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OT Exam Prepper

Miles Mock
Arts
OT Exam Prepper
Latest episode

16 episodes

  • OT Exam Prepper

    15: Hypo vs Hypertonicity

    05/22/2023 | 30 mins.
    Kim and I discuss how we should be thinking about tone issues on the exam and give specific examples of what we're looking for.

    450 Formula - 450formula.com
    Study Guides - otexamprepper.com/studyguides
  • OT Exam Prepper

    14: The Ashworth Scale

    08/17/2020 | 18 mins.
    In this episode we're clowning around with the Ashworth and Modified Ashworth Scale, don't miss it!

    You can find the podcast as well as free NBCOT exam study guides and companion materials at the website, otexamprepper.com.
  • OT Exam Prepper

    13: Models & Frames of Reference (feat. Kim from TMPOT)

    03/19/2020 | 44 mins.
    In this episode we invite Kim from TMPOT to help us understand one of the most difficult topics out there, therapeutic models and frames of reference.

    You can find the podcast as well as free NBCOT exam study guides and companion materials at the website, otexamprepper.com.
  • OT Exam Prepper

    12: Manual Muscle Testing

    01/16/2020 | 22 mins.
    Get pumped to show off your guns in this strong addition to the OTEP lineup where we learn the ins and outs of manual muscle testing.
  • OT Exam Prepper

    11: Burns Timeline

    12/06/2019 | 33 mins.
    In part 2 we cover OT's priorities over the course of burn recovery
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About OT Exam Prepper
The NBCOT exam prep podcast that one of your fellow occupational therapists wishes he had when he was studying. If you're looking for NBCOT exam study guides, tricks, tips and content reviews, you've come to the right place. Whether you're days, weeks, months or years away from being a licensed occupational therapist, you'll find something helpful along the way.
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