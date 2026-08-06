President Trump has taken a particular interest in Paramount's plan to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery for $111 billion. We discuss why the president is backing the deal — which is on hold after a group of Democratic attorneys general challenged it in court — and how the president's relationship with the press is influencing the deal.



This episode: senior political correspondent Tamara Keith, media correspondent David Folkenflik, and senior national political correspondent Mara Liasson.



This podcast was produced by Casey Morell and edited by Rachel Baye.



Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.



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