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1759 episodes
- Democrat Senate-hopeful James Talarico is responsible for some of the most insane comments I've ever heard in politics. This calls for a reaction video! Enjoy.
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- Batya Ungar-Sargon, author of The Jews and the Left, joins me for a fascinating conversation about the Left's hatred of the Jews and JD Vance's inability to upset the woke right.
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"The Jews and the Left: A Jewish History of Antisemitism, Civil Rights, and the Unraveling of American Politics" is available here: https://a.co/d/0c28vqN1
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- The daily news is telling us a larger story. Can we make it have a happy ending?
Ep. 1289
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- Today, I'll be ranking a list of 20 non-fiction novels. Many of them are amazing pieces of literary work, a few of them not so much. Find out which ones are masterpieces, excellent, good, or mediocre. Enjoy!
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Friendly Fire: Fauci's Fabrications, A Socialist Repents & Blowing Up Bus Lanes07/30/2026 | 56 mins.Dr. Fauci is in the hot seat, refusing to testify before Congress, and dodging justice. Ben Shapiro hits the road and previews his new show. A former top far-left Democrat operative joins the hosts to repent for the madness of today's "progressive" socialists. And the hosts hear pitches to mandate voter ID, blow up bus lanes, and save the suburbs.
Friendly Fire Ep. 20
"Nothing Left: Confessions of a Democratic Operative" by Evan Barker is available here: https://a.co/d/0be6ioOw
Follow Evan Barker on X @evanwch
https://washingtonreporter.news
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About The Andrew Klavan Show
End of Western Civilization got you down? All is tickety-boo on The Andrew Klavan Show as Andrew laughs his way through Armageddon with political satire, cultural commentary, interviews and relentless mockery of racial pieties, sexual perversities, and feminist absurdities. Fridays at 2pm ET | 11am PT.Podcast website
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