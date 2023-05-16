Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Louie and Yoatzi Castro & Studio71
Society & CultureComedyArtsFashion & Beauty
Available Episodes

  • Our Secrets Made Us Closer
    Welcome to our very first episode of Pretty, Not Smart! Louie and Yoatzi talk about growing up as hermanas, and expose each other's funniest moments and secretos.  Follow Louie on IG: @louiecastro Follow Yoatzi on IG: @yoatzi Please share our show! : bit.ly/PrettyNotSmart Watch us on YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8Yo9OopqvIsgKmzXX6UR_g Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/25/2023
    1:10:37
  • Trailer: Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi Castro
    Pretty, Not Smart is a weekly podcast hosted by the prettiest sibling duo, Louie and Yoatzi Castro. Tune in every week as they share all the CHISME on what really happens in their everyday lives. Get ready for juicyyy conversations and fresh perspectivas on what it means to be bonita, inteligente, and everything in between! So put your make up on, do your hair, and listen to the hottest podcast you’ll ever hear. Because it’s ok to be Pretty, Not Smart. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/16/2023
    1:14

About Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi Castro

Pretty, Not Smart is a weekly podcast hosted by the prettiest sibling duo, Louie and Yoatzi Castro. Tune in every week as they share all the CHISME on what really happens in their everyday lives. Get ready for juicyyy conversations and fresh perspectivas on what it means to be bonita, inteligente, and everything in between! So put your make up on, do your hair, and listen to the hottest podcast you’ll ever hear. Because it’s ok to be Pretty, Not Smart.  For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]    We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4   Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy
