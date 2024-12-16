Rachel Morrison and Ryan Coogler on cinematography, directing, and THE FIRE INSIDE
From FRUITVALE STATION to BLACK PANTHER, Rachel Morrison and Ryan Coogler are longtime friends and collaborators. Rachel is a groundbreaking director and cinematographer who made history as the first woman nominated for an Academy Award for Best Cinematography for MUDBOUND and the first to lens a Marvel film with BLACK PANTHER_._ Her feature directorial debut, THE FIRE INSIDE, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and hits theaters this Christmas. Written by Barry Jenkins, THE FIRE INSIDE tells the inspiring true story of Claressa "T-Rex" Shields, the first American woman to win Olympic gold in boxing. Rachel spoke with Ryan about her trailblazing journey from photography to cinematography and directing. Learn more and read the transcript of this conversation at ProximityMedia.com.(2:31) Get Reel(12:29) Choosing the right film stock for Fruitvale Station(15:36) Memories from the Fruitvale Station set(21:31) From photography to cinematography(34:13) Stepping into directing with The Fire Inside(44:25) Prox Recs
--------
48:49
How to make it in Hollywood with Courtenay Valenti and Rebecca Cho
Veteran studio executive Courtenay Valenti began her career as an assistant at Warner Bros. in the 1980s, eventually rising to President of Production and Development. During her tenure, she championed major hits including BARBIE, THE COLOR PURPLE, and Proximity's JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH. Today, Courtenay is Head of Theatrical and Streaming Films at Amazon MGM Studios where she oversees the company's film slate and strategic direction. Courtenay sat down with her former colleague, Proximity's head of film Rebecca Cho, for an empowering conversation about the role of a studio executive, lessons in leadership and mentorship, and the secret to making a sustainable and impactful Hollywood career. Learn more and read the transcript of this conversation at ProximityMedia.com.(2:09) Get Reel(9:31) Difference between a studio exec vs. producer(18:07) What makes a great leader(23:42) Navigating industry changes(33:42) Working with creatives(37:17) Prox Recs
--------
43:14
SPECIAL EPISODE: How to Run a Movie Theater in 2024
We took a trip to Gardena Cinema, one of the last family-owned, independent movie theaters in Los Angeles, to try and answer a simple question: What's it like to own and operate an indie movie theater today? Proximity's Head of Audio Paola Mardo talks with owner Judy Kim about how her immigrant parents built their business after they bought the single-screen theater in 1976, why she had to pivot after the 2023 strikes, and the vital role her community plays in keeping the doors open. We also have a fun segment featuring our visit to a marathon of horror exploitation movies screened in 16mm film. Learn more and read the transcript of this conversation at ProximityMedia.com.(03:57) Inside the Horror-Exploitation-Thon at Gardena Cinema(10:49) All in the family: Gardena Cinema's origin story (15:41) How the 2023 strikes changed Gardena Cinema's business model(23:56) What it's like to operate an indie theater today
--------
29:20
How Writers and Producers Work Together with Jonny Sun and Rebecca Cho
GMORNING, GNITE! everyone's a aliebn when ur a aliebn too. BOJACK HORSEMAN. GOODBYE, AGAIN. Jonny Sun is a film and TV writer, producer, author, and illustrator who has worked with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Damon Lindelof. His background is in architecture and engineering as a doctoral candidate at MIT and a creative researcher at the Harvard metaLAB. His writing career took off after he created the beloved alien Twitter persona Jomny Sun which earned him over half a million followers and a place on TIME Magazine's 25 Most Influential People on the Internet in 2017. On this episode, Jonny sits with Proximity's head of film Rebecca Cho to share what they've learned about collaborating as writer and producer while developing a feature screenplay together. Learn more and read the transcript of this conversation at ProximityMedia.com.(02:21) Get Reel(10:24) Jomny Sun the Twitter alien(14:31) The "Asian six-pack" and finding creativity in math and science(21:20) What makes a great collaborator(30:16) Developing their project from idea to screenplay(34:23) Prox Recs
--------
39:10
Jon Else and Pete Nicks on Documentary, Truth, and Oppenheimer
Jon Else is an award-winning documentarian, cinematographer, and MacArthur Genius grant recipient. Over 40 years before Christopher Nolan's OPPENHEIMER, Jon directed THE DAY AFTER TRINITY, a documentary film about J. Robert Oppenheimer. For almost two decades, Jon led the documentary program at UC Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism where he met then journalism student, now collaborator and friend, Pete Nicks. On this episode, Jon and Pete deep dive into their careers in documentary film. Learn more and read the transcript of this conversation at ProximityMedia.com.(01:59) Get Reel(09:04) Meeting at Cal and getting into documentary(19:20) From FRUITVALE STATION to THE FORCE(29:57) Advice for documentary filmmakers today(34:30) From THE DAY AFTER TRINITY to OPPENHEIMER(36:22) Prox Recs
A podcast about craft, career, and creativity from Proximity Media, the production company that helped bring you Creed III, Judas and the Black Messiah, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever podcast and soundtrack, and more. New episodes every Sunday.