If you're a fan of smart and cool and weird and lively conversations about food and culture, this is the place. We interview the most interesting characters in ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 222
221: Alicia Kennedy
Alicia Kennedy is a writer and academic living in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and she’s the voice behind one of our favorite newsletters, From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy. On this great episode, we talk about Alicia’s recent work and what she is reading, as well as diving back into her writing for New York magazine, the Village Voice, and here at TASTE. We discuss the course she recently taught on food travel writing and the guilt of not reading enough. Finally, we share a moment of love for the Monocle monoculture and print media. It’s so wonderful having Alicia in the studio. Also on the show, we catch up with Paris-based writer Ajiri Aki. Aliza speaks with Ajiri about her great new book, Joie. MORE FROM ALICIA KENNEDY:The Hippie Sandwich Abides [TASTE]Adobo Seasoning and the Art of Puerto Rican Dry Marinade [TASTE]On Cookbooks As Culinary Tourism [From the Desk]
5/3/2023
1:16:57
220: Anna Hezel
Yes, it’s Anna Hezel day on TASTE! We welcome back our old colleague and friend to catch up about not just tinned fish (the subject of her new book, Tin to Table) but also what she’s been up to since signing off as cohost of this show. Anna’s new cookbook is an instant classic, and you should go out and buy it today. Also on the show, we have a great talk with Evan Hanczor. Evan is the founder of Tables of Contents, a home for delicious gatherings at the intersection of food, literature, arts, and culture. We talk about the reboot of his Brooklyn restaurant, Egg, now known as Little Egg. Exciting things are happening in Brooklyn. We hope you enjoy these conversations.MORE FROM ANNA HEZEL AND EVAN HANCZOR:Wait, Canned Salmon Is Good? [TASTE]Bucatini with Sardines & Caramelized Fennel [TASTE]Stop Everything and Put Your Anchovies in the Fridge [Epicurious]A New Literary Community Cookbook [New York Times]
5/1/2023
1:08:31
219: Emma Lovewell
Emma Lovewell is a star instructor at Peloton and a driving force for fitness and inspiration for millions. Emma is our favorite instructor (we rank our favorites on this episode!), and it was a lot of fun to have her in the studio to talk about her gardening skills, what she likes to cook, and what she eats before and after teaching her classes, as well as some of her favorite New York City restaurants. We also talk about her great new book, Live Learn Love Well: Lessons from a Life of Progress Not Perfection.MORE FROM EMMA LOVEWELL:Peloton’s Emma Lovewell to Share Her Life Lessons in New Memoir [People]Tamarind Beef Chili [official] FOLLOW, FOLLOW, FOLLOW:instagram.com/emmalovewellinstagram.com/mattrodbardinstagram.com/taste
4/28/2023
36:42
218: André Hueston Mack
André Hueston Mack is a sommelier, wine educator, whiskey maker, restaurateur, a Bon Appétit on-air host, and one of the freshest voices in all of food. He’s the author of the incredible book 99 Bottles: A Black Sheep’s Guide to Life-Changing Wines, and we had him in the studio to talk through his many career highlights. This includes his time running the beverage program at Per Se, opening his own wine and ham bar in Brooklyn, and his journey to YouTube, where he is currently one of the most popular personalities in the BA universe, hosting the great show World of Wine. What a great interview. Also on the show, Aliza and Matt catch up about three things they are enjoying including maitake mushrooms at Sofreh, fennel pesto, Alison Roman short ribs, a very special cheesecake, New York's Hong Chun Cheon Dak Galbi. MORE FROM ANDRÉ MACK:Sommelier Compares Cheap vs Expensive Wines ($18-$300) [YT]Sommelier Tries 14 Celebrity Wines [YT]Interview: Donald Moore of The Cheesecake Factory [TASTE]
4/26/2023
1:08:15
217: Snaxshot
Snaxshot, the curatorial and slightly mercurial grocery newsletter and community, has grown into an industry force, read by CPG executives and members of food media on a near-religious level. (We are one of these people.) There’s real Blackbird Spyplane energy with the work that founder and solo writer Andrea Hernández creates, and we had her in the studio to talk about what is interesting to her in the grocery store. We also discuss the major changes afoot in the trillion-dollar grocery industry and how she views the rapidly changing retail space. Is the grocery store as we know it dying? Andrea has some thoughts. Also: "Walmart is the new pantry Kith." You heard it from Andrea first.Also on the show, Aliza and Matt cover some of their recent favorite grocery store finds, including Mama Lam's curry paste, Heyday Canning Co. harissa lemon chickpeas, Talkhouse Encore, Little Sesame hummus, and something to drizzle.MORE FROM SNAXSHOT:A 2021 Prediction [Twitter]TASTE Podcast 127: Pop Up Grocer [TASTE]Foxtrot [official]FOLLOW, FOLLOW, FOLLOW:instagram.com/thesnaxshotinstagram.com/mattrodbardinstagram.com/taste
If you're a fan of smart and cool and weird and lively conversations about food and culture, this is the place. We interview the most interesting characters in the world of food, media, and cookbooks and release episodes several times a month. The program is hosted by TASTE editor Matt Rodbard, and is sometimes recorded live at Books Are Magic in Brooklyn, NY. Visit TASTE online: tastecooking.com