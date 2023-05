All We Got for Our 100th Episode Was 20 Stellar Books 🎉

In Episode 100 of Book Talk, Etc. Tina and Renee celebrate their 100th🎉 episode by sharing their all time favorite books!

Loving Lately 3:52 Beef on Netflix (T) 5:47 National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled (R)@cathleens.bookbag 9:52 

Book Talk
16:42 The Stand | Stephen King (T) 
18:57 This is Where I Leave You | Jonathan Tropper (R) 
Dark Matter | Blake Crouch (T) 
24:04 The Last Child | John Hart (R) 
27:38 The Heart's Invisible Furies | John Boyne (Both) 
29:31 One Day | David Nicholls (R) 
An American Marriage | Tayari Jones (T) 
34:54 The Book Thief | Marcus Zusak (R) 
Kindred | Octavia Butler) (T) 
40:27 A Little Life | Hanya Yanagihara (R) 
The Great Believers | Rebecca Makkai (T) 
If You Want to Make God Laugh | Bianca Marais (T) 
50:19 Maybe You Should Talk to Someone | Lori Gottlieb (R) 🎧
53:36 Razorblade Tears | S.A Cosby (T) 
The Sun Does Shine | Anthony Ray Hinton (R) 🎧
1:00:11 Migrations | Charlotte McConaghy (T) 🎧
The Cartel Trilogy | Don Winslow (R) - The Power of Dog, The Cartel, The Border) 
1:06:56 Hello Beautiful | Ann Napolitano (T) 
1:13:33 An Untamed State | Roxane Gay (R) 🎧

Shelf Additions 
Yours for the Taking | Gabrielle Korn (T) 
Who We Are Now | Lauryn Chamberlain (R)