Episode 236 - Lil Rel Howery

Tom Papa and Lil Rel agree—comedians are weird. Like what you see? Watch last week's episode with Henry Winkler: https://youtu.be/LeZH5h4-vU0 Watch Tom's new special out on Netflix NOW! ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- About Tom: Tom Papa, a celebrated stand-up comedian with over 20 years in the industry, has made significant strides in film, television, radio, podcasts, and live performances. Notably, he's a regular on "The Joe Rogan Experience" and various late-night TV shows. Papa's literary skills are evident in his books “We’re All In This Together” and "You’re Doing Great!: And Other Reasons To Stay Alive," a collection of essays, and "Your Dad Stole My Rake: And Other Family Dilemmas," a comedic look at family life. His latest stand-up specials are “Tom Papa: What A Day!” and "Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!" on Netflix. Beyond comedy, Papa's engagements extend to hosting "What A Joke With Papa And Fortune" on SiriusXM and appearing on NPR's "Wait, Wait Don’t Tell Me." His love for baking led to hosting the Food Network series "Baked." As an actor, he's worked with notable figures like Rob Zombie and Steven Soderbergh and has appeared in several films and TV shows, including the HBO film "Behind the Candelabra." Additionally, Papa has contributed as a writer to projects like "Bee Movie" and various TV series. Residing in Los Angeles with his family, Papa continues to balance his professional life with personal interests like baking. 0:00:00 Intro 0:00:35 New Netflix Special! 0:01:32 All comedians are a little weird 0:03:50 Got my (road) life together 0:08:35 We lost a lot of funny people to the comedy lifestyle 0:12:47 Comedy has become more siloed 0:13:10 Lil Rel’s Incredible Festival Achievment 0:18:10 It’s scary right now 0:21:13 It’d be nice to make money doing good, not evil 0:23:56 Dressing sexy & body image 0:27:06 Get Out 0:29:00 Becoming a “Great” 0:30:45 Chicago 0:37:00 How to be a comic-slash-dad 0:41:43 Grief, aging, and sibling relationships 0:46:22 Coyotes 0:48:04 Uncomfortable moment… 0:54:22 Not giving off weird energy 0:56:51 Avoiding the noise 1:01:35 TikTok-ing with your kids 1:02:30 Taste Test 1:07:10 Glad to be friends Get in touch with or go see Tom live on stage! Radio, Podcasts and more: https://linktr.ee/tompapa/ Website - http://tompapa.com/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/tompapa Twitter - https://www.twitter.com/tompapa Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/comediantompapa #TomPapa #breakingbreadwithTomPapa