Julie and Tom talk religion, childhood trauma, and the joys of 7-11 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------00:00:00 - Intro00:00:30 - Toast00:02:00 - It's hard to watch yourself perform00:07:00 - Childhood Religion and the Long Island Medium00:16:40 - Boarding school00:18:50 - Being the artistic child00:27:44 - From Modern Family to New Jersey00:37:52 - Uncomfortable Moment00:43:40 - Julie doesn't consider herself a comedian00:47:45 - Julie's a boy mom, Tom's a girl dad00:49:28 - Midwestern cooking00:51:30 - Julie picked up some skills in Italy00:56:03 - Julie hates horror00:58:00 - Tom still goes to church01:07:13 - Taste Test01:12:20 - Julie has no birthday01:14:21 - Julie's kids won't look in the freezer01:15:19 - Tom really doesn't talk about Jesus very much, he promises01:19:10 - Sourdough starter can be like a pet01:22:20 - Julie is a judgmental Pickleball player
Episode 238 - David Alan Grier
David Alan Grier breaks bread with Tom Papa and talks acting, kids, and how he changed the culture.
Episode 237 - Jason Reitman
Tom auditions to be in Jason Reitman's next film.
Episode 236 - Lil Rel Howery
Tom Papa and Lil Rel agree—comedians are weird. 0:00:00 Intro 0:00:35 New Netflix Special! 0:01:32 All comedians are a little weird 0:03:50 Got my (road) life together 0:08:35 We lost a lot of funny people to the comedy lifestyle 0:12:47 Comedy has become more siloed 0:13:10 Lil Rel's Incredible Festival Achievment 0:18:10 It's scary right now 0:21:13 It'd be nice to make money doing good, not evil 0:23:56 Dressing sexy & body image 0:27:06 Get Out 0:29:00 Becoming a "Great" 0:30:45 Chicago 0:37:00 How to be a comic-slash-dad 0:41:43 Grief, aging, and sibling relationships 0:46:22 Coyotes 0:48:04 Uncomfortable moment… 0:54:22 Not giving off weird energy 0:56:51 Avoiding the noise 1:01:35 TikTok-ing with your kids 1:02:30 Taste Test 1:07:10 Glad to be friends
Episode 235 - Henry Winkler
Henry Winkler joins the Breaking Bread family and tells Tom he is still hungry. Winkler talks all things Happy Days and his starts in show biz as the Fonz and making magic with Ron Howard. He then shares how he broke out of his Fonz shaped mold and put his head down and got to work to start to make his dreams come true. Winkler gives Tom advice on picking your favorite kid, making a marriage last, and how to be cool. Henry Winkler would also really like it if Ryan Gosling played him in the biopic of his life.
