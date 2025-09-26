Powered by RND
The Great Scott Podcast
The Great Scott Podcast

Michael Scott
Latest episode

Available Episodes

  Te Ao o Hinepehinga
    Te Ao o Hinepehinga is a Polynesian actress who joins us on The Great Scott Podcast to talk about her role in the Apple TV plus series Chief of War alongside Jason Mamoma. It deals with the Hawaiin folks at the turn of the 18th Century and Te is here to talk about it with us. 
    27:26
  Michael Landon Jr
    Michael Landon Jr is the son of legendary actor Michael Landon. Michael talks about his famous dad, new book, and current projects. 
    18:21
  Herm Edwards
    Herm Edwards drops by The Great Scott Podcast to talk both his incredible career in football as a player and a coach. 
    23:39
  Jake Steinfeld
    Jake is the creator of Body by Jake. Jake began lifting weights at 13. We talk about his career in acting, entreprenurship, and life today. Jake also mentions some of the other celebraties he has trained. 
    33:22
  Jim O'Heir
    Jim is a actor and comedian from the hit TV show Parks and Rec whom he played Jerry. We talk to Jim about his early improv career, Parks and Rec's success and life now. 
    35:34

About The Great Scott Podcast

The Great Scott Podcast is not new, but it is invaluable. We talk with your favorite celebrities about things like success and what motivations they would give someone if they were in their shoes.
