Jingle Bells, caramels

Do those two things rhyme?

My flour smells, you can tell

It spoils over time! Hey!

Tis the season for our season to come to a close, so we are wrapping things up (like a gift) with our friends Josey Baker, to help us level up our bread game; and Helen Zaltzman, to help us level up our word game.

For recipes, Home Cooking merch, and a transcript of this episode, visit homecooking.show.