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Home Cooking

Samin Nosrat & Hrishikesh Hirway
ArtsFood
Home Cooking
Latest episode

29 episodes

  • Home Cooking

    Chana-kah Masala (with Helen Zaltzman and Josey Baker)

    12/05/2025 | 58 mins.
    Jingle Bells, caramels
    Do those two things rhyme?
    My flour smells, you can tell
    It spoils over time! Hey!
    Tis the season for our season to come to a close, so we are wrapping things up (like a gift) with our friends Josey Baker, to help us level up our bread game; and Helen Zaltzman, to help us level up our word game.
    For recipes, Home Cooking merch, and a transcript of this episode, visit homecooking.show.
  • Home Cooking

    Our Stuffing Ourselves

    11/21/2025 | 53 mins.
    We're back with a Thanksgiving special! Samin has a cold, and a cold-pressed juicer, but Hrishi's got some mildly spicy jokes (which is why we have our first ever explicit-ish language warning). For this episode, we’re finding new ways to honor old Thanksgiving traditions. But one thing is true forever: kids just eat rolls.
    For recipes, Home Cooking merch, and a transcript of this episode, visit homecooking.show.
  • Home Cooking

    Full of Pith and Vinegar (with Kate Lebo)

    11/07/2025 | 45 mins.
    The poet and piemaker Kate Lebo joins us to help discuss her book "The Book of Difficult Fruit," which inspired this episode! We meddle with some medlars and try to make some prickly pears less prickly. Don’t take your pommes for granted!
    For recipes, Home Cooking merch, and a transcript of this episode, visit homecooking.show.
  • Home Cooking

    Sari Not Sorry

    10/24/2025 | 47 mins.
    Coming to you live from the Emerson Colonial Theater in Boston, with a little cameo appearance from Sumesh Uncle!
    For recipes, Home Cooking merch, and a transcript of this episode, visit homecooking.show.
  • Home Cooking

    Annie, Get Your Gunk

    10/10/2025 | 44 mins.
    It’s the return of Samini's Teeny Tahini Sardini Panini! Plus: the pleasure and pain of making the ultimate chile crisp; blanching at having to blanch; and finding cast iron treasure in the lost-and-fond. 
    For recipes, Home Cooking merch, and a transcript of this episode, visit homecooking.show.
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About Home Cooking
From Samin Nosrat (chef and author of Good Things and Salt Fat Acid Heat) and Hrishikesh Hirway (creator and host of the podcast Song Exploder), Home Cooking is back with a brand new season. If you need help in the kitchen, or just want some creative inspiration, we’ve got you covered. 
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