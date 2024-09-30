The monologue today focusses on the latest crap Nepo Baby Elon Musk is spewing about Alexander Vindman and the CFPB on X and in the public. Then, John welcomes back legal analyst Dr. Tracy Pearson to discuss SCOTUS and Trump's legal problems. Next, he speaks with David Adler who is the co-general Coordinator of Progressive International. They talk about the " Make Amazon Pay" event. From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, traditionally one of the largest shopping weekends of the year, Amazon workers and allies across six continents are protesting. Spearheaded by UNI Global Union and the Progressive International, the Make Amazon Pay days of resistance aims to hold Amazon accountable for labor abuses, environmental degradation and threats to democracy. And finally, John chats with The God Squad AKA Dillion Cruz and Desimber Rose about the intersection of politics and religion.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
1:23:23
Weekend Interviews: Keith Price and Lindy Li
John Interviews political commentator Lindy Li on Trump and the latest GOP mishegas. She's a campaign advisor serving as the Women's Co-Chair and Mid-Atlantic Regional Chair at the Democratic National Committee. And then he jokes with "Comedy Daddy" Keith Price and callers about Trump and the persecution of future Rep. Sarah McBride.
1:12:18
How to Keep Political Discussions From Ruining Your Thanksgiving Pt. 2
The second in a two-part podcast. John talks about the new hostage cease-fire deal happening in Israel. He plays a clip of Joe Biden making the announcement about the deal brokered by Qatar. He takes a call from Lyn in Virginia on new ways to get people to register to vote and from Charles in Miami on GOP fascist policies and tax reform. Then, Mitch at Kent State calls to talk turkey about the 60th anniversary of the JFK assassination. Also Bruce in California calls to chat about Patsy Cline and Voltaire's birthday. John plays a clip from the past of Jimmy Carter talking about Hamas and Netanyahu and also a clip of State Department Spokesperson Matt Miller on the hostage deal. Next, he welcomes back "Comedy Daddy" Keith Price and they talk about Thanksgiving and Trump. They take calls from Rachel in Los Angeles on Hollywood scandals, Stephen in Kentucky on first ladies, and Norm in Tampa on the Kennedy assassination. Then finally, John compares Trump to Rocky Balboa and they all say what they are thankful for this year.
1:02:24
How to Keep Political Discussions From Ruining Your Thanksgiving Pt. 1
The first of a 2 part podcast. John gives up some Thanksgiving factoids and tells us what he is thankful for this year. He starts a discussion about how to get along with Uncle Racist and Aunt Dead Inside. Sean in California calls to talk turkey about being thankful. Then. he speaks with journalist Bob Hennelly about gun legislation, immigration, homelessness, mental illness, and the Israel - Hamas War. Then, Jessica in Oregon talks about Melissa Barrera of Scream VII being fired due to her support of the Palestinians. Next, Chris and John talk about Eminem and Dido's song "Stan". And they take calls from Lisa in New Mexico, Marie in Atlanta, and Bill in New Jersey on how to not fight with relatives over the holiday. And closing it up - they chat with Harry in Texas who calls with his kid Neo who is trans; Tim in Massachusetts on Eminem and music trivia, plus, Beachside Bill in Orlando on what it means to be giving.
1:16:11
I'm Not Giving Up, Are You?
Things for progressives to be thankful for, chats with Dr. Tracy Pearson, David Adler, Desimber Rose and Dillon Cruz.