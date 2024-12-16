How to make it in Hollywood with Courtenay Valenti and Rebecca Cho

Veteran studio executive Courtenay Valenti began her career as an assistant at Warner Bros. in the 1980s, eventually rising to President of Production and Development. During her tenure, she championed major hits including BARBIE, THE COLOR PURPLE, and Proximity’s JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH. Today, Courtenay is Head of Theatrical and Streaming Films at Amazon MGM Studios where she oversees the company’s film slate and strategic direction. Courtenay sat down with her former colleague, Proximity’s head of film Rebecca Cho, for an empowering conversation about the role of a studio executive, lessons in leadership and mentorship, and the secret to making a sustainable and impactful Hollywood career. Learn more and read the transcript of this conversation at ProximityMedia.com.(2:09) Get Reel(9:31) Difference between a studio exec vs. producer(18:07) What makes a great leader(23:42) Navigating industry changes(33:42) Working with creatives(37:17) Prox RecsCONNECT WITH PROXIMITY MEDIA:Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. We’re also on YouTube.Learn more at ProximityMedia.com.Text PROX to 510-998-3176 or head to subtext.to/prox for updates on new episodes and latest projects from Proximity Media.CREDITS:In Proximity is a production of Proximity MediaExecutive Producers: Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Paola MardoTheme Song and Additional Music: Ludwig GöranssonProducer: Caitlin PlummerAssociate Producer: Celine MendiolaSound Designer and Mix Engineer: Ken NanaEditors: Cedric Wilson, Judybelle CamangyanProduction Assistant: Isabella MillerDesign and Social Media: Alexandria Santana