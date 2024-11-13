Sherlock Holmes Bedtime Stories

The Light Upon the Moor [Second Report of Dr. Watson]
Watson's dispatches to Holmes reveal more details as he deepens his involvement in the lives of the characters on the moor. Sir Henry and Miss Stapleton's relationship hits an obstacle, and the truth of the butler Barrymore's suspicious behavior is revealed. Moreover, Watson spots another shadowy figure, and the howl of the hound still haunts the moor. The truth of the Baskerville murder still seems out of reach, but Watson is confident that he is steadily approaching a conclusion. Let his latest report carry your mind away from the day and into another night of deep and peaceful sleep.
The Hound of the Baskervilles, Chapter 8
First Report of Dr. Watson
Watson's investigations into the mysteries of the moor continue, and we receive the first of his dispatches to Holmes to relay his findings. Barrymore the butler is still suspicious, and meanwhile there may be a romance brewing between Sir Henry Baskerville and the beautiful Miss Beryl Stapleton. And old Mr. Frankland of Lafter Hall is a litigious fellow who offers them all some much-needed comic relief. Watson is learning the ins and outs of life on the moor, and his reporting will take you out of your day and into an evening of soft and restful slumber.
The Hound of the Baskervilles, Chapter 7
The Stapletons of Merripit House
It's a new day on the moor and Watson sets off to learn more about the characters that inhabit it. First he's off to Grimpen, where he learns that not all is as it seems with Barrymore, the butler at Baskerville Hall. As he continues on his journey, he meets Stapleton, a naturalist who resides nearby at Merripit House. While Stapleton is suspicious, Watson is more concerned with the warning he receives from Stapleton's sister - one that is vehement, yet quickly cast aside. The plot is thickening, and Watson is on his way to the truth. Let his investigation accompany your thoughts away from your day and into another night of deep and restorative sleep.
The Hound of the Baskervilles, Chapter 6
Baskerville Hall
Our story shifts from London to Devon, as Watson accompanies Dr. Mortimer and Sir Henry Baskerville to Baskerville Hall. The moor is ominous, and it is not helped by the fact that an escaped murderer may be on the loose. Holmes has tasked Watson with gathering information on the neighbors and other characters who live on the moor, with the hopes that one of them may lead to the truth about Sir Charles's death. As Watson sets off on his journey, let it carry you away into an evening of restful and relaxing sleep.
The Hound of the Baskervilles, Chapter 5
Three Broken Threads
Sherlock Holmes has three leads on the Baskerville case, and he is confident that one will show him the right path to follow to learn the truth. But over the course of the evening, each of Holmes's threads gets broken - from the cutout of the Times, to the mysterious man in the cab, to the cab driver himself. None are able to give him the information he dearly needs. That means that it is up to Dr. Watson, who is set to accompany Sir Henry Baskerville up to Devonshire to learn more about the secrets of Baskerville Hall. Holmes's threads may be broken, but his adventures will help you spin your own thread into another night of peaceful and restorative slumber.
