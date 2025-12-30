In this video I go to Texas where a an Anti-Islam Protest erupted as Christians protested against the rise of Islam.If you enjoyed please like and subscribe to see future videos!I will be responding to comments down below.https://x.com/nickshirleyyhttps://www.instagram.com/nickshirley/https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555695281120Want to donate?Venmo: Nickshirley21Cashapp: $nickshirley21Chapters00:00 The battle between Islam and Christians1:37 The man leading the protest3:02 Is Jake Islamophobic?3:29 Is Jake a Jew hired by the Mossad?6:03 Preparing for the march with Pigs7:42 The march begins7:58 What do Christians think about Islam12:50 Muslims speak out against Christian Protesters15:49 Texas Women with Boars head mounted18:33 Muslims kick me off their Mosque19:16 Confronting Jake about being an "agent"21:45 Muslims React to Christians Protesting with Pig23:45 Christians speak out against IslamDisclaimer:This video is presented for journalistic and documentary purposes. The views, statements, and opinions expressed by individuals featured in this video are their own and do not necessarily reflect my personal views or beliefs. This content is intended to document real-world events, public opinion, and discussions as they occur, without endorsement or promotion of any particular viewpoint.