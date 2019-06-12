Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
OT Exam Prepper

Podcast OT Exam Prepper
Miles Mock
The NBCOT exam prep podcast that one of your fellow occupational therapists wishes he had when he was studying. If you're looking for NBCOT exam study guides, t... More
  • 14: The Ashworth Scale
    In this episode we're clowning around with the Ashworth and Modified Ashworth Scale, don't miss it!You can find the podcast as well as free NBCOT exam study guides and companion materials at the website, otexamprepper.com.
    8/17/2020
    17:55
  • 13: Models & Frames of Reference (feat. Kim from TMPOT)
    In this episode we invite Kim from TMPOT to help us understand one of the most difficult topics out there, therapeutic models and frames of reference.You can find the podcast as well as free NBCOT exam study guides and companion materials at the website, otexamprepper.com.
    3/19/2020
    44:40
  • 12: Manual Muscle Testing
    Get pumped to show off your guns in this strong addition to the OTEP lineup where we learn the ins and outs of manual muscle testing.
    1/16/2020
    22:04
  • 11: Burns Timeline
    In part 2 we cover OT's priorities over the course of burn recovery
    12/6/2019
    32:52
  • 10: Burns - General
    We cover some hot ways to recall the basics of burns.
    11/28/2019
    26:40

The NBCOT exam prep podcast that one of your fellow occupational therapists wishes he had when he was studying. If you're looking for NBCOT exam study guides, tricks, tips and content reviews, you've come to the right place. Whether you're days, weeks, months or years away from being a licensed occupational therapist, you'll find something helpful along the way.
