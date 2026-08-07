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Old Time Radio Westerns

Andrew Rhynes
ArtsKids & Family
Old Time Radio Westerns
Latest episode

1509 episodes

  • Old Time Radio Westerns

    Showdown | The Lone Ranger (01-11-43)

    08/07/2026 | 31 mins.
    Original Air Date: January 11, 1943Host: Andrew RhynesShow: The Lone RangerPhone: (707) 98 OTRDW (6-8739) Stars:• Brace Beemer (Lone Ranger)• John Todd (Tonto) Writer:• Fran Striker Producer:• George W. Trendle Music:• Ben Bonnell For more great shows check out our site: https://www.otrwesterns.comExit music from: Roundup on the Prairie by Aaron Kenny https://bit.ly/3kTj0kK
  • Old Time Radio Westerns

    By Hook or by Crook | Challenge of the Yukon (12-09-43)

    08/06/2026 | 17 mins.
    Original Air Date: December 09, 1943Host: Andrew RhynesShow: Challenge of the YukonPhone: (707) 98 OTRDW (6-8739) Stars:• Jay Michael (Sgt. Preston) Writer:• Fran Striker Producer:• George W. Trendle Director:• Fred Flowerday For more great shows check out our site: https://www.otrwesterns.comExit music from: Roundup on the Prairie by Aaron Kenny https://bit.ly/3kTj0kK
  • Old Time Radio Westerns

    The Bullet Brigade | The Lone Ranger (01-08-43)

    08/06/2026 | 30 mins.
    Original Air Date: January 08, 1943Host: Andrew RhynesShow: The Lone RangerPhone: (707) 98 OTRDW (6-8739) Stars:• Brace Beemer (Lone Ranger)• John Todd (Tonto) Writer:• Fran Striker Producer:• George W. Trendle Music:• Ben Bonnell For more great shows check out our site: https://www.otrwesterns.comExit music from: Roundup on the Prairie by Aaron Kenny https://bit.ly/3kTj0kK
  • Old Time Radio Westerns

    The Black Patch | The Lone Ranger (01-27-54)

    08/06/2026 | 23 mins.
    Original Air Date: January 27, 1954Host: Andrew RhynesShow: The Lone RangerPhone: (707) 98 OTRDW (6-8739) Stars:• Brace Beemer (Lone Ranger)• John Todd (Tonto) Writer:• Fran Striker Producer:• George W. Trendle Director:• Charles D. Livingston Music:• Ben Bonnell For more great shows check out our site: https://www.otrwesterns.comExit music from: Roundup on the Prairie by Aaron Kenny...
  • Old Time Radio Westerns

    Skull Mountain | The Lone Ranger (01-06-43)

    08/05/2026 | 33 mins.
    Original Air Date: January 06, 1943Host: Andrew RhynesShow: The Lone RangerPhone: (707) 98 OTRDW (6-8739) Stars:• Brace Beemer (Lone Ranger)• John Todd (Tonto) Writer:• Fran Striker Producer:• George W. Trendle Music:• Ben Bonnell For more great shows check out our site: https://www.otrwesterns.comExit music from: Roundup on the Prairie by Aaron Kenny https://bit.ly/3kTj0kK
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About Old Time Radio Westerns
Step into the past with the Old Time Radio Westerns Podcast, where we proudly present digitally restored classic Western radio dramas in a way that transcends the limitations of their original recordings. Immerse yourself in the golden age of radio, now reborn with a richness and clarity that surpasses the vintage versions. As specialists in digital restoration, we’ve meticulously enhanced every episode, elevating the audio quality to new heights. The sounds of birds chirping, the creak of a saloon door, the thundering hooves of a pursuing posse, and the crack of gunfire are now delivered with a richness and depth that breathes new life into these timeless tales of the Wild West. Our podcast is a homage to the iconic shows like Gunsmoke, The Lone Ranger, and many more. Each episode is a journey into the untamed frontier, featuring the captivating performances of legendary radio actors and the vivid storytelling that once enthralled audiences nationwide.
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