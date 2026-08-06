Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi Castro

Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi Castro

What DID YOU HEAR??? Callejones DRAMUUUUHHHH Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

WHAT WAS YOUR FAVORITE WTF MOMENT FROM TODAYS EPISODE!?!?!?!? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

WTF did we just WATCH?!?

PLEASE WELCOME CRYSTAL TO THE PRETTY NOT SMART FAMILY 💙 Congratulations Cris!!! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

WHY CRYSTAL ALWAYS DEFENDED LOUIE: Highschool Memories, Our first FIGHT, Growing up Together

Louie And Yoatzi open up about their mental health and how they manage their social blocks. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

We Almost Didn't Film This...

Diving into MORE SCARY REDDIT STORIES!!! Which one was your favorite? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

The iDesign Lab Podcast | Where Design, Business, and Culture Shape How We Live and Build

Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi Castro

The Shit No One Tells You About Writing

In the Weeds Podcast with Chef Spike Mendelsohn

The Recipe with Kenji and Deb

" The Power of Vocal Dynamics For Executives"

All on the Table with Katie Lee Biegel

About Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi Castro

About Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi Castro

About Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi Castro

Pretty, Not Smart is a weekly podcast hosted by the prettiest sibling duo, Louie and Yoatzi Castro. Tune in every week as they share all the CHISME on what really happens in their everyday lives. Get ready for juicyyy conversations and fresh perspectivas on what it means to be bonita, inteligente, and everything in between! So put your make up on, do your hair, and listen to the hottest podcast you’ll ever hear. Because it’s ok to be Pretty, Not Smart.