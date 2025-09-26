Te Ao o Hinepehinga is a Polynesian actress who joins us on The Great Scott Podcast to talk about her role in the Apple TV plus series Chief of War alongside Jason Mamoma. It deals with the Hawaiin folks at the turn of the 18th Century and Te is here to talk about it with us.
27:26
Michael Landon Jr
Michael Landon Jr is the son of legendary actor Michael Landon. Michael talks about his famous dad, new book, and current projects.
18:21
Herm Edwards
Herm Edwards drops by The Great Scott Podcast to talk both his incredible career in football as a player and a coach.
23:39
Jake Steinfeld
Jake is the creator of Body by Jake. Jake began lifting weights at 13. We talk about his career in acting, entreprenurship, and life today. Jake also mentions some of the other celebraties he has trained.
33:22
Jim O'Heir
Jim is a actor and comedian from the hit TV show Parks and Rec whom he played Jerry. We talk to Jim about his early improv career, Parks and Rec's success and life now.