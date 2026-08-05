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242 episodes
- In Episode 231, Al Woodworth (Amazon Senior Editor) returns to the show to discuss Amazon's Best Books of 2026 So Far. They break down this year's list, discuss the books that rose to the top, and explore how the Amazon Books editorial team selected, debated, and ultimately ranked this year's Top 20. Plus, Al shares her personal book recommendations!
This post contains affiliate links through which I make a small commission when you make a purchase (at no cost to you!).
CLICK HERE for the full episode Show Notes on the blog.
Highlights
Al shares the defining characteristics of Amazon's Best Books of 2026 So Far list.
How the Amazon Books editorial team selected and ranked this year's Top 20.
Whether this year's list sparked debate and how disagreements were resolved.
Why Kin was chosen as Amazon's #1 book of the year so far.
The genres that have stood out (and the ones that haven't) in 2026.
A look at how books are assigned to Amazon's genre-specific lists.
Why some books rank differently on genre lists than on the overall Top 20 list.
Under-the-radar books from the list that deserve more attention.
Al's personal favorites that didn't quite make the Top 20.
Al's Book Recommendations
Two OLD Books She Loves
Migrations by Charlotte McConaghy (2020) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [35:54]
Almond by Won-Pyung Sohn (US Release: 2020) | Amazon | Bookshop.org[39:22]
Other Books Mentioned Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy (2025) [35:56]
Two NEW Books She Loves
The Nightingales by Emil Wilson (Aug 4) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [41:32]
American Hagwon by Min Jin Lee (Sep 29) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [44:07]
Other Books Mentioned Pachinko by Min Jin Lee (2017) [44:12]
One Book She DIDN'T Love
Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke (Apr 7) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [47:05]
One NEW RELEASE She's Excited About
The Vanishing Family by Robert Kolker (Sep 29) | Amazon | Bookshop.org[50:10]
Other Books Mentioned Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker (2020) [50:42]
Books From the Discussion
Kin by Tayari Jones (Feb 24) [2:06]
London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe (Apr 7) [3:07]
Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke (Apr 7) [6:43]
Strangers by Belle Burden (Jan 13) [6:50]
Night Objects by Eli Raphael (May 26) [6:57]
The Secret History by Donna Tartt (1992) [7:51]
The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (2024) [7:54]
Land by Maggie O'Farrell (Jun 2) [11:14]
Hamnet by Maggie O'Farrell (2020) [12:15]
Nothing Tastes as Good by Luke Dumas (Mar 31) [12:56]
Famesick by Lena Dunham (Apr 14) [13:04]
Transcription by Ben Lerner (Apr 7) [13:48]
John of John by Douglas Stuart (May 5) [15:23]
Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart (2020) [15:27]
Young Mungo by Douglas Stuart (2022) [15:28]
Homebound by Portia Elan (May 5) [16:15]
The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (May 5) [17:16]
The Help by Kathryn Stockett (2009) [17:23]
Educated by Tara Westover (2018) [18:52]
James by Percival Everett (2024) [19:00]
The Boys of Riverside by Thomas Fuller (2024) [19:09]
No One's Coming by Kevin Hazzard (Mar 3) [23:43]
American Men by Jordan Ritter Conn (Apr 21) [25:29]
A Far-Flung Life by M. L. Stedman (Mar 3) [28:25]
Whistler by Ann Patchett (Jun 2) [28:38]
Into the Blue by Emma Brodie (Apr 7) [32:12]
Cherry Baby by Rainbow Rowell (Apr 14) [32:14]
Slow Dance by Rainbow Rowell (2024) [32:19]
How to Rule the World by Theo Baker (May 19) [33:16]
- In Episode 230, Sarah chats with Kevin Hazzard about his new book, No One's Coming, the true story of the daring mission to rescue two Americans infected with Ebola during the 2014 West African outbreak. They discuss the unlikely team behind the unprecedented operation, the challenges of telling a real-life story with the pacing of a thriller, and what Kevin learned about the ordinary people who stepped up when no one else could. Plus, Kevin shares his book recommendations.
This post contains affiliate links through which I make a small commission when you make a purchase (at no cost to you!).
CLICK HERE for the full episode Show Notes on the blog.
Highlights
Books by Kevin Hazzard: No One's Coming, American Sirens, and A Thousand Naked Strangers
How Kevin first came across this remarkable true story — and how he knew he had to write it
Why the Phoenix Air team agreed to take on an unprecedented and incredibly dangerous mission
The challenge of getting people to speak candidly about such a high-pressure, high-stakes operation
The qualities Kevin saw in the people who said "yes" when everyone else was saying "no"
Kevin answers the question: Would he have agreed to go on this ebola mission?
If he plans to stay in the world of medical nonfiction for future books
Kevin's Book Recommendations
Two OLD Books He Loves
Apeirogon by Colum McCann (2020) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [38:45]
The Heart in Winter by Kevin Barry (2024) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [40:07]
Other Books Mentioned The Tiger by John Vaillant (2010) [40:17]
Night Boat to Tangier by Kevin Barry (2019) [42:59]
Waiting for Godot by Samuel Beckett (1952) [43:03]
Two NEW Books He Loves
In the Days of My Youth I Was Told What It Means To Be A Man by Tom Junod (Mar 10) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [43:11]
Black Dahlia by William Mann (Jan 27) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [44:57]
Other Books Mentioned Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn (2012) [44:16]
Black Dahlia, Red Rose by Piu Eatwell (2017) [45:56]
I'll Be Gone in the Dark by Michelle McNamara (2018) [46:27]
One Book He DIDN'T Love
The Secret History by Donna Tartt (1992) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [46:44]
One NEW RELEASE He's Excited About
High Road by Hank Idsinga (Apr 28) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [48:39]
Other Books Mentioned Homicide by David Simon (1991) [48:52]
Behind the Scenes of Literary Agents with Laura B. McGrath (Author of Middlemen) | Ep. 22907/08/2026 | 1h 1 mins.In Episode 229, Sarah talks with Laura B. McGrath about her new book, Middlemen, and the behind-the-scenes role literary agents play in publishing. They discuss what agents actually do, how they shape an author's career, the hype surrounding debut novels, and what Laura learned while researching one of publishing's least visible professions. Plus, Laura shares her book recommendations.
This post contains affiliate links through which I make a small commission when you make a purchase (at no cost to you!).
CLICK HERE for the full episode Show Notes on the blog.
Highlights
Middlemen by Laura B. McGrath (April 28) | Amazon | Bookshop.org
Why a literary agent's most important job isn't what most readers think.
What agents are really looking for when they decide to represent an author.
The surprising amount of homework agents do before signing a new client.
The hype surrounding debut novels — and some of the downsides that come with it.
Why the publishing industry was initially wary of public book sales data.
Laura's Book Recommendations
Two OLD Books She Loves
Housekeeping by Marilynne Robinson (1980) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [45:12]
Franny and Zooey by J. D. Salinger (1961) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [47:59]
Other Books Mentioned Gilead by Marilynne Robinson (2004) [46:36]
Two NEW Books She Loves
London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe (April 7) | Amazon | Bookshop.org[49:25]
Discipline by Larissa Pham (Jan 20) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [51:42]
Other Books Mentioned Say Nothing by Patrick Radden Keefe (2018) [50:31]
One Book She DIDN'T Love
The Ending Writes Itself by Evelyn Clarke (April 7) | Amazon | Bookshop.org[53:14]
Other Books Mentioned Erasure by Percival Everett (2001) [53:30]
The Wife by Meg Wolitzer (2003) [53:32]
And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie (1939) [54:16]
The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie (1947/1952) [54:19]
Yellowface by R. F. Kuang (2023) [55:34]
One NEW RELEASE She's Excited About
Music Against the Night by Yiyun Li (October 13, 2026) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [57:04]
Sneak Pick: Miss Lambert Steps Aboard Danger by Kazuo Ishiguro (March 9, 2027) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [57:04]
Other Books Mentioned Things in Nature Merely Grow by Yiyun Li (2025) [57:39]
The Unconsoled by Kazuo Ishiguro (1995) [58:43]
The Remains of the Day by Kazuo Ishiguro (1989) [59:27]
Books From the Discussion
The Middle Man by Paul R. Reynolds (1972) [3:09]
Talking at Night by Claire Daverley (2023) [10:40]
Zone One by Colson Whitehead (2011) [11:20]
Catch-22 by Joseph Heller (1961) [12:36]
Mila 18 by Leon Uris (1961) [13:33]
The Intuitionist by Colson Whitehead (1999) [14:18]
Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel (2014) [33:52]
Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (2022) [34:28]
The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (2024) [34:34]
Long Bright River by Liz Moore (2020) [34:36]
The Unseen World by Liz Moore (2016) [34:39]
Best Books of 2026 So Far with Catherine Gilmore and Chrissie Whitley | Ep. 22806/24/2026 | 1h 7 mins.In Episode 228, Sarah, Catherine (@GilmoreGuide), and Chrissie (@ChrissieWhitley) take stock of the reading year so far, discussing the books, publishing trends, and industry chatter that have defined the first half of 2026. They dive into the biggest publishing stories of the year, the rise of "cozy everything," the continued influence of self-publishing and book-to-screen success stories, and whether it's possible to tap a Book of the Year before the second half of the publishing calendar arrives. Then, they share their Top 5 Books of 2026 So Far and a few disappointing reads that didn't quite live up to expectations.
This post contains affiliate links through which I make a small commission when you make a purchase (at no cost to you!).
CLICK HERE for the full episode Show Notes on the blog.
Highlights
How our 2026 reading has been so far
How 2026 compares to this point in 2025
Each person's current Book of the Year pick
Whether it's too early to crown a Book of the Year
Midyear reading stats and surprise wins
Each of our Top 5 books of 2026 so far
Their biggest disappointments of the year so far
Top 5 Books of 2026 So Far
Sarah
No One's Coming by Kevin Hazzard (Mar 3) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [32:42]
A Hymn to Life by Gisèle Pelicot (Feb 17) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [36:36]
Whistler by Ann Patchett (Jun 2) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [39:44]
London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe (Apr 7) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [46:55]
The Burning Side by Sarah Damoff (May 19) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [52:55]
Catherine
The Poet Empress by Shen Tao (Jan 20) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [35:11]
A Hymn to Life by Gisèle Pelicot (Feb 17) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [36:36]
Land by Maggie O'Farrell (Jun 2) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [42:55]
Lady Tremaine by Rachel Hochhauser (Mar 3) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [49:42]
Ruins by Lily Brooks-Dalton (March 31) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [56:09]
Chrissie
A Hymn to Life by Gisèle Pelicot (Feb 17) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [36:36]
Whistler by Ann Patchett (Jun 2) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [39:44]
The Infamous Gilberts by Angela Tomaski (Jan 20) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [44:44]
Honeysuckle by Bar Fridman-Tell (Mar 24) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [51:10]
Seek the Traitor's Son (The Burning Empire, 1) by Veronica Roth (May 12) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [58:55]
Other Books Mentioned
The Heart's Invisible Furies by John Boyne (2017) [41:31]
Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (2020) [42:14]
The Bright Years by Sarah Damoff (2025) [53:03]
Dune (Dune, 1) by Frank Herbert (1965) [59:38]
Some Disappointing Books So Far
Sarah
Kin by Tayari Jones (Feb 24) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [1:00:33]
Go Gentle by Maria Semple (Apr 14) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [1:00:55]
Leave Your Mess At Home by Tolani Akinola (Apr 14) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [1:01:35]
Catherine
The Last Mandarin by Louise Penny and Mellissa Fung (May 12) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [1:02:03]
The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (May 5) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [1:02:31]
Chrissie
Artifacts by Natalie Lemle (May 19) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [1:03:39]
Hell's Heart by Alexis Hall (Mar 10) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [1:04:13]
Fatherland by Victoria Shorr (Mar 10) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [1:04:54]
Other Books Mentioned
Where'd You Go, Bernadette by Maria Semple (2012) [1:01:01]
Moby-Dick; or, The Whale by Herman Melville (1851) [1:04:19]
Books From the Opening Discussion
Onyx Storm (The Empyrean, 3) by Rebecca Yarros (2025) [2:39]
Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (2021) [3:18]
Dungeon Crawler Carl (Dungeon Crawler Carl, 1) by Matt Dinniman (2024)* [3:22]
Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke (Apr 7) [4:34]
Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (2025)* [4:41]
The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (2025) [5:03]
The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (2024) [5:57]
Game Changer (Game Changers: Heated Rivalry, 1) by Rachel Reid (2024) [6:09]
KPop Demon Hunters (Junior Novelization) by Jessica Yoon (Mar 31) [6:13]
KPop Demon Hunters (Screen Comic Boxed Set) by Netflix (Nov 3, 2026) [6:13]
The Martian by Andy Weir (2014)* [6:48]
The Names by Florence Knapp (2025) [11:17]
Trad Wife by Michelle Brandon (Aug 4, 2026) [16:57]
Trad Wife by Saratoga Schaefer (Feb 10) [16:59]
Too Blessed to Stress by Alli Hoff Kosik (Mar 3) [17:02]
The Midnight Show by Lee Kelly and Jennifer Thorne (Apr 7) [17:29]
Good People by Patmeena Sabit (Feb 3) [17:35]
So Old, So Young by Grant Ginder (Feb 17) [17:40]
No Friend to This House by Natalie Haynes (Mar 10) [18:00]
Upward Bound by Woody Brown (Mar 31) [18:33]
This Is Not About Us by Allegra Goodman (Feb 10) [18:35]
The Reservation by Rebecca Kauffman (Feb 24) [18:38]
Brawler by Lauren Groff (Feb 24) [18:43]
My Dear You by Rachel Khong (Apr 7) [18:46]
All the World Can Hold by Jung Yun (Mar 10) [19:16]
The Shippers by Katherine Center (May 19) [19:18]
American Fantasy by Emma Straub (Apr 7) [19:32]
Man Overboard by Kathleen Rooney (Jul 7, 2026) [19:37]
Swept Away by Beth O'Leary (2025) [19:47]
The Unselected Journals of Emma M. Lion (Vol. 1) by Beth Brower (2019) [22:45]
*Publication year reflects the later traditionally published edition. These titles were originally self-published.
Additional Links
The New Yorker | Glowworms by Ann Patchett (Sep 29, 2025)
- In Episode 227, Sarah talks with book industry analyst Brenna Connor about the behind-the-scenes world of book sales, bestseller lists, and publishing trends. Brenna shares insight into how sales data is gathered and used across the publishing industry, from tracking pre-orders and audiobooks to measuring the impact of celebrity book clubs and award recognition. They also discuss what makes a book commercially "successful," what current reading trends are revealing about 2026 so far, and what Brenna is watching for in the second half of the year. Plus, Brenna shares her own book recommendations.
This post contains affiliate links through which I make a small commission when you make a purchase (at no cost to you!).
CLICK HERE for the full episode Show Notes on the blog.
Highlights
Why tracking book sales is far more complicated than most readers realize — including what Circana can and can't actually measure.
A behind-the-scenes look at bestseller lists and the role Circana data plays in lists like the New York Times, USA Today, and Publishers Weekly.
The famously secretive methodology behind the New York Times Bestseller List.
The impact celebrity book clubs and reading lists from Reese, Oprah, and Obama have on book sales.
What current sales data is revealing about 2026 reading trends — and how the economy may be shaping book buying habits.
Brenna shares the books she recommends — and the trends she's watching for the rest of the year.
Brenna's Book Recommendations
Two OLD Books She Loves
The Unseen World by Liz Moore (2016) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [40:13]
Bog Myrtle by Sid Sharp (2024) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [42:00]
Other Books Mentioned The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (2024) [40:22]
Long Bright River by Liz Moore (2020) [40:23]
Two NEW Books She Loves
Whale Harbor by Mary Beth Keane (November 3, 2026) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [44:07]
Joyride by Susan Orlean (2025) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [46:01]
Other Books Mentioned Ask Again, Yes by Mary Beth Keane (2019) [45:12]
The Half Moon by Mary Beth Keane (2023) [45:14]
The Library Book by Susan Orlean (2018) [46:12]
One Book She DIDN'T Love
Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (2023) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [47:29]
Other Books Mentioned The Dutch House by Ann Patchett (2019) [47:51]
These Precious Days by Ann Patchett (2021) [47:57]
Whistler by Ann Patchett (2026) [48:55]
One NEW RELEASE She's Excited About
Life Out of Order (The Time Traveler's Wife, 2) by Audrey Niffenegger (October 6, 2026) | Amazon | Bookshop.org [49:25]
Other Books Mentioned The Time Traveler's Wife by Audrey Niffenegger (2003) [49:37]
Books From the Discussion
Untitled (A Court of Thorns and Roses, 6) by Sarah J. Maas (October 27, 2026) [9:38]
Untitled (A Court of Thorns and Roses, 7) by Sarah J. Maas (January 12, 2027) [9:38]
Strangers by Belle Burden (2026) [11:54]
Becoming by Michelle Obama (2018) [15:35]
The Many Lives of Mama Love by Lara Love Hardin (2023) [15:45]
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (2022) [15:53]
The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (2025) [25:52]
No One's Coming by Kevin Hazzard (2026) [31:38]
London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe (2026) [31:53]
Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (2021) [33:35]
Dungeon Crawler Carl (Dungeon Crawler Carl, 1) by Matt Dinniman (2024)* [33:40]
Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke (2026) [36:58]
Life Out of Order (The Time Traveler's Wife, 2) by Audrey Niffenegger (October 6, 2026) [37:00]
Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (2025)* [38:39]
*Publication year reflects the later traditionally published edition. These titles were originally self-published.
Other Links
Publishing Confidential, on Substack | "A Tale of Three Bestseller Lists" by Kathleen Schmidt
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About Sarah's Bookshelves Live
Sarah's Bookshelves Live is a bi-weekly show featuring real talk about books and book recommendations from a featured guest. Each week, Sarah of the blog Sarah's Bookshelves will talk with her guest about: - 2 OLD BOOKS THEY LOVE - 2 NEW BOOKS THEY LOVE - 1 BOOK THEY DON'T LOVE - AND 1 NEW RELEASE THEY'RE EXCITED ABOUT I'm getting real about all things books and serving you up a bit of snark on the side.Podcast website
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