We are thrilled to share our new show Fire Escape, in partnership with Wondery! This 10 episode series, hosted by Anna Sussman, explores one woman’s journey as an incarcerated firefighter as she fights fire from behind bars -- defying a system intent on burying her under the weight of her worst moment.This episode contains strong language and mentions a car crash and its aftermath. Please take care while listening.Episode 1: The CrashHow did Amika Mota go from a midwife and mother of three to a prisoner inside one of the largest women's prisons on Earth? Handcuffed to a hospital bed, awaiting trial, Amika tries to come to grips with the tragic crash that cost one man his life and took her away from her children. Inside the Chowchilla prison walls, she faces the "green cops" and the threat of solitary confinement. Outside the walls sits Firehouse Five, the home of the legendary crew of incarcerated firefighters called the Fire Girls.Thank you, Amika Mota, for your help and generosity in sharing your story with us!!!Fire Escape is a production of Snap Studios at KQED and Wondery. This series was created, written, and produced by Anna Sussman. For Snap Studios, our senior story editors are Mark Ristich and Nancy López. Marisa Dodge is our Director of Production. Original music by Renzo Gorrio, Dirk Schwarzhoff, and Doug Stuart. Doug Stuart also created our original theme song. Sound design and engineering by Miles Lassi. Special thanks to Pat Mesiti-Miller and the SF Fire Department. For Wondery, our senior story editor is Phyllis Fletcher. Our development producer is Eliza Mills. Clare Chambers, Lauren Dee and Mandy Gorenstein are our senior producers. Sarah Mathis is our managing producer. Our executive producers for Snap Studios are Glynn Washington and Mark Ristich. Executive producers for Wondery are Marshall Lewy, Morgan Jones, George Lavender and Jen Sargent. Binge all episodes of Fire Escape early and ad-free right now by signing up for Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify or Amazon Music with your Prime Membership. Start your free trial: www.wondery.com/links/fire-escape now.Season 15 - Episode 50
--------
46:47
Waterworld
A dolphin named Dr. Spock is in danger and NBA star Clifford Ray is the only man big enough to lend a hand. Plus, torrential rain is ripping through the Appalachians and the people of the mountain are all looking for Plan B.STORIESJust Another Day for Big Clifford RayA dolphin named Dr. Spock is in danger and NBA star Clifford Ray is the only man big enough to lend a hand.A huge thank you to Clifford Ray and Mary O’Herron for sharing their story with the Snap! This year, Big Cliff and Author Laynie D. Weaver teamed up to bring Clifford and Dr. Spock’s story to life in an illustrated Children’s book titled “Big Clifford Ray Saves The Day.” Want more Big Cliff? Follow him on Instagram or X.Produced by Bo Walsh, original score by Dirk Schwarzhoff , artwork by Teo DucotPlan BSnap Storyteller, Dr. Ray Christian, found himself trapped by the rising floodwaters of hurricane Helene, he knew he had to flee. But he also knew that meant leaving behind all of his animals, including his favorite goat. Thank you, Ray, for sharing your story with us! Ray has shared some resources for hurricane Helene recovery: The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation and The Rock. For a world of Southern-baked personal narratives, interwoven with Black American history, listen to Ray's podcast: What's Ray Saying?Produced by Anna Sussman, original score by Derek BarberSeason 15 - Episode 49
--------
56:22
Chasing Thunder - Snap Classic
For 110 days Peter Hammarstedt and his group of ocean vigilantes hunted the most notorious poacher of sea bass on the high seas, known as the Thunder. Their journey turns into an epic chase across 10,000 miles, two seas, and three oceans, through massive ice floors, violent clashes, and storms-tossed seas, where only one ship makes it home.This story contains explicit language, sensitive listeners please be advised.Thank you so much to Peter Hammarstedt for sharing your story with us!Thanks as well to Ian Urbina. We first heard about this story thanks to his reporting. You can find his book, The Outlaw Ocean: Journeys Across the Last Untamed Frontier, on Knopf, Amazon, or anywhere books are sold. Ian has a great collection of stories and books about the lawless ocean.Also, BIG thanks to Brick City TV & Mark Benjamin for sharing the audio from their documentary, Ocean Warriors: Chasing the Thunder. You can see a trailer of the film here.Produced by Nikka Singh, original score by Renzo Gorrio, artwork by Teo DucotSeason 15 – Episode 48 – Snap Classic
--------
49:10
Howl
An engineer is stranded in Alaska's North Slope during a fierce blizzard. He and his crew encounter something out in the snow that they truly can’t explain. Plus, the story of a man who discovers that if you love someone enough, they never truly leave you. 'Tis the season... and in dark celebration we're featuring supernatural stories from our evil-twin podcast, Spooked: true-life stories told by people who can barley believe it happened themselves. You can listen to Spooked on any podcast platform! STORIESNorthern FrightsAs an engineer, Forrest is used to being able to solve problems and find solutions. But while working in the remote North Slope of Alaska, he learns that there are things in this world that just can’t be explained.A big thanks to Forrest for sharing his story.Produced by Zoë Ferrigno, original score by Doug Stuart, artwork by Teo Ducot. The Bull RingTodd discovers that if you love someone enough, they never truly leave you...Thank you, Todd Narron, for sharing your story with us. If you want more stories from Todd, check out his books: Country Stories of Ghosts and Bad Men and Country Stories of Ghosts and Bad Men: Series 2 - The Dead Ones. Produced by Annie Nguyen, original score by Renzo Gorrio.Spooked has a Youtube Channel! Subscribe now for a new scary story each week.Season 15 - Episode 47
--------
49:39
The Conjuring
A ghost seeks forgiveness from beyond the grave and some photos make a woman question reality. It's time to summon the Shadow... This week on Snap, we're featuring supernatural stories from our evil-twin podcast, Spooked: true-life stories told by people who can barley believe it happened themselves. You can listen to Spooked on any podcast platform... Be afraid.STORIESSpooked LIVE: Glynn Washington x John BlakeGlynn's brother pays him a visit. And Journalist, John Blake, shares his family story about a ghost that sought forgiveness from beyond the grave. These stories were told at Spooked LIVE at the haunted Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. Thanks, John, for sharing your story with us! To learn more about John's story reconciling with his mother’s family, be sure to check out his amazing memoir — More Than I Imagined: What A Black Man Discovered About the White Mother He Never Knew. You can also follow his work on his website.This story was produced by Zoë Ferrigno and Davey Kim. The original score was created and performed live by Doug Stuart and Brijean Murphy. Picture PerfectWhen Susiy and her family visit a new town, they have no idea who they’ll be running into.Suisy, thank you for sharing your story with us.Produced by Anne Ford, original score by Lalin St. Juste, artwork by Teo Ducot.Spooked has a Youtube Channel! Subscribe now for a new scary story each week.Season 15 - Episode 46
Snap Judgment mixes real stories with killer beats to produce cinematic, dramatic radio. Snap’s raw, musical brand of storytelling dares listeners to see the world through the eyes of another. It's storytelling... with a BEAT.