Sherlock Holmes Bedtime Stories

The Hound of the Baskervilles, Chapter 5

Three Broken Threads Sherlock Holmes has three leads on the Baskerville case, and he is confident that one will show him the right path to follow to learn the truth. But over the course of the evening, each of Holmes's threads gets broken - from the cutout of the Times, to the mysterious man in the cab, to the cab driver himself. None are able to give him the information he dearly needs. That means that it is up to Dr. Watson, who is set to accompany Sir Henry Baskerville up to Devonshire to learn more about the secrets of Baskerville Hall. Holmes's threads may be broken, but his adventures will help you spin your own thread into another night of peaceful and restorative slumber.