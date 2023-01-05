Every weekday, NPR's best political reporters are there to explain the big news coming out of Washington and the campaign trail. They don't just tell you what h... More
Available Episodes
5 of 1552
Republican Statehouses Are Flexing Their Muscles To Rein In Cities
Statehouses have long passed legislation in order to curtail or overrule local governments, but there is a renewed focus in many Republican-controlled legislatures to enforce conservative cultural priorities in Democratic-leaning cities.This episode: White House correspondent Asma Khalid, political correspondent Kelsey Snell, and congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh.The podcast is produced by Elena Moore and Casey Morell. Our editor is Eric McDaniel. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi. Unlock access to this and other bonus content by supporting The NPR Politics Podcast+. Sign up via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org. Connect:Email the show at [email protected] the NPR Politics Podcast Facebook Group.Subscribe to the NPR Politics Newsletter.
5/4/2023
13:18
Title 42 Is Set To End. What Happens Next?
The public health policy was implemented by the Trump administration as a way to limit migration to the United States during the pandemic, and the Biden administration kept it in place, despite criticism from many Democrats. With the policy set to be rescinded this month, what will happen to U.S. immigration policy as a result? The podcast is produced by Elena Moore and Casey Morell. Our editor is Eric McDaniel. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi. Unlock access to this and other bonus content by supporting The NPR Politics Podcast+. Sign up via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org. Connect:Email the show at [email protected] the NPR Politics Podcast Facebook Group.Subscribe to the NPR Politics Newsletter.
5/3/2023
12:45
Kids' Leading Cause Of Death? Guns.
This episode discusses gun violence and contains mentions of suicide and the sound of gun shots. If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8, or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.Nearly one-in-five Americans have seen someone injured in a shooting. Four percent of adults have been injured themselves. A recent KFF poll documents the sizable reach of a uniquely American gun violence epidemic.This episode: political correspondent Susan Davis, justice correspondent Ryan Lucas, and science correspondent Selena Simmons-Duffin.The podcast is produced by Elena Moore and Casey Morell. Our editor is Eric McDaniel. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi. Unlock access to this and other bonus content by supporting The NPR Politics Podcast+. Sign up via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org. Connect:Email the show at [email protected] the NPR Politics Podcast Facebook Group.Subscribe to the NPR Politics Newsletter.
5/2/2023
14:05
Who Funds 'No Labels' Push For More 2024 Choices? They Won't Say.
Roughly half the country believes that neither Joe Biden nor Donald Trump should seek the presidency in 2024 — though both men are. A group called No Labels is laying the groundwork for a potential third party candidate, but they won't say where they're getting their money.This episode: voting correspondent Ashley Lopez, KJZZ reporter Ben Giles, and senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro.The podcast is produced by Elena Moore and Casey Morell. Our editor is Eric McDaniel. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi. Unlock access to this and other bonus content by supporting The NPR Politics Podcast+. Sign up via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org. Connect:Email the show at [email protected] the NPR Politics Podcast Facebook Group.Subscribe to the NPR Politics Newsletter.
5/1/2023
12:11
Unlike Trump, Folks Who Don't Like Biden May Vote For Him Anyway
Both men are strikingly unpopular — two-thirds of Americans don't want Trump to run for president again and just 41 percent approve of Biden's job performance, according to a recent poll from NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist. But the Democratic performance in the 2022 midterm elections and other recent polling suggests voters who don't like Biden might cast a ballot for him anyway.This episode: political correspondent Susan Davis, White House correspondent Scott Detrow, senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro, television critic Eric Deggans, and disinformation correspondent Shannon Bond.The podcast is produced by Elena Moore and Casey Morell. This episode was edited by Lexie Schapitl and Eric McDaniel. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi. Unlock access to this and other bonus content by supporting The NPR Politics Podcast+. Sign up via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org. Connect:Email the show at [email protected] the NPR Politics Podcast Facebook Group.Subscribe to the NPR Politics Newsletter.
Every weekday, NPR's best political reporters are there to explain the big news coming out of Washington and the campaign trail. They don't just tell you what happened. They tell you why it matters. Every afternoon.
Political wonks - get wonkier with The NPR Politics Podcast+. Your subscription supports the podcast and unlocks a sponsor-free feed. Learn more at plus.npr.org/politics