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265 episodes
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In Episode 263 of Book Talk Etc., Tina and Hannah share tips on how they remember the books they read, as well as share some thoughts on new book releases that they've read recently!
If you enjoy this commercial-free podcast, consider supporting us on Patreon! Your membership includes access to bonus episodes like What’s in the Mailbag, Bookstore Browse: The Handsell, and Book Talk After Dark, invites to monthly community events like Mood Reader Happy Hour, and entry into our private Facebook group and Discord server- all for just $5 a month.
Loving Lately
Mellow Comforter (T)
Paper Meadow Mail Club (H)
Opal Bones Mail Club (H)
Jimothy Collection (H)
Latest Read
Die for Me | Shirlene Obuobi (T)
Sookie Stackhouse Books
Seatmate | Cara Bastone (H)
New Releases
The Lowe Job | Grace Alexander (T)
Magnolia Parks | Jessa Hastings
Teddy Bears Never Die | Yeeun Cho (H)
The Open Era | Edward Schmit (T)
The Children | Melissa Albert (H)
Shelf Addition
In Cold Blood | Truman Capote (T)
Something Followed Us Home | Cynthia Pelayo (H)
If you prefer other shopping options, you can find today’s books on Bookshop.org or Blackwell's. Purchasing through these links supports us with a small commission, at no extra cost to you.
Support the show
Let's Connect...
Email us at booktalketc@gmail
BTE on Youtube
Tina's TikTok , IG @tbretc YT @tbretc
Hannah's TikTok , IG @hanpickedbooks
Jonathan IG @infiltrate_jay
Podcast IG @booktalketc
Renee's Substack Newsletter , IG@Itsbooktalk
- Send us Fan Mail
In Episode 262 of Book Talk Etc., Tina and Hannah share some August book releases that they are excited about!
If you enjoy this commercial-free podcast, consider supporting us on Patreon! Your membership includes access to bonus episodes like What’s in the Mailbag, Bookstore Browse: The Handsell, and Book Talk After Dark, invites to monthly community events like Mood Reader Happy Hour, and entry into our private Facebook group and Discord server- all for just $5 a month.
Loving Lately
Tony’s Chocolate (T)
Pipsticks (H)
Latest Read
The Shampoo Effect | Jenny Jackson (T+H)
BOTM Books
Fruit Fly | Josh Silver (T)
Sunlight Finds You | Laura Moriarty (H)
These Walls Remember |
They Say a Girl Died Here | Sarah Pinborough
The Unheld | Luke Larkin (T)
Deadly Animals
The Hill in the Dark Grove | Liam Higginson (H)
Portrait of a Witch Undone | KS Shay (T)
Crocodilopolis | John Manuel Arias (H)
Current Reads
Die for Me | Shirlene Obuobi (T)
The Children | Melissa Albert (H)
If you prefer other shopping options, you can find today’s books on Bookshop.org or Blackwell's. Purchasing through these links supports us with a small commission, at no extra cost to you.
Support the show
Let's Connect...
Email us at booktalketc@gmail
BTE on Youtube
Tina's TikTok , IG @tbretc YT @tbretc
Hannah's TikTok , IG @hanpickedbooks
Jonathan IG @infiltrate_jay
Podcast IG @booktalketc
Renee's Substack Newsletter , IG@Itsbooktalk
- Send us Fan Mail
In Episode 261 of Book Talk Etc., Tina and Hannah celebrate the power of short books–from short stories and novellas to essay collections and anthologies! Join us as we explore why these bite-sized reads can leave just as lasting an impact as a full-length novel.
In this episode, we also spin the wheel to randomly select our next topic for our August episode of Tackling the TBR Shelf! These TBR tackle prompts are chosen by our patrons as a way for them to take part in our reading lives.
If you enjoy this commercial-free podcast, consider supporting us on Patreon! Your membership includes access to bonus episodes like What’s in the Mailbag, Bookstore Browse: The Handsell, and Book Talk After Dark, invites to monthly community events like Mood Reader Happy Hour, and entry into our private Facebook group and Discord server- all for just $5 a month.
Loving Lately
Summer Reading Campaign - Melanated Reader (T)
Soola Bag (H)
Soola Pouch (H)
Latest Read
Keep Them Close | David Ellis (T)
Look Closer | David Ellis
The Best Lies | David Ellis
Everything to the Sea | Alicia Upano (H)
Novellas and Short Stories
At Home With the Horrors | Sammy Scott
Human Sacrifices | María Fernanda Ampuero
I Know A Place | Nat Cassidy (T)
Metamorphosis | Franz Kafka (H)
Obstetrix | Naomi Kritzer (T)
Automatic Noodle | Annalee Newitz (H)
Shelf Addition
Seekers of Deer Creek | Thao Thai (T)
People in Love | Claire Daverley (H)
If you prefer other shopping options, you can find today’s books on Bookshop.org or Blackwell's. Purchasing through these links supports us with a small commission, at no extra cost to you.
Support the show
Let's Connect...
Email us at booktalketc@gmail
BTE on Youtube
Tina's TikTok , IG @tbretc YT @tbretc
Hannah's TikTok , IG @hanpickedbooks
Jonathan IG @infiltrate_jay
Podcast IG @booktalketc
Renee's Substack Newsletter , IG@Itsbooktalk
- Send us Fan Mail
In Episode 260 of Book Talk Etc., Tina and Hannah
If you enjoy this commercial-free podcast, consider supporting us on Patreon! Your membership includes access to bonus episodes like What’s in the Mailbag, Bookstore Browse: The Handsell, and Book Talk After Dark, invites to monthly community events like Mood Reader Happy Hour, and entry into our private Facebook group and Discord server- all for just $5 a month.
Loving Lately
The Cluci Wristlet (T)
Yoto Player (H)
Latest Read
Where the Wildflowers Grow | Terah Shelton Harris (T)
The Missed Connection | Tia Wliliams (T)
Superlatives
The One Day You Were My Husband | Rosie Walsh
All the Blood We Share | Camilla Bruce
Strangers Behind Closed Doors | Catherine Adel West
Vigil | George Saunders
Into the Blue | Emma Brodie
Cleopatra | Saara El-Arifi
Yesteryear | Caro Claire Burke
Top 5 So Far!
The Reformatory | Tanarive Due
The Caretaker | Marcus Kliewer
Nightwatching | Tracy Sierra
Keeper of Lost Children | Sadeqa Johnson
Nesting | Roisin O’Donnell
John of John | Douglas Stuart
Lost Lambs | Madeline Cash
Lady Tremaine | Rachel Hochhauser
Everything to the Sea | Alicia Upano
If you prefer other shopping options, you can find today’s books on Bookshop.org or Blackwell's. Purchasing through these links supports us with a small commission, at no extra cost to you.
Support the show
Let's Connect...
Email us at booktalketc@gmail
BTE on Youtube
Tina's TikTok , IG @tbretc YT @tbretc
Hannah's TikTok , IG @hanpickedbooks
Jonathan IG @infiltrate_jay
Podcast IG @booktalketc
Renee's Substack Newsletter , IG@Itsbooktalk
- Send us Fan Mail
In Episode 259 of Book Talk Etc., Tina and Hannah tackle the TBR shelf by reading through Book of the Month titles that have been on their shelves for more than 2 years.
New for July- join our Patreon for access to our Summer Read-a-Thon! Participants read from a set of curated prompts, submit the titles they finish for points, and follow along on a game board as they go patreon.com/booktalketc
If you enjoy this commercial-free podcast, consider supporting us on Patreon! Your membership includes access to bonus episodes like What’s in the Mailbag, Bookstore Browse: The Handsell, and Book Talk After Dark, invites to monthly community events like Mood Reader Happy Hour, and entry into our private Facebook group and Discord server- all for just $5 a month.
Loving Lately
Summer Bucket List (T)
Water Table (T)
The Crash (H)
Maternal Instinct (H)
Latest Read
The Truth About Ruby Cooper | Liz Nugent (T)
Sacculina | Phillip Fracassi (H)
BOTM Books
BOTM Historical Data Base
Not That I Could Tell | Jessica Strawser (T)
You’re Invited | Amanda Jayatissa (H)
The Joy Luck Club | Amy Tan (T)
Once There Were Wolves | Charlotte McConaghy (H)
Shelf Addition
Die for Me | Shirlene Obuobi (T)
The Missed Connection | Tia Williams (H)
If you prefer other shopping options, you can find today’s books on Bookshop.org or Blackwell's. Purchasing through these links supports us with a small commission, at no extra cost to you.
Support the show
Let's Connect...
Email us at booktalketc@gmail
BTE on Youtube
Tina's TikTok , IG @tbretc YT @tbretc
Hannah's TikTok , IG @hanpickedbooks
Jonathan IG @infiltrate_jay
Podcast IG @booktalketc
Renee's Substack Newsletter , IG@Itsbooktalk
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