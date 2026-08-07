Hey there, Zalagang! Today we've got something I haven't done in a while: a conversation about a brand new comic. I'm joined by Marvel writer Alex Paknadel to discuss his new Cyclops miniseries. This is ostensibly an interview about the first issue — and we do get there, I promise!

As is often the case with CEREBRO, though, we ended up having a lot of fun and going for a few hours in a broader dialogue I found really interesting. Here we chat about his earlier miniseries Sentinels, soap opera logic versus the mythic scale of the Classics, the heavy regard of fan expectation, the enduring appeal of Cyclops as a character, the tragedy of Robyn Hanover, writing the Reavers in the looksmaxxing era, fandom's own evolution on social media, the innovations of the First Krakoan Age, my own difficulties with the current line of post-Krakoa books, what we feel X-Men is really about at the end of the day, and much much more.

I'd like to do occasional long-form chats like this between the research-heavy official CEREBRO episodes, as it's somewhat more manageable for me to get something like this out quickly. Let me know what you think!

Meanwhile, my debut comic DID YOU HEAR ABOUT MIMI GREEN? launches from Dark Horse this May. Please use the publisher's website to find your local comic shop and preorder! I will be eternally grateful.



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