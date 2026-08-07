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1509 episodes
- Original Air Date: January 11, 1943Host: Andrew RhynesShow: The Lone RangerPhone: (707) 98 OTRDW (6-8739) Stars:• Brace Beemer (Lone Ranger)• John Todd (Tonto) Writer:• Fran Striker Producer:• George W. Trendle Music:• Ben Bonnell For more great shows check out our site: https://www.otrwesterns.comExit music from: Roundup on the Prairie by Aaron Kenny https://bit.ly/3kTj0kK
- Original Air Date: December 09, 1943Host: Andrew RhynesShow: Challenge of the YukonPhone: (707) 98 OTRDW (6-8739) Stars:• Jay Michael (Sgt. Preston) Writer:• Fran Striker Producer:• George W. Trendle Director:• Fred Flowerday For more great shows check out our site: https://www.otrwesterns.comExit music from: Roundup on the Prairie by Aaron Kenny https://bit.ly/3kTj0kK
- Original Air Date: January 08, 1943Host: Andrew RhynesShow: The Lone RangerPhone: (707) 98 OTRDW (6-8739) Stars:• Brace Beemer (Lone Ranger)• John Todd (Tonto) Writer:• Fran Striker Producer:• George W. Trendle Music:• Ben Bonnell For more great shows check out our site: https://www.otrwesterns.comExit music from: Roundup on the Prairie by Aaron Kenny https://bit.ly/3kTj0kK
- Original Air Date: January 27, 1954Host: Andrew RhynesShow: The Lone RangerPhone: (707) 98 OTRDW (6-8739) Stars:• Brace Beemer (Lone Ranger)• John Todd (Tonto) Writer:• Fran Striker Producer:• George W. Trendle Director:• Charles D. Livingston Music:• Ben Bonnell For more great shows check out our site: https://www.otrwesterns.comExit music from: Roundup on the Prairie by Aaron Kenny...
- Original Air Date: January 06, 1943Host: Andrew RhynesShow: The Lone RangerPhone: (707) 98 OTRDW (6-8739) Stars:• Brace Beemer (Lone Ranger)• John Todd (Tonto) Writer:• Fran Striker Producer:• George W. Trendle Music:• Ben Bonnell For more great shows check out our site: https://www.otrwesterns.comExit music from: Roundup on the Prairie by Aaron Kenny https://bit.ly/3kTj0kK
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About Old Time Radio Westerns
Step into the past with the Old Time Radio Westerns Podcast, where we proudly present digitally restored classic Western radio dramas in a way that transcends the limitations of their original recordings. Immerse yourself in the golden age of radio, now reborn with a richness and clarity that surpasses the vintage versions. As specialists in digital restoration, we’ve meticulously enhanced every episode, elevating the audio quality to new heights. The sounds of birds chirping, the creak of a saloon door, the thundering hooves of a pursuing posse, and the crack of gunfire are now delivered with a richness and depth that breathes new life into these timeless tales of the Wild West. Our podcast is a homage to the iconic shows like Gunsmoke, The Lone Ranger, and many more. Each episode is a journey into the untamed frontier, featuring the captivating performances of legendary radio actors and the vivid storytelling that once enthralled audiences nationwide.Podcast website
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Old Time Radio Westerns: Podcasts in Family