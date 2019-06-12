The NBCOT exam prep podcast that one of your fellow occupational therapists wishes he had when he was studying. If you're looking for NBCOT exam study guides, t... More
14: The Ashworth Scale
In this episode we're clowning around with the Ashworth and Modified Ashworth Scale, don't miss it!You can find the podcast as well as free NBCOT exam study guides and companion materials at the website, otexamprepper.com.
8/17/2020
17:55
13: Models & Frames of Reference (feat. Kim from TMPOT)
In this episode we invite Kim from TMPOT to help us understand one of the most difficult topics out there, therapeutic models and frames of reference.You can find the podcast as well as free NBCOT exam study guides and companion materials at the website, otexamprepper.com.
3/19/2020
44:40
12: Manual Muscle Testing
Get pumped to show off your guns in this strong addition to the OTEP lineup where we learn the ins and outs of manual muscle testing.
1/16/2020
22:04
11: Burns Timeline
In part 2 we cover OT's priorities over the course of burn recovery
12/6/2019
32:52
10: Burns - General
We cover some hot ways to recall the basics of burns.
