Connor Goldsmith
CEREBRO is a podcast about Marvel&#39;s Merry Mutants, the Uncanny X-Men, hosted by Connor Goldsmith. Each episode highlights one character. Tune in for a deep ... More
  • Episode 101: En Sabah Nur (feat. Jonathan Hickman)
    In Episode 101 of CEREBRO, the SEASON 4 PREMIERE, Connor and Head of X emeritus Jonathan Hickman extend a cautious hand to En Sabah Nur, the atrocious Apocalypse! Created by Louise Simonson, Walt Simonson, and Butch Guice as the central antagonist of 1986's X-Factor, the ancient immortal Apocalypse spent millennia worshiped by many names, secretly cultivating the mutant race.After decades of publication in which the heroes fought his seemingly inevitable ascent to power — particularly when he took on the role of franchise big bad in the 90s — the Krakoan Age changed everything, with the character revolutionized by Hickman and his collaborator Tini Howard.The CEREBRO character file on Apocalypse begins at 54:56.(Content Advisory: Apocalypse's story includes slavery, genocide, suicide, torture, brainwashing, and involuntary body modification.)You can support CEREBRO on Patreon!Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
    5/30/2023
    3:35:58
  • Episode 100: Madelyne Pryor (feat. Sara Century) — Part the Fourth: Ashes!
    In the DOMINION-SIZE Episode 100 of CEREBRO, Connor and fan favorite guest Sara Century paint the town red with Madelyne Pryor, the glorious Goblin Queen! Created by Chris Claremont and Paul Smith, Maddie was introduced in 1983 as a new love interest for Scott Summers following the death of Jean Grey in 1980's The Dark Phoenix Saga. Intended by Claremont to facilitate Scott's happy ending and retirement from the X-Men, Maddie went in a dramatically different direction after editorial demanded Scott and Jean be reunited in 1986's X-Factor.Despite the titles (which are a nod to Inferno), this is Part 5 of 5.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
    4/15/2023
    3:03:52
  • Episode 100: Madelyne Pryor (feat. Sara Century) — Part the Third: Burn!
    In the DOMINION-SIZE Episode 100 of CEREBRO, Connor and fan favorite guest Sara Century paint the town red with Madelyne Pryor, the glorious Goblin Queen! Created by Chris Claremont and Paul Smith, Maddie was introduced in 1983 as a new love interest for Scott Summers following the death of Jean Grey in 1980's The Dark Phoenix Saga. Intended by Claremont to facilitate Scott's happy ending and retirement from the X-Men, Maddie went in a dramatically different direction after editorial demanded Scott and Jean be reunited in 1986's X-Factor.Despite the titles (which are a nod to Inferno), this is Part 4 of 5.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
    4/15/2023
    3:21:07
  • Episode 100: Madelyne Pryor (feat. Sara Century) — Part the Second: Fan the Flames!
    In the DOMINION-SIZE Episode 100 of CEREBRO, Connor and fan favorite guest Sara Century paint the town red with Madelyne Pryor, the glorious Goblin Queen! Created by Chris Claremont and Paul Smith, Maddie was introduced in 1983 as a new love interest for Scott Summers following the death of Jean Grey in 1980's The Dark Phoenix Saga. Intended by Claremont to facilitate Scott's happy ending and retirement from the X-Men, Maddie went in a dramatically different direction after editorial demanded Scott and Jean be reunited in 1986's X-Factor.Despite the titles (which are a nod to Inferno), this is Part 3 of 5.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
    4/15/2023
    3:57:36
  • Episode 100: Madelyne Pryor (feat. Sara Century) — Part the First: Strike the Match!
    In the DOMINION-SIZE Episode 100 of CEREBRO, Connor and fan favorite guest Sara Century paint the town red with Madelyne Pryor, the glorious Goblin Queen! Created by Chris Claremont and Paul Smith, Maddie was introduced in 1983 as a new love interest for Scott Summers following the death of Jean Grey in 1980's The Dark Phoenix Saga. Intended by Claremont to facilitate Scott's happy ending and retirement from the X-Men, Maddie went in a dramatically different direction after editorial demanded Scott and Jean be reunited in 1986's X-Factor.Despite the titles (which are a nod to Inferno), this is Part 2 of 5.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
    4/15/2023
    3:27:52

About CEREBRO

CEREBRO is a podcast about Marvel&#39;s Merry Mutants, the Uncanny X-Men, hosted by Connor Goldsmith. Each episode highlights one character. Tune in for a deep exploration of the 60-year history of this enduring, revolutionary franchise!

www.cerebrocast.com

www.patreon.com/cerebrocast

Podcast website

