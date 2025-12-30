I Investigated Minnesota’s Billion Dollar Fraud Scandal
12/30/2025 | 42 mins.
Here is the full 42 minutes of my crew and I exposing Minnesota fraud, this might be my most important work yet. We uncovered over $110,000,000 in ONE day.

Chapters:
00:00 Minnesota's billion dollar fraud scandal
1:24 Minnesota's fraud explained
4:33 The type of fraud happening
7:00 Confronting the 1st fraudulent Daycare
9:36 Minnesota's state flag change
10:02 Confronting the 2nd fraudulent business
11:41 Somali Fraudsters confront us outside daycare
15:30 Quality "Learing" Center
17:14 Local reacts to the fraud
19:17 Entering into the daycare and autism fraud centers
23:09 Exposing a double fraud daycare
25:21 Exposing the "Health care" Fraud scandal
29:32 2nd Building with 22 "Health care" companies
33:32 "WHERE ARE THE CHILDREN?"
38:50 Confronting the government
Inside the Muslim vs Christian Battle Growing in America
12/29/2025 | 24 mins.
In this video I go to Texas where a an Anti-Islam Protest erupted as Christians protested against the rise of Islam.

Chapters
00:00 The battle between Islam and Christians
1:37 The man leading the protest
3:02 Is Jake Islamophobic?
3:29 Is Jake a Jew hired by the Mossad?
6:03 Preparing for the march with Pigs
7:42 The march begins
7:58 What do Christians think about Islam
12:50 Muslims speak out against Christian Protesters
15:49 Texas Women with Boars head mounted
18:33 Muslims kick me off their Mosque
19:16 Confronting Jake about being an "agent"
21:45 Muslims React to Christians Protesting with Pig
23:45 Christians speak out against Islam

Disclaimer:
This video is presented for journalistic and documentary purposes. The views, statements, and opinions expressed by individuals featured in this video are their own and do not necessarily reflect my personal views or beliefs. This content is intended to document real-world events, public opinion, and discussions as they occur, without endorsement or promotion of any particular viewpoint.
Asking Americans About the Current State of America
12/15/2025 | 24 mins.
In this video I go across America from NYC, Washington DC, Chicago and Hawaii to ask people about the current state of America, what do you think about America?

Chapters
00:00 The current state of America
1:11 Asking people in NYC
3:55 Asking NYC Protesters
6:03 Man says his kid wants to join a militia
7:42 Asking people in Washington DC
12:51 Asking people inside the WHITE HOUSE
14:33 Middle of America gas station
16:37 Asking people in Chicago
18:52 Asking people in Hawaii
IRL Christians Protest Islamic Capital of Texas
12/14/2025 | 2h 48 mins.
In this video I cover a protest as Christians march on Plano, Texas agasint the rise of Islam in the city.
Confronting The Deported Migrant Scammers in NYC
12/07/2025 | 26 mins.
In this video I go to NYC to confront migrant scammers who got deported a few weeks ago and now I went to confront them once again...

Chapters
00:00 Confronting the deported migrants
00:51 The Scammers attack me at night
3:10 NYC's empathy towards criminals
3:38 Sending my mom onto Canal Street 
5:32 The scammers immediately freak out
7:00 Scammer RUN away from me
8:44 Why these scammers are a problem
9:46 The scammer takeover entire blocks 
12:16 Scammers make $700 a day
12:44 Scammers try to attack
13:28 Visiting the spot where I got attacked
16:20 I SET UP SHOP ON CANAL
18:11 Clearing entire blocks of scammers
19:51 Police intervene to stop angry scammer
21:36 Liberal crashes out over deportations
23:41 Local New Yorker explains the TRUTH
