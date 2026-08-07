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152 episodes
Episode 126: Marius St. Croix (feat. Anthony Oliveira & Khaliden Nas) — Part One: Les Fleurs du Mal07/05/2026 | 5h 28 mins.In Episode 126 of CEREBRO, the SEASON FIVE PREMIERE, Connor and returning guests Anthony Oliveira (Avengers Academy) and Khaliden Nas (Referential) drink deep of mutant marrow with Marius St. Croix, the execrable Emplate! Created by Scott Lobdell and Chris Bachalo for the 90s series Generation X, Emplate is a grotesque mutant vampire who uses the mouths in the palms of his hands to drain living things of their bone marrow, which he must consume to survive. Only the marrow of fellow mutants is capable of sustaining him for long — and keeping him in our dimension, as he is typically imprisoned in an extradimensional hell.
The character was deeply complicated by retcons; first, one establishing him as the brother of Generation X member Monet St. Croix, and then a series of very confusing retcons about the nature of Monet herself. Perhaps as a result, Emplate never managed to be the big bad of the book as he was initially conceived, and after the end of Gen X the character has rarely appeared again. Most recently, the character was revived and somewhat reimagined by Anthony in the long-running digital comic Avengers Academy.
The CEREBRO character file on Emplate begins at 1:45:36.
This is Part One of Two. The second half is coming soon! When it drops, Patreon subscribers will also get exclusive access to the combined Extended Journal du Voleur Mix.
(Content Advisory: Marius is a deeply fraught character whose story metaphorically alludes to subjects like incest, sexual violence including child sex abuse, and torture. His story also features homophobia, racism, and Islamophobia. Proceed with caution!)
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Episode 125: Angelica Jones (feat. Josh Cornillon & Holly Raymond) — Part Two: Marvel Diva Down05/22/2026 | 4h 14 mins.In Episode 125 of CEREBRO, the SEASON FOUR FINALE, Connor and returning guests Josh Cornillon (Did You Hear About Mimi Green? — preorder now!) and Dr. Holly Raymond of Temple University microwave themselves stupid with Angelica Jones, the functional Firestar! Created by NBC executives for the 1981 Saturday morning cartoon Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends, Firestar spent the next 40-odd years desperately trying to find a place in the Earth-616 continuity of Marvel Comics.
While she had notable runs with the New Warriors and the Avengers in the 90s, Angelica never really made her way to the X-Men until the 21st century, first in Jason Aaron's Amazing X-Men, but then — a lot more explosively — under writer Gerry Duggan during the First Krakoan Age. After winning the second X-Men Vote, Firestar became a member of the flagship team, only to find herself entangled in a gruesome mission during the fall of the Krakoan state: infiltrating the anti-mutant genocidal apparatus Orchis to dismantle it from within.
She's more interesting than ever now, in my opinion, and we're excited to dig into her whole crazy continuity with you!
This is Part Two of Two. Go back to Part One if you haven't heard it yet! Patreon subscribers now have exclusive access to the combined 9-hour Extended Tidings of Joy Mix.
Our Sponsors:
* Check out Mood and use my code CEREBRO for a great deal: https://mood.com
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Episode 125: Angelica Jones (feat. Josh Cornillon & Holly Raymond) — Part One: A Firestar is Born04/16/2026 | 5h 1 mins.In Episode 125 of CEREBRO, the SEASON FOUR FINALE, Connor and returning guests Josh Cornillon (Did You Hear About Mimi Green? — preorder now!) and Dr. Holly Raymond of Temple University microwave themselves stupid with Angelica Jones, the functional Firestar! Created by NBC executives for the 1981 Saturday morning cartoon Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends, Firestar spent the next 40-odd years desperately trying to find a place in the Earth-616 continuity of Marvel Comics.
While she had notable runs with the New Warriors and the Avengers in the 90s, Angelica never really made her way to the X-Men until the 21st century, first in Jason Aaron's Amazing X-Men, but then — a lot more explosively — under writer Gerry Duggan during the First Krakoan Age. After winning the second X-Men Vote, Firestar became a member of the flagship team, only to find herself entangled in a gruesome mission during the fall of the Krakoan state: infiltrating the anti-mutant genocidal apparatus Orchis to dismantle it from within.
She's more interesting than ever now, in my opinion, and we're excited to dig into her whole crazy continuity with you!
The CEREBRO character file on Firestar begins at 1:29:44.
This is Part One of Two. The second half is coming soon! When it drops, Patreon subscribers will also get exclusive access to the combined Extended Tidings of Joy Mix.
(Content Advisory: Angelica battles cancer on-page in a manner rare for superhero comics. Her story also includes child abuse, animal abuse, substance abuse, torture, genocide, and sexual violence.)
Our Sponsors:
* Check out Mood and use my code CEREBRO for a great deal: https://mood.com
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- Hey there, Zalagang! Today we've got something I haven't done in a while: a conversation about a brand new comic. I'm joined by Marvel writer Alex Paknadel to discuss his new Cyclops miniseries. This is ostensibly an interview about the first issue — and we do get there, I promise!
As is often the case with CEREBRO, though, we ended up having a lot of fun and going for a few hours in a broader dialogue I found really interesting. Here we chat about his earlier miniseries Sentinels, soap opera logic versus the mythic scale of the Classics, the heavy regard of fan expectation, the enduring appeal of Cyclops as a character, the tragedy of Robyn Hanover, writing the Reavers in the looksmaxxing era, fandom's own evolution on social media, the innovations of the First Krakoan Age, my own difficulties with the current line of post-Krakoa books, what we feel X-Men is really about at the end of the day, and much much more.
I'd like to do occasional long-form chats like this between the research-heavy official CEREBRO episodes, as it's somewhat more manageable for me to get something like this out quickly. Let me know what you think!
Meanwhile, my debut comic DID YOU HEAR ABOUT MIMI GREEN? launches from Dark Horse this May. Please use the publisher's website to find your local comic shop and preorder! I will be eternally grateful.
Our Sponsors:
* Check out Mood and use my code CEREBRO for a great deal: https://mood.com
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Episode 124: Amelia Voght (feat. Patrick Sullivan) — Part Two: Play Misty for Me01/12/2026 | 4h 7 mins.In Episode 124 of CEREBRO, Connor and returning guest Patrick Sullivan swirl into space with the variable Amelia Voght! Created by Scott Lobdell and John Romita, Jr., Voght is one of the more memorable characters introduced to the X-Men franchise in the years immediately following Chris Claremont's departure.
She's a member of the Acolytes, a sect of religious zealots who worship Magneto as a messianic figure — but has a tragic past with Charles Xavier, the man she once loved. While she plays a significant role in many 90s storylines, since the destruction of Genosha in 2001 the character has mostly been off page. More recently, though, a memorable turn as part of the SWORD space program on Krakoa brought Amelia back to some prominence.
This is Part Two of Two. Go back to Part One if you haven't heard it yet! Patreon subscribers now have exclusive access to the combined 7.5-hour Extended Aunt Amy Mix.
Our Sponsors:
* Check out Mood and use my code CEREBRO for a great deal: https://mood.com
* Check out Omaha Steaks and use my code BEEF for a great deal: https://www.omahasteaks.com
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
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About CEREBRO
CEREBRO is a podcast about Marvel's Merry Mutants, the Uncanny X-Men, hosted by Connor Goldsmith. Each episode highlights one character. Tune in for a deep exploration of the 60-year history of this enduring, revolutionary franchise!www.cerebrocast.com www.patreon.com/cerebrocastPodcast website
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