PBS NewsHour

Friday on the News Hour, the United States announces a deal to disarm Hamas and withdraw Israeli troops from Gaza, but implementing the agreement could prove an enormous challenge. Tens of thousands of migrants enter Spanish territory bordering Morocco. Plus, after five months of war, a look at how people inside Iran are viewing the ongoing conflict. PBS News is supported by - https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy

NPR's Tamara Keith and Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter join Amna Nawaz to discuss the latest political news, including the Michigan Senate primary and the message Democrats are taking into the midterms, prosecutors dropping Reflecting Pool vandalism charges and President Trump's response. PBS News is supported by - https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy

Tuesday on the News Hour, a man suspected of starting a wildfire in Washington state is arrested as the blazes continue to rage. How AI is helping stop fires before they get out of control. Jeanine Pirro and President Trump are at odds over her decision to drop charges in the Reflecting Pool case. Plus, Trump offers paid early access to his social media posts, raising questions of insider trading. PBS News is supported by - https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy

Wednesday on the News Hour, progressive challenger Abdul El-Sayed defeats moderate Haley Stevens in Michigan's contentious Democratic Senate primary. A Russian attack on Kyiv kills at least 17 and exposes major deficiencies in Ukraine's air defense systems. Plus, 150 years after the Battle of the Little Bighorn, we examine how the conflict reshaped government policy toward Indigenous people. PBS News is supported by - https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy

Thursday on the News Hour, the Trump administration unveils plans to overhaul Head Start, scrapping many requirements for the early education program that serves low-income families. Safety concerns arise after a passenger plane was allowed to take off while the president's helicopter was flying nearby. Plus, Greece tries to combat deadly wildfires with a new satellite detection system. PBS News is supported by - https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy

About PBS News Hour - Full Show

About PBS News Hour - Full Show

About PBS News Hour - Full Show

Listen to the complete PBS News Hour, specially formatted as a podcast. Published each night by 9 p.m., our full show includes every news segment, every interview, and every bit of analysis as our television broadcast. Is this not what you're looking for? Don't miss our other podcasts for our individual segments, Brooks and Capehart, Politics Monday, Brief but Spectacular, and more. Find them in iTunes or in your favorite podcasting app. PBS News is supported by - https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy