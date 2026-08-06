Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsNewsThe Andrew Klavan Show
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Andrew Klavan Show
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Andrew Klavan Show

The Daily Wire
NewsNews Commentary
The Andrew Klavan Show
Latest episode

1759 episodes

  • The Andrew Klavan Show

    Andrew Klavan Reacts to James Talarico's INSANE Comments

    08/06/2026 | 10 mins.
    Democrat Senate-hopeful James Talarico is responsible for some of the most insane comments I've ever heard in politics. This calls for a reaction video! Enjoy.

    - - -

    DailyWire+

    Click here to join the member-exclusive portion of my show: https://dailywire.com/subscribe

    Becoming a Daily Wire member allows you to see all of our content ad-free.

    📲 Download the free Daily Wire app today on iPhone, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Samsung, and more.

    📘 Pre-order "Find Me Nowhere" here: https://dwplus.shop/FindMeNowhere

    📕 And read the most recent Cameron Winter mystery novel, "After That, The Dark" available here: https://dwplus.shop/AfterThatTheDark

    📚 Save the Klavan by shopping my merch here:

    https://dwplus.shop/AndrewKlavanMerch

    - - -

    Socials:

    YouTube — https://youtube.com/@andrewklavan

    Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/aklavan

    Instagram — https://www.instagram.com/theandrewklavan

    X — https://twitter.com/andrewklavan

    - - -

    Privacy Policy: https://www.dailywire.com/privacy
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Andrew Klavan Show

    Why Won't JD Vance Stand Up to the Groypers? w/Batya Ungar-Sargon

    08/05/2026 | 39 mins.
    Batya Ungar-Sargon, author of The Jews and the Left, joins me for a fascinating conversation about the Left's hatred of the Jews and JD Vance's inability to upset the woke right.

    Follow Batya on X: @bungarsargon

    Watch Batya! on NewsNation: https://youtube.com/@newsnation

    "The Jews and the Left: A Jewish History of Antisemitism, Civil Rights, and the Unraveling of American Politics" is available here: https://a.co/d/0c28vqN1

    - - -

    Today's Sponsors:

    Ethos - Take 10 minutes to get covered today, with life insurance through Ethos. Get your free quote at https://ETHOS.com/klavan

    Boll & Branch - Sleep cooler this summer with Boll & Branch during their Annual Summer Event. For a limited time, get 20% off sitewide at https://Boll AndBranch.com/klavan with code klavan.

    - - -

    DailyWire+

    Click here to join the member-exclusive portion of my show: https://dailywire.com/subscribe

    Becoming a Daily Wire member allows you to see all of our content ad-free.

    📲 Download the free Daily Wire app today on iPhone, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Samsung, and more.

    📘 Pre-order "Find Me Nowhere" here: https://dwplus.shop/FindMeNowhere

    📕 And read the most recent Cameron Winter mystery novel, "After That, The Dark" available here: https://dwplus.shop/AfterThatTheDark

    📚 Save the Klavan by shopping my merch here:

    https://dwplus.shop/AndrewKlavanMerch

    - - -

    Socials:

    YouTube — https://youtube.com/@andrewklavan

    Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/aklavan

    Instagram — https://www.instagram.com/theandrewklavan

    X — https://twitter.com/andrewklavan

    - - -

    Privacy Policy: https://www.dailywire.com/privacy
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Andrew Klavan Show

    Ep. 1289 - Sex, Lies and Socialism

    07/31/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    The daily news is telling us a larger story. Can we make it have a happy ending?

    Ep. 1289

    📘 Pre-order "Find Me Nowhere" here: https://dwplus.shop/FindMeNowhere

    - - -

    Today's Sponsors:

    Dose - New customers can save 35% on your first month of subscription by going to https://dosedaily.co/KLAVAN or entering KLAVAN at checkout.

    Ethos - Take 10 minutes to get covered today, with life insurance through Ethos. Get your free quote at https://ETHOS.com/klavan

    PreBorn! - For just $28, you can sponsor an ultrasound through PreBorn and help expectant parents see a future filled with life, compassion and God’s love. To donate, dial #250 and say "BABY" or visit https://Preborn.com/KLAVAN

    Helix Sleep - Go to https://helixsleep.com/klavan for 27% off sitewide.

    - - -

    DailyWire+

    🎆 🇺🇸 Today is the LAST DAY for our America 250 SALE!! Get 3-Months of DailyWire+ for just $17.76 📜

    Click here to join the member-exclusive portion of my show: https://dailywire.com/subscribe

    Becoming a Daily Wire member allows you to see all of our content ad-free.

    📲 Download the free Daily Wire app today on iPhone, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Samsung, and more.

    📘 Pre-order "Find Me Nowhere" here: https://dwplus.shop/FindMeNowhere

    📕 And read the most recent Cameron Winter mystery novel, "After That, The Dark" available here: https://dwplus.shop/AfterThatTheDark

    📚 Save the Klavan by shopping my merch here:

    https://dwplus.shop/AndrewKlavanMerch

    - - -

    Socials:

    YouTube — https://youtube.com/@andrewklavan

    Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/aklavan

    Instagram — https://www.instagram.com/theandrewklavan

    X — https://twitter.com/andrewklavan

    - - -

    Privacy Policy: https://www.dailywire.com/privacy
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Andrew Klavan Show

    Andrew Klavan Decisively Ranks These 20 Non-Fiction Novels

    07/30/2026 | 10 mins.
    Today, I'll be ranking a list of 20 non-fiction novels. Many of them are amazing pieces of literary work, a few of them not so much. Find out which ones are masterpieces, excellent, good, or mediocre. Enjoy!

    - - -

    Today's Sponsor:

    Helix Sleep - Go to https://helixsleep.com/klavan for 27% off sitewide.

    - - -

    DailyWire+

    🎆 🇺🇸 Our America 250 SALE is still available! Get 3-Months of DailyWire+ for just $17.76 📜

    Click here to join the member-exclusive portion of my show: https://dailywire.com/subscribe

    Becoming a Daily Wire member allows you to see all of our content ad-free.

    📲 Download the free Daily Wire app today on iPhone, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Samsung, and more.

    📕 My latest novel "After That, The Dark" is available here: https://dwplus.shop/AfterThatTheDark

    📚 Save the Klavan by shopping my merch here:

    https://dwplus.shop/AndrewKlavanMerch

    - - -

    Socials:

    YouTube — https://youtube.com/@andrewklavan

    Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/aklavan

    Instagram — https://www.instagram.com/theandrewklavan

    X — https://twitter.com/andrewklavan

    - - -

    Privacy Policy: https://www.dailywire.com/privacy
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Andrew Klavan Show

    Friendly Fire: Fauci's Fabrications, A Socialist Repents & Blowing Up Bus Lanes

    07/30/2026 | 56 mins.
    Dr. Fauci is in the hot seat, refusing to testify before Congress, and dodging justice. Ben Shapiro hits the road and previews his new show. A former top far-left Democrat operative joins the hosts to repent for the madness of today's "progressive" socialists. And the hosts hear pitches to mandate voter ID, blow up bus lanes, and save the suburbs.

    Friendly Fire Ep. 20

    "Nothing Left: Confessions of a Democratic Operative" by Evan Barker is available here: https://a.co/d/0be6ioOw

    Follow Evan Barker on X @evanwch

    https://washingtonreporter.news

    - - -

    Today's Sponsors:

    Helix Sleep - Visit https://helixsleep.com/DailyWire for 27% OFF sitewide.

    PureTalk - Visit https://PureTalk.com/KNOWLES to make the switch to PureTalk, a wireless company that ACTUALLY values what you value.

    Kalshi - Visit https://kalshi.com/friendlyfire to see live prediction markets and sign up today to trade on the outcomes that matter most to you.

    - - -

    DailyWire+

    🎆 🇺🇸 Our America 250 SALE is still available! Get 3-Months of DailyWire+ for just $17.76 📜

    Become a Daily Wire Member and watch all of our content ad-free: https://www.dailywire.com/subscribe

    📲 Download the free Daily Wire app today on iPhone, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Samsung, and more.

    Go to https://DailyWire.com/Shop

    📕 Andrew Klavan's novel "After That, The Dark" is available here: https://dwplus.shop/AfterThatTheDark

    📗 Michael Knowles' book "Speechless: Controlling Words, Controlling Minds" is available here:

    https://dwplus.shop/Speechless

    📘 Ben Shapiro's book "Lions and Scavengers: The True Story of America (and Her Critics)" is available here: https://dwplus.shop/LionsandScavengers

    - - -

    Privacy Policy: https://www.dailywire.com/privacy
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
More News podcasts
Trending News podcasts
About The Andrew Klavan Show
End of Western Civilization got you down? All is tickety-boo on The Andrew Klavan Show as Andrew laughs his way through Armageddon with political satire, cultural commentary, interviews and relentless mockery of racial pieties, sexual perversities, and feminist absurdities. Fridays at 2pm ET | 11am PT.
Podcast website
NewsNews CommentarySociety & Culture

Listen to The Andrew Klavan Show, Pod Save America and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
The Andrew Klavan Show: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 12:29:46 PM
A company fromMADSACK