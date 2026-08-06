Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
2069 episodes
- President Trump has taken a particular interest in Paramount's plan to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery for $111 billion. We discuss why the president is backing the deal — which is on hold after a group of Democratic attorneys general challenged it in court — and how the president's relationship with the press is influencing the deal.
This episode: senior political correspondent Tamara Keith, media correspondent David Folkenflik, and senior national political correspondent Mara Liasson.
This podcast was produced by Casey Morell and edited by Rachel Baye.
Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.
Support public media with NPR+ and enjoy perks for over 25 podcasts like this one. This show’s perks include bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening. Learn more at plus.npr.org.
See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.
NPR Privacy Policy
- Progressive Abdul El-Sayed narrowly defeated Congresswoman Haley Stevens to win the Democratic nomination for Michigan's open Senate seat. We discuss how the results could shape November's general election, plus results from several other races across Michigan, Missouri and Washington state.
This episode: senior political correspondent Tamara Keith, political correspondent Ashley Lopez, and Michigan Public Radio Network reporter Colin Jackson.
This podcast was produced by Casey Morell and edited by Rachel Baye.
Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.
Support public media with NPR+ and enjoy perks for over 25 podcasts like this one. This show’s perks include bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening. Learn more at plus.npr.org.
See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.
NPR Privacy Policy
- The president's party typically loses seats in a midterm election, and President Trump's low favorability ratings aren't helping Republicans as November nears. We discuss how Republican candidates are pitching themselves to voters and what structural advantages could improve their odds.
This episode: senior political correspondent Tamara Keith, congressional reporter Eric McDaniel, and political reporter Saige Miller.
This podcast was produced by Casey Morell and edited by Rachel Baye.
Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.
Support public media with NPR+ and enjoy perks for over 25 podcasts like this one. This show’s perks include bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening. Learn more at plus.npr.org.
See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.
NPR Privacy Policy
- The economy is growing very slowly, and wages aren't keeping up with inflation, which is keeping gas and grocery prices high. We discuss how politicians are navigating the sluggish economy on the campaign trail and how President Trump is making Republicans' case harder.
This episode: senior political correspondent Tamara Keith, political correspondent Ashley Lopez, and chief economics correspondent Scott Horsley.
This podcast was produced by Casey Morell and edited by Rachel Baye.
Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.
Support public media with NPR+ and enjoy perks for over 25 podcasts like this one. This show’s perks include bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening. Learn more at plus.npr.org.
See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.
NPR Privacy Policy
- Some Senate Republicans are refusing to approve President Trump's attorney general pick unless the Trump administration commits in writing to certain guarantees related to the president's settlement with the IRS. We discuss that fight, plus why the Patriot missile defense system matters so much to Ukraine.
This episode: senior political correspondent Tamara Keith, justice correspondent Ryan Lucas, national security correspondent Greg Myre, and White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez.
This podcast was produced by Casey Morell and edited by Rachel Baye.
Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.
Support public media with NPR+ and enjoy perks for over 25 podcasts like this one. This show’s perks include bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening. Learn more at plus.npr.org.
See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.
NPR Privacy Policy
More News podcasts
- The Megyn Kelly ShowNews, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- Pod Save AmericaNews, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
- The Tucker Carlson ShowNews, News Commentary
- The HeadlinesDaily News, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- NPR News NowDaily News, News
- CandaceNews, Politics, Society & Culture
- The Dan Bongino ShowNews, News Commentary
- The Bulwark DailyNews, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
- Up First from NPRDaily News, News
- The DailyDaily News, News
Trending News podcasts
- Runaway Country with Alex WagnerGovernment, News, Politics, Society & Culture
- Lovett or Leave ItComedy, News
- Interesting Times with Ross DouthatNews, Society & Culture
- The Illegal News with Sarah LongwellNews, Politics, Society & Culture
- Radio AtlanticNews, Politics, Society & Culture
- EmbeddedDocumentary, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- Undisclosed: Toward JusticeNews, Society & Culture, True Crime
- All In with Chris HayesNews, Politics
- Fearless with Jason WhitlockNews, Sports, Sports News
- The 11th Hour with Ali VelshiNews, Politics
- Face the Nation with Margaret BrennanNews, Politics
- InfamousEntertainment News, News, Relationships, Society & Culture, True Crime
- John Solomon ReportsNews, Politics
- Advisory OpinionsGovernment, News, Politics
- On the MediaHistory, News, News Commentary, Politics, Science, Social Sciences, Society & Culture
- Call Me Back - with Dan SenorGovernment, News, News Commentary, Politics
- The Rest Is Politics: USGovernment, News, Politics
- Stay Tuned with PreetGovernment, News, Politics, Society & Culture
- 1ANews
- Piers Morgan UncensoredNews, Society & Culture, Sports
- The Last Word with Lawrence O’DonnellNews
- On Point with Meghna ChakrabartiDaily News, News
- QAA PodcastNews
- The Ben Ferguson PodcastNews, Politics
- The Chuck ToddCastGovernment, News
- Part Of The ProblemComedy, Government, News, Philosophy, Society & Culture
- We're Not Kidding with Mehdi & FriendsComedy, Comedy Interviews, News
About The NPR Politics Podcast
Every weekday, NPR's best political reporters are there to explain the big news coming out of Washington and the campaign trail. They don't just tell you what happened. They tell you why it matters. Every afternoon. Support public media by joining NPR+ at plus.npr.org. You’ll get perks for over 25 NPR podcasts, including bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening for The NPR Politics Podcast.Podcast website
Listen to The NPR Politics Podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The NPR Politics Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
The NPR Politics Podcast: Podcasts in Family