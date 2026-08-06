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Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi Castro

Louie and Yoatzi Castro
ArtsComedy
Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi Castro
Latest episode

151 episodes

  • Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi Castro

    Don’t Listen to This Episode Alone… (Scary Reddit Stories)

    08/06/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
    Diving into MORE SCARY REDDIT STORIES!!! Which one was your favorite?
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi Castro

    We Almost Didn't Film This...

    07/30/2026 | 1h 21 mins.
    Louie And Yoatzi open up about their mental health and how they manage their social blocks.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi Castro

    WHY CRYSTAL ALWAYS DEFENDED LOUIE: Highschool Memories, Our first FIGHT, Growing up Together

    07/23/2026 | 1h 22 mins.
    PLEASE WELCOME CRYSTAL TO THE PRETTY NOT SMART FAMILY 💙 Congratulations Cris!!!
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi Castro

    WTF did we just WATCH?!?

    07/16/2026 | 56 mins.
    WHAT WAS YOUR FAVORITE WTF MOMENT FROM TODAYS EPISODE!?!?!?!?
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi Castro

    Haters Have Entered The CHAT

    07/09/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    What DID YOU HEAR??? Callejones DRAMUUUUHHHH
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi Castro
Pretty, Not Smart is a weekly podcast hosted by the prettiest sibling duo, Louie and Yoatzi Castro. Tune in every week as they share all the CHISME on what really happens in their everyday lives. Get ready for juicyyy conversations and fresh perspectivas on what it means to be bonita, inteligente, and everything in between! So put your make up on, do your hair, and listen to the hottest podcast you’ll ever hear. Because it’s ok to be Pretty, Not Smart.
ArtsComedyFashion & BeautySociety & Culture

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