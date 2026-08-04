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In Episode 261 of Book Talk Etc., Tina and Hannah celebrate the power of short books–from short stories and novellas to essay collections and anthologies! Join us as we explore why these bite-sized reads can leave just as lasting an impact as a full-length novel.

In this episode, we also spin the wheel to randomly select our next topic for our August episode of Tackling the TBR Shelf! These TBR tackle prompts are chosen by our patrons as a way for them to take part in our reading lives.

If you enjoy this commercial-free podcast, consider supporting us on Patreon! Your membership includes access to bonus episodes like What’s in the Mailbag, Bookstore Browse: The Handsell, and Book Talk After Dark, invites to monthly community events like Mood Reader Happy Hour, and entry into our private Facebook group and Discord server- all for just $5 a month.



Loving Lately

Summer Reading Campaign - Melanated Reader (T)

Soola Bag (H)

Soola Pouch (H)



Latest Read

Keep Them Close | David Ellis (T)

Look Closer | David Ellis

The Best Lies | David Ellis

Everything to the Sea | Alicia Upano (H)



Novellas and Short Stories

At Home With the Horrors | Sammy Scott

Human Sacrifices | María Fernanda Ampuero

I Know A Place | Nat Cassidy (T)

Metamorphosis | Franz Kafka (H)

Obstetrix | Naomi Kritzer (T)

Automatic Noodle | Annalee Newitz (H)



Shelf Addition

Seekers of Deer Creek | Thao Thai (T)

People in Love | Claire Daverley (H)



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