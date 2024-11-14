Ep 385 - Picking a Book Based on the Cover + Bookish Candles!
Ep 385 - Picking a Book Based on the Cover + Bookish Candles!

Brea and Mallory tick off another box on the 2024 Reading Glasses Challenge - pick a book based on the cover. Plus, they test a bookish candle and recommend YA books and graphic novels.

Books Mentioned - Model Home by Rivers SolomonThe Naming Song by Jedediah BerryOnce There Were Wolves by Charlotte McConaghyThe Manicurist's Daughter by Susan LieuI Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuistonLaura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki and Rosemary Valero-O'Connell
Ep 384 - How Long Should You Keep a Book on Your TBR?
Ep 384 - How Long Should You Keep a Book on Your TBR?

Brea and Mallory talk about books that have been on their TBRs for a long time and why they keep them there. Plus, they recommend graphic novels and solve an audiobook gifting problem!

Books Mentioned -The Life Impossible by Matt HaigAbsolution by Jeff VanderMeerLocal Man by Tim SeeleyHellboy by Mike MignolaManga: Blame! Tokyo Ghoul, Kaguya Sama, Tokyo Revengers, Made in Abyss, Biomega
Ep 383 - Holiday Reads and Help for Mood Readers!
Ep 383 - Holiday Reads and Help for Mood Readers!

Brea and Mallory tick off another box on the 2024 Reading Glasses Challenge - read a book about a holiday during that holiday! Plus, they test out a book crate and give advice for mood readers who are also library users.

Books Mentioned - Bury Your Gays by Chuck TingleLooking for Love in all the Haunted Places by Claire KannDeath on Tap by Ellie AlexanderSummers End by Juneau Black
Ep 382 - Monsters and Demons + Tips on Recommending Books!
Ep 382 - Monsters and Demons + Tips on Recommending Books!

Happy Halloween! Brea and Mallory recommend books about monsters and demons, plus they test out a book stand for bed reading and give out tips on book recommending.

Books Mentioned - The Empusium by Olga Tokarczuk, translated by Antonia Lloyd JonesPayback's a Witch by Lana HarperProsper's Demon by KJ ParkerThe Hills of Estrella Roja by Ashley Robin FranklinIncidents Around the House by Josh MalermanThe Exorcist by William Peter BlattySomeone You Can Build a Nest In by John WiswellThe Fervor by Alma KatsuSorrowland by Rivers SolomonPatricia Wants a Cuddle by Samantha AllenThe Return by Rachel HarrisonBooks of Blood by Clive Barker
Ep 381 - Book Hangover Cures + Tom Ryan!
Ep 381 - Book Hangover Cures + Tom Ryan!

Brea and Mallory talk about book hangovers and how to cure them! Plus, they interview Tom Ryan about his new mystery book and recommend enticing books to get you out of a book slump.

Tom RyanThe Treasure Hunters Club

Books Mentioned - So Thirsty by Rachel HarrisonThe Bog Wife by Kay ChronisterI Might be in Trouble by Daniel AlemanThe Examiner by Janice HallettRaw Dog by Jamie LoftusHouse of Hidden Meaning by Ru PaulThe God of the Woods by Liz Moore
Want to learn how to make the most of your reading life? Join Brea Grant and Mallory O’Meara every week as they discuss tips and tricks for reading better! Listeners will learn how to vanquish their To-Be-Read piles, get pointers on organizing their bookshelves and hear reviews on the newest reading gadgets. Brea and Mallory also offer advice on bookish problems. How do you climb out of a reading slump? How do you support authors while still getting books on the cheap? Where do you hide the bodies of the people who won’t stop talking while you’re trying to read? Mallory and Brea engage in a weekly discussion geared towards all kinds of book lovers -- no matter what you read or how you read it.