Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Sarah's Bookshelves Live in the App
Listen to Sarah's Bookshelves Live in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsArts
Sarah's Bookshelves Live

Sarah's Bookshelves Live

Podcast Sarah's Bookshelves Live
Podcast Sarah's Bookshelves Live

Sarah's Bookshelves Live

Sarah Dickinson | Sarah's Bookshelves
add
Sarah’s Bookshelves Live is a weekly show featuring real talk about books and book recommendations from a featured guest. Each week, Sarah of the blog Sarah’s B... More
ArtsBooks
Sarah’s Bookshelves Live is a weekly show featuring real talk about books and book recommendations from a featured guest. Each week, Sarah of the blog Sarah’s B... More

Available Episodes

5 of 145
  • Ep. 139: Brendan Slocumb (Author of Symphony of Secrets) + Book Recommendations
    In Episode 139, Brendan Slocumb talks about his sophomore novel, Symphony of Secrets, and the inspiration behind it. He shares a fascinating look into musical history of the 1920’s, his unique approach to writing musical thrillers, and how he balances musical detail with readability. He also delves into the exploitation of musicians in the industry and how many are simply lost to history. Plus, stick around to hear Brendan’s book recommendations. This post contains affiliate links through which I make a small commission when you make a purchase (at no cost to you!). Highlights The story behind Symphony of Secrets and the composer who partially inspired it. Brendan’s unique approach to writing and his goal to become the “Stephen King of musical thrillers.” The pressure of writing a second book so soon after such a successful debut (The Violin Conspiracy). How Brendan blends musical analysis and character development without overwhelming the reader while staying true to the story. The exploitation and appropriation of musicians and their work in the music industry. Why he chose to make a main character neurodivergent and his experience with teaching neurodivergent music students. His inspiration for the badass character Eboni. The title changes for both of his books, including the original title for Symphony of Secrets. A bit about his upcoming third book and a potential fourth book in the future. Brendan’s Book Recommendations [28:38] Two OLD Books He Loves A Little Devil in America by Hanif Abdurraqib | Amazon | Bookshop.org [28:51] Riker’s Calling by Rico Lamoureux | Amazon  [30:08] Two NEW Books He Loves Ozark Dogs by Eli Cranor | Amazon | Bookshop.org [31:15] Sea Change by Gina Chung | Amazon | Bookshop.org [32:54] One NEW RELEASE He’s Excited About Closer by Sea by Perry Chafe (May 23, 2023) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [33:54] Last 5-Star Book Brendan Read Ozark Dogs by Eli Cranor | Amazon | Bookshop.org [34:32] Other Books Mentioned Symphony of Secrets by Brendan Slocumb [0:56] The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb [1:03] Don’t Know Tough by Eli Cranor [31:47] Other Links Currently Reading Podcast | Minisode: An Interview with “The Violin Conspiracy” Author Brendan Slocumb About Brendan Slocumb Website | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok Brendan Slocumb was raised in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and holds a degree in music education (with concentrations in violin and viola) from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. For more than twenty years he has been a public and private school music educator and has performed with orchestras throughout Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. 
    5/3/2023
    35:55
  • Ep. 138: Rebecca Makkai (Author of I Have Some Questions for You) + Book Recommendations
    In Episode 138, author Rebecca Makkai discusses I Have Some Questions for You, her latest novel that explores societal issues such as racism and wrongful incarceration through the lens of a crime story. This was a five-star book for me and looks to be *the book* of 2023 so far! Rebecca shared how she engaged with readers using click-bait style headlines and created a sense of intimacy through the second-person point of view. She also goes behind the scenes of how she pitches her new book ideas to her agent and publisher. Plus, Rebecca gives us her book recommendations! This post contains affiliate links through which I make a small commission when you make a purchase (at no cost to you!). Highlights A spoiler-free glimpse into her latest book, I Have Some Questions for You. What inspired her to start writing the book, including the initial wave of the #MeToo movement and the public’s fascination with true crime. Insider knowledge about when she shares her work with agents and publishers. How she blended elements of crime within her literary fiction novel. How she uses click-bait style headlines to draw readers in from the opening of the book and throughout the story. Why Rebecca used the second-person point of view and how that created an intimate connection between readers and the protagonist. How she used student testimony and gossip to shape the narrative and delve into issues such as racism, sexism, and abuse. How she reconciled the viewpoints of the ’90s with modern perspectives in her novel. A sneak peek of what Rebecca has planned next, including a hint about her upcoming book, and learn about her 84 Books Project. Rebecca’s Book Recommendations [30:43] Two OLD Books She Loves The Door by Magda Szabó | Amazon | Bookshop.org [30:57] We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson | Amazon | Bookshop.org [33:32] Two NEW Books She Loves If an Egyptian Cannot Speak English by Noor Naga | Amazon | Bookshop.org [36:34] The Guest Lecture by Martin Riker | Amazon | Bookshop.org [40:06] A Book With Which She Has a Complicated Relationship London Fields by Martin Amis | Amazon | Bookshop.org [42:11] One NEW RELEASE She’s Excited About Maddalena and the Dark by Julia Fine (June 13, 2023) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [47:52] Last 5-Star Book Rebecca Read Madonna in a Fur Coat by Sabahattin Ali | Amazon | Bookshop.org [49:09] Other Books Mentioned The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai [1:05] The Borrower by Rebecca Makkai [1:58] The Hundred-Year House by Rebecca Makkai [2:01] Music for Wartime by Rebecca Makkai [2:02] The Tiger’s Wife by Téa Obreht [7:01] All That Is Mine I Carry With Me by William Landay [9:43] When the Stars Go Dark by Paula McLain [12:09] The Lottery and Other Stories by Shirley Jackson [34:29] The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson [34:39] The School for Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan [42:02] Time’s Arrow by Martin Amis [42:47] Stella Maris by Cormac McCarthy [45:39] The Upstairs House by Julia Fine [48:02] The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb [48:51] The Ensemble by Aja Gable [48:53] About Rebecca Makkai Website| Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Substack Rebecca Makkai is the author of the novels I Have Some Questions for You, The Great Believers, The Hundred-Year House, and The Borrower, and the story collection Music for Wartime. A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award, The Great Believers received an American Library Association Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction and the Los Angeles Times Book Prize, among other honors, and was named one of the Ten Best Books of 2018 by The New York Times. A 202 Guggenheim fellow, Makkai is on the MFA faculties of the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe and Northwestern University, and is the artistic director of StoryStudio Chicago. She lives on the campus of the midwestern boarding school where her husband teaches, and in Vermont.
    4/19/2023
    52:12
  • Ep. 137: Spring 2023 Book Preview with Catherine (@GilmoreGuide)
    Welcome to the Spring 2023 Book Preview with Catherine of Gilmore Guide to Books!   In this episode, Catherine and I share 12 of our most anticipated books releasing in April and May.   This post contains affiliate links through which I make a small commission when you make a purchase (at no cost to you!). Announcement I’ve got BIG NEWS!  If you’ve been interested in joining our Patreon Community, but have yet to sign up — a 30-day free trial starts today!  This is for new patrons only and sign-up continues for the next 7 days.  Hurry and check out my Patreon page for more information! One of the many benefits to joining our Patreon Community is that you get access to several bonus podcast episode series, including Book Preview Extras! In these episodes, Catherine and I share at least 4 bonus books we are excited about that we did not share in the big show preview episode. Get more details about all the goodies available to all patrons (Stars and Superstars) and sign up here! Highlights We have some debut authors and a few sophomore novels — one 14 years in the making! Catherine’s picks are still leaning more literary, including getting herself into a 700+ page book! Sarah’s spring has a variety of genres and micro genres. Two books Sarah has already read and loved from spring selections. Plus, their #1 picks for spring. Spring 2023 Book Preview [5:19] April Sarah’s Picks: The One by Julia Argy (April 18) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [8:01] Symphony of Secrets by Brendan Slocumb (April 18) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [14:00] The Fitful Sleep of Immigrants by Orlando Ortega-Medina (April 18) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [22:08] If We’re Being Honest by Cat Shook (April 18) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [26:00] Catherine’s Picks: Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club by J. Ryan Stradal (April 18) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [10:43] The Skin and Its Girl by Sarah Cypher (April 25) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [18:48]  Searching for Savanna by Mona Gable (April 25) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [24:08]  May Sarah’s Picks: Late Bloomers by Deepa Varadarajan (May 2) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [32:35]  The Marriage Act by John Marrs (May 2) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [39:22] Catherine’s Picks: The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (May 2) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [28:52] Dances by Nicole Cuffy (May 16) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [36:56] The Celebrants by Steven Rowley (May 30) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [44:16]  Other Books Mentioned The One by John Marrs [8:32]  One to Watch by Kate Stayman-London [10:17] The Charm Offensive by Alison Cochrun [10:27] Kitchens of the Great Midwest by J. Ryan Stradal [10:59] The Lager Queen of Minnesota by J. Ryan Stradal [12:52] The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb [14:32] The Silence of the Lambs by Thomas Harris [21:46] All That Is Mine I Carry With Me by William Landay [22:17] Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann [25:25] Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid [27:14] This Is Where I Leave You by Jonathan Tropper [28:14] Cutting for Stone by Abraham Verghese [30:59] A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara [31:48] Watergate by Garrett M. Graff [31:58] Fleishman Is in Trouble by Taffy Brodesser-Akner [34:23] The Passengers by John Marrs [41:19] Nineteen Eighty-Four by George Orwell [43:17] The Guncle by Steven Rowley [46:18] The Editor by Steven Rowley [46:32]
    4/5/2023
    48:47
  • Ep. 136: Winter 2023 Circle Back with Catherine (@GilmoreGuide)
    In today’s episode, Catherine (Gilmore Guide to Books) and I circle back to the 16 books we featured in the Winter 2023 Book Preview. We’ll be sharing our reading stats and thoughts on the books we’ve read (or attempted), to help you decide which ones to add to your reading list and which ones to skip. This post contains affiliate links through which I make a small commission when you make a purchase (at no cost to you!). Highlights How Sarah’s favorite books from 2022 are impacting her expectations. Catherine and Sarah share their Winter 2023 reading stats and success rates. Sarah had stellar results with four 5-star books! Plus, their #1 picks from winter! They name their best and worst books from the Preview. Books We Read Before the Preview [5:03] Sarah’s Picks: Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone by Benjamin Stevenson (January 17) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [5:25] Maame by Jessica George (January 31) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [8:31] Winter 2023 Circle Back [10:31] January Sarah’s Pick: The Sense of Wonder by Matthew Salesses (January 17) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [17:46] Catherine’s Picks: Ghost Season by Fatin Abbas (January 10) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [10:38] Margot by Wendell Steavenson (January 24) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [14:40]  February Sarah’s Picks: I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai (February 21) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [24:50] Time’s Undoing by Cheryl A. Head (February 28) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [34:09]  Catherine’s Picks: Victory City by Salman Rushdie (February 7) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [22:00]  Stone Blind by Natalie Haynes (February 7) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [30:39] On the Savage Side by Tiffany McDaniel (February 14) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [35:53] All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Bringley (February 14) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [42:05]  March Sarah’s Picks: Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson (March 7) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [38:27] All That Is Mine I Carry with Me by William Landay (March 7) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [45:00]  Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano (March 14) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [50:04]  Catherine’s Picks: Dust Child by Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai (March 14) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [48:02] The Perfumist of Paris by Alka Joshi (March 28) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [53:08] Other Books Mentioned Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus [2:58] Unlikely Animals by Annie Hartnett [2:59] Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin [3:01] The Measure by Nikki Erlick [3:06] The One by John Marrs [3:11] The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai [26:34] The Secret History by Donna Tartt [29:36] Circe by Madeline Miller [33:16] Betty by Tiffany McDaniel [37:54] Watergate by Garrett M. Graff [44:26] The Heart’s Invisible Furies by John Boyne [51:05] Ask Again, Yes by Mary Beth Keane [51:08] Little Women by Louisa May Alcott [51:28] Dear Edward by Ann Nepolitano [53:01] The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi [53:58]
    3/29/2023
    56:13
  • Ep. 135: William Landay (Author of All That Is Mine I Carry With Me) + Book Recommendations
    In episode 135, author William Landay discusses his latest novel, All That Is Mine I Carry With Me, while also sharing his background as a prosecutor and how he incorporates family drama into his crime novels. William shares a couple elements of his book that changed throughout the writing process (including how it was almost meta fiction!). We also chat about how the court of public opinion shapes the idea of doubt in his book and how the different perspectives play a role in creating suspense.  Plus, William gives us his book recommendations! This post contains affiliate links through which I make a small commission when you make a purchase (at no cost to you!). Highlights William Landay discusses what he’s been up to between the publication of Defending Jacob and his newest book. He gives a spoiler-free overview of his latest novel, All That Is Mine I Carry With Me. How his work differs from typical crime or detective fiction. William’s approach to creating a sense of realism in his writing without spoon-feeding the reader all the details. How the court of public opinion shapes the way doubt evolves in the story. Why readers naturally wonder about the truth hidden in crime fiction. William’s background as a prosecutor and pulling in the family drama side of his legal novels. The idea of the “murder gene” and the science behind it. The family dynamics and different perspectives in the book. The original name of a character in the book and why it was changed, as well as other changes made to the book and ending. William’s Book Recommendations [36:06] Two OLD Books He Loves Mrs. Fletcher by Tom Perrotta | Amazon | Bookshop.org [36:49] Brooklyn by Colm Tóibín | Amazon | Bookshop.org [38:41] Two NEW Books He Loves The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams by Stacy Schiff | Amazon | Bookshop.org [40:08] Liberty Is Sweet by Woody Holton | Amazon | Bookshop.org [44:10] William’s Take on UPCOMING RELEASES [46:32] Last 5-Star Book William Read The Mirror & the Light (Wolf Hall Trilogy, 3) by Hilary Mantel | Amazon | Bookshop.org [48:35] Other Books Mentioned Defending Jacob by William Landay [1:30] The Strangler by William Landay [1:37] Mission Flats by William Landay [1:44] Atonement by Ian McEwan [26:04] Chasing the Boogeyman by Richard Chizmar [30:11] The Witches: Salem, 1692 by Stacy Schiff [43:59] About William Landay Website| Twitter | Instagram William Landay is the author of All That Is Mine I Carry With Me and three previous novels: Defending Jacob, which won the Strand Critics Award for best mystery novel; The Strangler, listed as a best crime novel of the year by the L.A. Times, Daily Telegraph and others; and Mission Flats, winner of the Dagger Award for best first crime novel.  A former assistant district attorney, he lives in Boston.
    3/22/2023
    51:01

More Arts podcasts

About Sarah's Bookshelves Live

Sarah’s Bookshelves Live is a weekly show featuring real talk about books and book recommendations from a featured guest. Each week, Sarah of the blog Sarah’s Bookshelves will talk with her guest about: - 2 OLD BOOKS THEY LOVE - 2 NEW BOOKS THEY LOVE - 1 BOOK THEY DON’T LOVE - AND 1 NEW RELEASE THEY’RE EXCITED ABOUT I’m getting real about all things books and serving you up a bit of snark on the side.
Podcast website

Listen to Sarah's Bookshelves Live, The Great Detectives of Old Time Radio Volume 1 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Sarah's Bookshelves Live

Sarah's Bookshelves Live

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Sarah's Bookshelves Live: Podcasts in Family