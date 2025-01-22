Fantasy, Sci Fi and speculative fiction, observed through the comedic lens of The Bugle. Become a Bugle subscriber to enjoy this show ad free and help us thrive...

Alice Fraser brings your weekly enchantment, full of Sci Fi and Fantasy. This week's co-host is Tom Neenan.We cover...Astrobot - the cutest Sci Fi game there is? Rebecca Yarros and the rise of Romantasy. The return of Severance. A deep dive into 'Progression Fantasy'Affiliate links to each book:A Passion For Passion - Alice FraserA Court of Thorns and Roses - Sarah J MaasFourth Wing - Rebecca Yarros Dune - Frank Herbert Dungeon Crawler Carl - Frank DinnimanYou fund what we do! https://www.thebuglepodcast.com/donate.Featuring:Alice FraserTom NeenanProduced by Chris Skinner and Laura Turner. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About Realms Unknown

Fantasy, Sci Fi and speculative fiction, observed through the comedic lens of The Bugle. Become a Bugle subscriber to enjoy this show ad free and help us thrive.Expect reviews and supernova level hot takes on literature, gaming, films, TV, board games, and anywhere else you can experience space ships, clones and beautiful elves with massive weapons.A podcast from The Bugle. Hosted by Alice Fraser and friends. Also available as a video podcast. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.