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151 episodes
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About Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi Castro
Pretty, Not Smart is a weekly podcast hosted by the prettiest sibling duo, Louie and Yoatzi Castro. Tune in every week as they share all the CHISME on what really happens in their everyday lives. Get ready for juicyyy conversations and fresh perspectivas on what it means to be bonita, inteligente, and everything in between! So put your make up on, do your hair, and listen to the hottest podcast you’ll ever hear. Because it’s ok to be Pretty, Not Smart.
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- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
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Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi Castro
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