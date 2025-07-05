Not all the time we will have a straightened crown. We need to fix it at all times. Sometimes it's twisted for a reason, because of life journeys. It will take you for a ride, but try not to get lost. Just rest, reset, reboot and try one step at a time to fix self.
--------
10:01
--------
10:01
Because I look different
Even if you are different, that's ok. Embrace your uniqueness. Let god keep you standing strong, continue to sing your song. Be the light and shine through the storm.
--------
10:02
--------
10:02
Time to Unpack
We always need to unpack, because if we continue to let hate, bitterness, anger and the ills of life keep us back, we will suffer the consequences. There is always hope, don't ever doubt it.
--------
10:02
--------
10:02
The Hole
Sometimes in life you feel trapped and there's no way out. That's how a hole feels, stagnant and loss like chains. Try to reconstruct the mind of self. Speak the positive of what you want your life to be. It's not always easy but step by step, keep the faith and follow through with hope, faith and prays.
--------
10:03
--------
10:03
The four cardinal points
Just like the cardinal points that directs us, We have our arrows to that helps us be focus. Every path in life has a challenge, and to navigate out path in life we need directions. Let your eyes be the arrows to see beyond.
The Powder room is your cozy escape into the world of poetry - where words come alive. Here, you'll experience the art of spoken word, uncover the rich origins of poetry, and meet the voices behind the verses. Whether you're a lifelong poetry lover or just curious, this is the space to listen, learn and be inspired.