May Books On the Radar + A DNF Chat
In Episode 101 of Book Talk, Etc. Tina and Renee share the books they're looking forward to reading in May. They also share what they've been loving lately, their latest and current reads, and have book talk about how decide when to DNF. Loving Lately 6:04 Drop dead gorgeous powder shampoo (T) 9:00 Cali Cargo Standard Rise Pants from Sanctuary.com (R) Latest Reads11:40 The Half Moon | Mary Beth Keane (T) 14:56 Swimming Lessons | Claire Fuller (R) 🎧Sara @fictionmatters 19:12 All That Is Mine I Carry With Me | William Landay 21:56 Book Talk Our Patreon for Bonus DNF Episodes 27:23 The Daydreamers | Laura Hankin Rootless | Krystle Zara Appiah 37:51 Paper Names | Susie Luo (T) 39:39 The Lie Maker | Linwood Barclay 39:54 We Are Too Many: A Memoir | Hannah Pittard (R) 43:03 Did You Hear About Kitty Karr? | Crystal Smith Paul (T)45:21 The Garnett Girls | Georgina Moore (R) 47:16 Homebodies | Tembe Denton-Hurst (T) 49:16 Yellowface | R. F. Kuang (R) 52:00 The Time Has Come | Will Leitch (T) How Lucky Anxious People | Fredrik Backman 54:22 Closer By Sea | Perry Chafe (R) Current Reads 56:50 Happy Place | Emily Henry (T) 57:45 The Art of Scandal | Regina Black (R) The Idea of You | Robinne Lee
5/2/2023
1:01:31
All We Got for Our 100th Episode Was 20 Stellar Books 🎉
In Episode 100 of Book Talk, Etc. Tina and Renee celebrate their 100th🎉 episode by sharing their all time favorite books! They also share what they've been loving lately, their shelf additions, and have book talk about how they picked their books. Loving Lately 3:52 Beef on Netflix (T) 5:47 National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled (R)@cathleens.bookbag 9:52 Book Talk16:42 The Stand | Stephen King (T) 18:57 This is Where I Leave You | Jonathan Tropper (R) Dark Matter | Blake Crouch (T) 24:04 The Last Child | John Hart (R) 27:38 The Heart's Invisible Furies | John Boyne (Both) 29:31 One Day | David Nicholls (R) An American Marriage | Tayari Jones (T) 34:54 The Book Thief | Marcus Zusak (R) Kindred | Octavia Butler) (T) 40:27 A Little Life | Hanya Yanagihara (R) The Great Believers | Rebecca Makkai (T) If You Want to Make God Laugh | Bianca Marais (T) 50:19 Maybe You Should Talk to Someone | Lori Gottlieb (R) 🎧53:36 Razorblade Tears | S.A Cosby (T) The Sun Does Shine | Anthony Ray Hinton (R) 🎧1:00:11 Migrations | Charlotte McConaghy (T) 🎧The Cartel Trilogy | Don Winslow (R) - The Power of Dog, The Cartel, The Border) 1:06:56 Hello Beautiful | Ann Napolitano (T) 1:13:33 An Untamed State | Roxane Gay (R) 🎧Shelf Additions Yours for the Taking | Gabrielle Korn (T) Who We Are Now | Lauryn Chamberlain (R)
4/25/2023
1:22:52
Historical Fiction Beyond WWII
In Episode 99 of Book Talk, Etc. Tina and Renee share their recent historical fiction reads. They also share what they've been loving lately, their latest reads, and have book talk about life during their favorite decades. Book Talk, etc Reading Challenge on The Storygraph & Instagram Loving Lately 3:02 IT Cosmetics CC Creme SPF 40 (T) 5:37 Leuchtturm 1917Journal (R) Article 10:16 Suleika Jaouad 30 Day Journal Project Latest Reads 10:38 The Soulmate | Sally Hepworth (T) 13:36 The Lonely Hearts Book Club | Lucy Gilmore 🎧 (R) 20:14 Book Talk 21:12 Article WWII Article 26:36 Our House Will Pay | Steph Cha 27:46 Black Cake | Charmaine Wilkerson 28:14 The Attic Child | Lola Jaye31:32 Gone With the Wind | Margaret Mitchell 33:03 The Nightingale | Kristin Hannah Small Things Like These | Claire Keegan 40:22 Carrie Soto is Back | Taylor Jenkins Reid 41:40 Coronation Year | Jennifer Robson (T) 🎧44:44 Another Brooklyn | Jacqueline Woodson (R) 🎧50:40 In Memoriam | Alice Winn (T) 🎧@brettsbookstack The Things They Carried | Tim O'Brian 54:44 Beautiful Little Fools | Jillian Cantor (R) 🎧Shelf Additions 59:25 The Couple's Trip | Ulf Kvensler (T) 1:00:52 Sinners of Starlight City | Anika Scott (R)
4/18/2023
1:04:04
Reading From Our Favorite Decades
In Episode 98 of Book Talk, Etc. Tina and Renee read from their favorite decades. They also share what they've been loving lately, their latest reads, and have book talk about life during their favorite decades. Book Talk, etc Reading Challenge on The Storygraph & Instagram Loving Lately2:57 Planta App (T)5:30 Google Lens6:48 Devotions by Mary Oliver (R)The Journey Poem by Mary Oliver Latest Reads8:58 Adelaide | Genevieve Wheeler (T)🎧13:11 You Know Her | Meagan Jennett (R) 🎧20:33 Book Talk80s Instagram Account 80s Instagram Account 33:25 The Top Selling Books of the 1980s Top Selling Books of the 1990s39:30 Malice | Keigo Higashino (T) - can find for free on Kindle Unlimited 42:51 Sag Harbor | Colton Whitehead (R) 🎧47:51 The Editor | Stephen Rowley (T) 🎧The Guncle The Celebrants (upcoming release) 52:20 Rage of Angels | Sidney Sheldon (R) 🎧Shelf Additions57:52 The Sun Sets in Singapore | Kehinde Fadipe (T) 59:55 Friends Like These | Meg Rosoff (R) (**Publication date correction - this is out now in the US, releasing May 30 in Canada)
4/11/2023
1:02:36
Talking Books & Reading With Liberty Hardy
In Episode 97 of Book Talk, Etc. Tina and Renee welcome special guest Liberty Hardy. They also share what they've been loving lately, their latest reads, shelf additions and have book talk about Liberty's reading life. Loving Lately2:52 Trivia Shows MasterMind, Jeopardy, Switch (L)Purdle NBA (L) 6:10 @sim_bookstagrams_badly @readwithrhys (T) 8:04 Algenist Genius Lip Serum (R) 10:48 Book TalkThe Westing Game And Then There Were None | Agatha Christie 28:28 Beyond That the Sea | Laura Spence Ash 29:44 Chain Gang All Stars | Nana Kwame Adjei-BrenyahFriday Black Happiness Falls & Miracle Creek | Angie Kim 32:09 Liberty's Favorite Authors- Elizabeth McCracken -Colson Whitehead-Paul Murray (The Bee Sting) -Patrick DeWitt (The Librarianist) -Alexander Chi Unlikely Animals | Annie Hartnett 36:15 84 Charring Cross Road | Helene Hanff My Murder | Katie Williams Hello Beautiful | Ann Napolitano42:00 Fry Guys | Eric GeronThe InvestiGators | John Patrick Green Latest Reads 43:15 The Fake | Zoe Whittall (T) 47:00 The Deep Sky | Yume Kitasi (L) 49:06 All That Is Mine I Carry With Me | William Landay (R) 🎧52:29 The Eden Test | Adam Sternberg (T) 55:33 Kelly Armstrong Casey Duncan Series 56:41 The Dog of the North | Elizabeth McKenzie (L) The Dog of the South | Charles Portis The Portable Veblen1:02:02 You and Only You | Caroline Kepnes (R) 🎧Who is Maud Dixon? | Alexandra Andrews Shelf Additions 1:07:31 In Memorium | Alice Winn (T) 1:09:48 Shark Heart | Emily Habeck (L)Our Wives Under the Sea | Julia Armfield (L) Mrs Calliban | Rachel Ingells (L) 1:11:41 You Can't Stay Here Forever | Katherine Lin (R) Where to Find Liberty All the Books Podcast What's My Page Again? (Patreon Newsletter) @frazencomesalive on Instagram