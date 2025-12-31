Welcome to StoryKind! We’re so excited to share our new podcast, celebrating storytelling, reading and writing for kids ages 8 and above! Join us! Every Monday starting Jan 19, hosted by Kelly Yang and Kate DiCamillo!

About StoryKind

We're the storytelling kind! Hosted by New York Times bestselling and award winning children's authors Kelly Yang and Kate DiCamillo, StoryKind sparks the joy and connectivity of storytelling in kids! Geared for kids 8 and up, each week Kelly and Kate will share tips for writing, answer questions they receive from young readers, celebrate the work of teachers and librarians in literacy spaces, and spread the magic of real, human storytelling! New episodes every Monday.