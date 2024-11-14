Fire Escape

We are thrilled to share our new show Fire Escape, in partnership with Wondery! This 10 episode series, hosted by Anna Sussman, explores one woman’s journey as an incarcerated firefighter as she fights fire from behind bars -- defying a system intent on burying her under the weight of her worst moment.This episode contains strong language and mentions a car crash and its aftermath. Please take care while listening.Episode 1: The CrashHow did Amika Mota go from a midwife and mother of three to a prisoner inside one of the largest women's prisons on Earth? Handcuffed to a hospital bed, awaiting trial, Amika tries to come to grips with the tragic crash that cost one man his life and took her away from her children. Inside the Chowchilla prison walls, she faces the "green cops" and the threat of solitary confinement. Outside the walls sits Firehouse Five, the home of the legendary crew of incarcerated firefighters called the Fire Girls.Thank you, Amika Mota, for your help and generosity in sharing your story with us!!!Fire Escape is a production of Snap Studios at KQED and Wondery. This series was created, written, and produced by Anna Sussman. For Snap Studios, our senior story editors are Mark Ristich and Nancy López. Marisa Dodge is our Director of Production. Original music by Renzo Gorrio, Dirk Schwarzhoff, and Doug Stuart. Doug Stuart also created our original theme song. Sound design and engineering by Miles Lassi. Special thanks to Pat Mesiti-Miller and the SF Fire Department. For Wondery, our senior story editor is Phyllis Fletcher. Our development producer is Eliza Mills. Clare Chambers, Lauren Dee and Mandy Gorenstein are our senior producers. Sarah Mathis is our managing producer. Our executive producers for Snap Studios are Glynn Washington and Mark Ristich. Executive producers for Wondery are Marshall Lewy, Morgan Jones, George Lavender and Jen Sargent. Binge all episodes of Fire Escape early and ad-free right now by signing up for Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify or Amazon Music with your Prime Membership. Start your free trial: www.wondery.com/links/fire-escape now.Season 15 - Episode 50