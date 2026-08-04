Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsArtsBook Talk, etc.
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Book Talk, etc.
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Book Talk, etc.

Tina @tbretc and Hannah @hanpickedbooks
ArtsBooks
Book Talk, etc.
Latest episode

265 episodes

  • Book Talk, etc.

    Easily Distracted by New Releases and How We Remember What We Read

    08/04/2026 | 59 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    In Episode 263 of Book Talk Etc., Tina and Hannah share tips on how they remember the books they read, as well as share some thoughts on new book releases that they've read recently!
    If you enjoy this commercial-free podcast, consider supporting us on Patreon! Your membership includes access to bonus episodes like What’s in the Mailbag, Bookstore Browse: The Handsell, and Book Talk After Dark, invites to monthly community events like Mood Reader Happy Hour, and entry into our private Facebook group and Discord server- all for just $5 a month.

    Loving Lately
    Mellow Comforter (T)
    Paper Meadow Mail Club (H)
    Opal Bones Mail Club (H)
    Jimothy Collection (H)

    Latest Read
    Die for Me | Shirlene Obuobi (T)
    Sookie Stackhouse Books
    Seatmate | Cara Bastone (H)

    New Releases
    The Lowe Job | Grace Alexander (T)
    Magnolia Parks | Jessa Hastings
    Teddy Bears Never Die | Yeeun Cho (H)
    The Open Era | Edward Schmit (T)
    The Children | Melissa Albert (H)

    Shelf Addition
    In Cold Blood | Truman Capote (T)
    Something Followed Us Home | Cynthia Pelayo (H)

    If you prefer other shopping options, you can find today’s books on Bookshop.org or Blackwell's. Purchasing through these links supports us with a small commission, at no extra cost to you.
    Support the show
    Let's Connect...

    Email us at booktalketc@gmail
    BTE on Youtube
    Tina's TikTok , IG @tbretc YT @tbretc
    Hannah's TikTok , IG @hanpickedbooks
    Jonathan IG @infiltrate_jay
    Podcast IG @booktalketc
    Renee's Substack Newsletter , IG@Itsbooktalk
  • Book Talk, etc.

    August Books on the Radar (2026)

    07/28/2026 | 50 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    In Episode 262 of Book Talk Etc., Tina and Hannah share some August book releases that they are excited about! 
    If you enjoy this commercial-free podcast, consider supporting us on Patreon! Your membership includes access to bonus episodes like What’s in the Mailbag, Bookstore Browse: The Handsell, and Book Talk After Dark, invites to monthly community events like Mood Reader Happy Hour, and entry into our private Facebook group and Discord server- all for just $5 a month.

    Loving Lately
    Tony’s Chocolate (T)
    Pipsticks (H)

    Latest Read
    The Shampoo Effect | Jenny Jackson (T+H)

    BOTM Books
    Fruit Fly | Josh Silver (T)
    Sunlight Finds You | Laura Moriarty (H)
    These Walls Remember | 
    They Say a Girl Died Here | Sarah Pinborough
    The Unheld | Luke Larkin (T)
    Deadly Animals
    The Hill in the Dark Grove | Liam Higginson (H)
    Portrait of a Witch Undone | KS Shay (T)
    Crocodilopolis | John Manuel Arias (H)

    Current Reads
    Die for Me | Shirlene Obuobi (T)
    The Children | Melissa Albert (H)

    If you prefer other shopping options, you can find today’s books on Bookshop.org or Blackwell's. Purchasing through these links supports us with a small commission, at no extra cost to you.
    Support the show
    Let's Connect...

    Email us at booktalketc@gmail
    BTE on Youtube
    Tina's TikTok , IG @tbretc YT @tbretc
    Hannah's TikTok , IG @hanpickedbooks
    Jonathan IG @infiltrate_jay
    Podcast IG @booktalketc
    Renee's Substack Newsletter , IG@Itsbooktalk
  • Book Talk, etc.

    Reading and Discussing Novellas, Essay Collections, and Short Stories

    07/21/2026 | 55 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    In Episode 261 of Book Talk Etc., Tina and Hannah celebrate the power of short books–from  short stories and novellas to essay collections and anthologies! Join us as we explore why these bite-sized reads can leave just as lasting an impact as a full-length novel.
    In this episode, we also spin the wheel to randomly select our next topic for our August episode of Tackling the TBR Shelf! These TBR tackle prompts are chosen by our patrons as a way for them to take part in our reading lives.
    If you enjoy this commercial-free podcast, consider supporting us on Patreon! Your membership includes access to bonus episodes like What’s in the Mailbag, Bookstore Browse: The Handsell, and Book Talk After Dark, invites to monthly community events like Mood Reader Happy Hour, and entry into our private Facebook group and Discord server- all for just $5 a month.

    Loving Lately
    Summer Reading Campaign - Melanated Reader (T)
    Soola Bag (H)
    Soola Pouch (H)

    Latest Read
    Keep Them Close | David Ellis (T)
    Look Closer | David Ellis
    The Best Lies | David Ellis
    Everything to the Sea | Alicia Upano (H)

    Novellas and Short Stories
    At Home With the Horrors | Sammy Scott
    Human Sacrifices | María Fernanda Ampuero
    I Know A Place | Nat Cassidy (T)
    Metamorphosis | Franz Kafka (H)
    Obstetrix | Naomi Kritzer (T)
    Automatic Noodle | Annalee Newitz (H)

    Shelf Addition
    Seekers of Deer Creek | Thao Thai (T)
    People in Love | Claire Daverley (H)

    If you prefer other shopping options, you can find today’s books on Bookshop.org or Blackwell's. Purchasing through these links supports us with a small commission, at no extra cost to you.
    Support the show
    Let's Connect...

    Email us at booktalketc@gmail
    BTE on Youtube
    Tina's TikTok , IG @tbretc YT @tbretc
    Hannah's TikTok , IG @hanpickedbooks
    Jonathan IG @infiltrate_jay
    Podcast IG @booktalketc
    Renee's Substack Newsletter , IG@Itsbooktalk
  • Book Talk, etc.

    Our 10 Best Books of the Year So Far!

    07/14/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    In Episode 260 of Book Talk Etc., Tina and Hannah 
    If you enjoy this commercial-free podcast, consider supporting us on Patreon! Your membership includes access to bonus episodes like What’s in the Mailbag, Bookstore Browse: The Handsell, and Book Talk After Dark, invites to monthly community events like Mood Reader Happy Hour, and entry into our private Facebook group and Discord server- all for just $5 a month.

    Loving Lately
    The Cluci Wristlet (T)
    Yoto Player (H)

    Latest Read
    Where the Wildflowers Grow | Terah Shelton Harris (T)
    The Missed Connection | Tia Wliliams (T)

    Superlatives
    The One Day You Were My Husband | Rosie Walsh
    All the Blood We Share | Camilla Bruce
    Strangers Behind Closed Doors | Catherine Adel West
    Vigil | George Saunders
    Into the Blue | Emma Brodie
    Cleopatra | Saara El-Arifi
    Yesteryear | Caro Claire Burke

    Top 5 So Far!
    The Reformatory | Tanarive Due
    The Caretaker | Marcus Kliewer
    Nightwatching | Tracy Sierra
    Keeper of Lost Children | Sadeqa Johnson
    Nesting | Roisin O’Donnell
    John of John | Douglas Stuart
    Lost Lambs | Madeline Cash
    Lady Tremaine | Rachel Hochhauser
    Everything to the Sea | Alicia Upano

    If you prefer other shopping options, you can find today’s books on Bookshop.org or Blackwell's. Purchasing through these links supports us with a small commission, at no extra cost to you.

    Support the show
    Let's Connect...

    Email us at booktalketc@gmail
    BTE on Youtube
    Tina's TikTok , IG @tbretc YT @tbretc
    Hannah's TikTok , IG @hanpickedbooks
    Jonathan IG @infiltrate_jay
    Podcast IG @booktalketc
    Renee's Substack Newsletter , IG@Itsbooktalk
  • Book Talk, etc.

    Tackling the TBR Shelf: Reading Through Our Book of the Month Backlist!

    07/07/2026 | 57 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    In Episode 259 of Book Talk Etc., Tina and Hannah tackle the TBR shelf by reading through Book of the Month titles that have been on their shelves for more than 2 years.
    New for July- join our Patreon for access to our Summer Read-a-Thon! Participants read from a set of curated prompts, submit the titles they finish for points, and follow along on a game board as they go patreon.com/booktalketc

    If you enjoy this commercial-free podcast, consider supporting us on Patreon! Your membership includes access to bonus episodes like What’s in the Mailbag, Bookstore Browse: The Handsell, and Book Talk After Dark, invites to monthly community events like Mood Reader Happy Hour, and entry into our private Facebook group and Discord server- all for just $5 a month.

    Loving Lately
    Summer Bucket List (T)
    Water Table (T)
    The Crash (H)
    Maternal Instinct (H)

    Latest Read
    The Truth About Ruby Cooper | Liz Nugent (T)
    Sacculina | Phillip Fracassi (H)

    BOTM Books
    BOTM Historical Data Base
    Not That I Could Tell | Jessica Strawser (T)
    You’re Invited | Amanda Jayatissa (H)
    The Joy Luck Club | Amy Tan (T)
    Once There Were Wolves | Charlotte McConaghy (H)

    Shelf Addition
    Die for Me | Shirlene Obuobi (T)
    The Missed Connection | Tia Williams (H)

    If you prefer other shopping options, you can find today’s books on Bookshop.org or Blackwell's. Purchasing through these links supports us with a small commission, at no extra cost to you.
    Support the show
    Let's Connect...

    Email us at booktalketc@gmail
    BTE on Youtube
    Tina's TikTok , IG @tbretc YT @tbretc
    Hannah's TikTok , IG @hanpickedbooks
    Jonathan IG @infiltrate_jay
    Podcast IG @booktalketc
    Renee's Substack Newsletter , IG@Itsbooktalk
More Arts podcasts
Trending Arts podcasts
About Book Talk, etc.
A book recommendation podcast that's bound to grow your TBR!
Podcast website
ArtsBooks

Listen to Book Talk, etc., Things Bakers Know: The King Arthur Baking Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 8:44:57 AM
A company fromMADSACK