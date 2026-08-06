Paul Tremblay has written a science fiction book that will prompt all sorts of important questions about AI, the role of consciousness in humanity, and how writers might have to work around AI in order to keep their work original and sustainable and it’s called DEAD BUT DREAMING OF ELECTRIC SHEEP. We love a book that poses important questions like these while still being a good page turner, and this is one of those. This is the story of Julia, a semi professional video gamer asked to take remote control of a body in a vegetative state. It’s suspenseful, strange, and will leave you with all sorts of questions about the age in which we live. We also talk to Final Draft Books in Wichita Kansas, which is opening this weekend (TAKE NOTE WICHITA). This husband and wife owner team bring a starry eyed excitement to the store that will charm the pants of all our listeners. Join us!



Find books mentioned on The Book Case:



⁠https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/shop/story/book-case-podcast-reading-list-118433302



Books mentioned on this week's episode:



Dead But Dreaming of Electric Sheep by Paul Tremblay



Head Full of Ghosts by Paul Tremblay



The Pallbearer’s Club by Paul Tremblay



Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? By Phillip K. Dick



The Feeling of Life Itself: Why Consciousness Is Widespread but Can't Be Computed by Christof Koch



2666 by Robert Balano



Slaughterhouse Five by Kurt Vonnegut



Our Share of Night by Mariana Enriquez



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