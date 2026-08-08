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16 episodes
- In this episode we invite Kim from TMPOT to help us understand one of the most difficult topics out there, therapeutic models and frames of reference.
You can find the podcast as well as free NBCOT exam study guides and companion materials at the website, otexamprepper.com.
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About OT Exam Prepper
The NBCOT exam prep podcast that one of your fellow occupational therapists wishes he had when he was studying. If you're looking for NBCOT exam study guides, tricks, tips and content reviews, you've come to the right place. Whether you're days, weeks, months or years away from being a licensed occupational therapist, you'll find something helpful along the way.Podcast website
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- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
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- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
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OT Exam Prepper
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