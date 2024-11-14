Ep 384 - How Long Should You Keep a Book on Your TBR?

Brea and Mallory talk about books that have been on their TBRs for a long time and why they keep them there. Plus, they recommend graphic novels and solve an audiobook gifting problem! Email us at readingglassespodcast at gmail dot com!Reading Glasses MerchRecommendations StoreSponsors -Sol Readerwww.solreader.comCODE: GLASSESLinks -Reading Glasses Facebook GroupReading Glasses Goodreads GroupAmazon Wish ListNewsletterLibro.fmTo join our Slack channel, email us proof of your Reading-Glasses-supporting Maximum Fun membership!Horny Fairy Book Club PickBooks Mentioned -The Life Impossible by Matt HaigAbsolution by Jeff VanderMeerLocal Man by Tim SeeleyHellboy by Mike MignolaManga: Blame! Tokyo Ghoul, Kaguya Sama, Tokyo Revengers, Made in Abyss, Biomega