published to date he keeps you guessing throughout. I Will Find You is his latest - just out. And it’s a bit of a departure for Coben as he will tell you - a little more than half way through the book you find out who the bad guys are. That’s rare for a Coben thriller, but none the less gripping and it will still keep you guessing. Also, as you will find in this podcast, Harlen Coben is not only a good writer, but a good talker to boot. Our book store this week is “[Words]” in Maplewood, New Jersey. By no means is this a typical bookstore - it is one with a highly commendable mission. It has pursued that mission for 15 years and now is participating in a fascinating experiment to further the mission. As a result, it is Harlen Coben’s favorite bookstore and we talk to them this week.I Will Find You by Harlen Coben Books (and articles) mentioned in the podcast: Tell No One by Harlan Coben Win by Harlan Coben Fool Me Once by Harlan Coben The Key To My Father by Harlan Coben https://www.nytimes.com/2003/06/15/opinion/a-work-of-fiction-the-key-to-my-father.html Marathon Man by William Goldman The New York Times Opinion | Opinion | A WORK OF FICTION; The Key To My Father (Published 2003) __
    3/23/2023
    41:20

About The Book Case

Are you stuck in a reading rut? The Book Case makes the case for books outside of your usual genre. Wander the aisles of your local bookstore with Kate and Charlie Gibson and meet fascinating characters who will open your appetite to new categories while deepening your hunger for books. This weekly series will journey cover to cover through the literary world, featuring interviews with best-selling authors, tastemakers, and independent bookstore owners. New episodes post every Thursday.
