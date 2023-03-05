End of Western Civilization got you down? All is tickety-boo on The Andrew Klavan Show as Andrew laughs his way through Armageddon with political satire, cultur... More
Is Racism The TRUE Cause of Inequality?
Heather Mac Donald, author of When Race Trumps Merit: How the Pursuit of Equity Sacrifices Excellence, Destroys Beauty, and Threatens Lives, joins us to discuss how the "race hustle" leads to declining standards within American institutions, how inner-city culture, which disincentivizes "white" values of excellence and the importance of cohesive family structures, leads to racial disparities far more than racism, and how racial minorities are ultimately responsible for healing the dysfunction within their own communities.
5/3/2023
15:53
Ep. 1128 - Agent Smith Goes to Washington
Tucker Carlson is banished from the Empire of Lies and the legions of the Matrix march on. Heather Mac Donald joins.
4/29/2023
1:31:43
Is Transgenderism a Social Contagion?
Daily Wire Cultural Reporter Megan Basham joins us to discuss the origins of the transgender craze sweeping the nation, how there is a growing body of evidence supporting the social contagion theory, and how there is an orchestrated effort from the left and gender-related healthcare industry to pressure kids into undergoing "gender-affirming" treatment.
4/26/2023
15:27
Ep. 1127 - Media Thugs
The communication arm of the deep state silences speech, encourages violence and blames Fox News. Also Megan Basham reports on a shocking new study of transgenderism.
4/22/2023
1:27:54
How Parents Are REVOLTING Against WOKE Educators
Dr. Lance Izumi, co-author of the book The Great Parent Revolt: How Parents and Grassroots Leaders Are Fighting Critical Race Theory in America's Schools, joins us to discuss how parents are fighting back against radical Marxist indoctrination in their children's schools, the realities of what is being taught to children in the classroom, and the resistance these parents are facing from educators and political agencies alike who are dead-set on corrupting the American youth.
End of Western Civilization got you down? All is tickety-boo on The Andrew Klavan Show as Andrew laughs his way through Armageddon with political satire, cultural commentary, interviews and relentless mockery of racial pieties, sexual perversities, and feminist absurdities. Fridays at 8:30pm ET | 5:30pm PT.