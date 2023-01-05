Fresh Air from WHYY, the Peabody Award-winning weekday magazine of contemporary arts and issues, is one of public radio's most popular programs. Hosted by Terry... More
The Child Labor Crisis In America
A series of investigative reports over the last year has revealed that underage children, most of them migrants from Central America, are working some of the most dangerous jobs in our country — from construction sites to slaughterhouses to factories — operating dangerous equipment. States like Iowa, Missouri, and Ohio are considering rollbacks on child labor protections, allowing minors, some as young as 14, to work longer hours and night shifts. Tonya Mosley spoke with New York Times investigative reporter Hannah Dreier, who has been reporting on the children, and Washington Post business reporter Jacob Bogage, who has been reporting on conservative campaign to weaken child labor laws in the states.
5/4/2023
46:08
Alexandra Auder, Daughter Of Warhol Muse Viva
Alexandra Auder's mother, Viva, was one of Andy Warhol's muses. Auder's memoir, Don't Call Me Home, describes her early life in the Chelsea Hotel, in a world of underground artists. We talk about her unconventional childhood and parenting her own kids.
5/3/2023
46:03
James Marsden On 'Jury Duty'
In the experimental show 'Jury Duty' on Amazon Freevee, actors play oddballs doing their civic duty. The twist? One juror, Ronald, is a real guy who doesn't know it's all fake. Actor James Marsden plays a satirical version of himself. We talk with Marsden about the challenges of filming this unorthodox show. Also, John Powers reviews the Romanian film R.M.N.
5/2/2023
46:25
How South Africa Narrowly Avoided Civil War
Journalist Justice Malala explains how Nelson Mandela and F. W. de Klerk kept the country on a path to peace after the 1993 assassination of Chris Hani. His book is The Plot to Save South Africa. Also, David Bianculli reviews the five part HBO series White House Plumbers, a new spin on a Watergate break-in drama.
5/1/2023
47:21
Best Of: Judy Blume / Dismantling Anti-Fat Bias
Beloved YA author Judy Blume talks with Terry Gross about her books being banned, motherhood, and feminism. The first film adaptation of her breakthrough novel, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, is now out in theaters. And journalist and writer Virginia Sole-Smith talks about her new book, Fat Talk: Parenting In The Age of Diet Culture.
