From Samin Nosrat (chef and author of the cookbook Salt Fat Acid Heat) and Hrishikesh Hirway (creator and host of the podcast Song Exploder), Home Cooking is a ... More
Mulberry Me Alive (with Dr. Sumesh Uncle Hirway)
It’s Thanksgiving, and so, like giblets and your racist aunt, this is the only time this year that you’ll have to deal with us. Welcome to the first (and possibly only) installment of our chill era, featuring our favorite retired food scientist, Dr. Sumesh Uncle Hirway.
11/17/2022
52:34
Happy Tangsgiving! (with Camila Cabello)
We're back for a special episode of the podcast, and we're getting questions and giving thanks as we get ready for the high holy day of home kitchens. We got a special surprise in the form of a question from international pop superstar Camila Cabello!
You can listen to Hrishi’s new song here, and watch his TED Talk here,
For recipes and a transcript of this episode, visit homecooking.show/16.
11/16/2021
37:39
Starch Nemesis (with Waffles & Mochi)
Hello again! We’ve climbed out of our cave and here we are, blinking bewilderedly in the light of the bright sun, trying to remember how to make this podcast. Join us as we slice up a veritable fruit salad of questions, including one about raisins from our new puppet friends Waffles & Mochi. They’re the titular characters of the new Netflix kids show that just came out. Samin is in the show, too, so you should go watch it as soon as you’re done listening to this!
For recipes, resources, and a transcript of this episode, visit homecooking.show.
4/1/2021
48:55
Bittersweet (with Helen Zaltzman)
We’re wrapping up this pandemic year and our pandemic podcast in a carefully-sealed bag, so as not to let the flavors intermingle with other flavors in your podcast cookie tin. For our cookie-themed episode, we‘ve got chocolate chip cookies, no-bake cookies, and smart cookie Helen Zaltzman (@HelenZaltzman) tells us about her gingerbread creations. Plus, a Chef Detective mystery about a lost family favorite from an out-of-print magazine.
For recipes, transcripts, and more, visit homecooking.show/14.
12/16/2020
52:55
Thanksgiving, Part 2: Umami and Me (with Tracy Clayton and our families)
Happy Thanksgiving! Our special family guests this week include Samin’s younger brothers Pasha & Bahador, Hrishi’s dad Dr Sumesh Hirway, and Hrishi’s niece Asha. Plus, the wonderful Tracy Clayton (@brokeymcpoverty) tells us about the Thanksgiving opinion that could get her excommunicated from her old Kentucky home.
This episode is dedicated to Kanta Hirway, Hrishi’s mom. Without her incredible home cooking and mischievous sense of humor, this podcast (and Hrishi) would have never been. Her Thanksgiving mango pie was the connection point for Samin and Hrishi’s first collaboration, and we hope you’ll try making it in her honor. Words cannot express how much she will be missed, but she expressed her love through food, anyway—so eat well and take care of each other
For recipes, resources, and more, visit homecooking.show/episodes/13.
From Samin Nosrat (chef and author of the cookbook Salt Fat Acid Heat) and Hrishikesh Hirway (creator and host of the podcast Song Exploder), Home Cooking is a mini-series to help you figure out what to cook—and keep you company—during the quarantine. If you need help or just want some creative inspiration for your kitchen, we’ve got you covered. Do you have a quarantine cooking question, story, or anxiety you want to share with us? Send a voice memo to us at [email protected], or call us at 201-241-COOK.