" The Power of Vocal Dynamics "

Sheena Walker "The Celebrity Class Speaker "
  Unlock Your Executive Voice Even When Your Nervous
    Send us a text Your voice holds authority even when you feel unsure. But here's the secret: the first words you say can make people see you as a leader, even if inside you're nervous. In today's episode of 'Unlock Your Executive Voice,' I reveal how to calm your nerves, own your presence, and sound confident from the very first sentence. Curious? Tune in and discover the subtle tricks top executives use to project authority even when they don't feel it.Next, you have a meeting or presentation; your voice will tell the story of confidence even before your mind catches up. Time to Say Yes to Being the Best
    28:08
  Tone Over Words How Sound Out-ways Words
    Send us a text Tone Over Text: How Sound Outweighs Words Your message isn't just in what you say; it's in how you sound. The truth is, people remember the feeling your voice gives them long after they forget your exact words. A flat tone makes even powerful ideas forgettable.But a voice with energy, warmth, or conviction makes ordinary words unforgettable. Tone is the bridge between your message and your influence. It tells your audience whether to trust you, follow you, or tune out. Today, I'm going to show you how to master the emotional authority of tone, so your sound carries more weight than your script.Your tone tells the truth before your words ever do. Tune it, train it, trust it. Now to rehearse
    23:42
  The Three Power Postures of Speaking
    Send us a text The Three Power Postures of Speaking Want to sound like a leader? You have to stand like one first. Before you even open your mouth, your body is sending a message. If you slouch, you shrink your authority. If you stand tall, grounded, and open, your presence speaks before you do. The body tells the voice, "Am I safe? Am I seen? And the answer shows up in your sound. Today, we're diving into the three power postures of speaking. The art of holding yourself like a leader, so every word carries more weight, more presence, and more performance.Master the three power postures, and you don't just speak, you perform, you persuade, and you lead like the 1% of world-class speakers you're becoming.
    25:09
  How To Own Silence as a Leader - The Nine Second Rule
    Send us a text Silence isn't weakness. It's a weapon. The greatest leaders and speakers know that words matter, but pauses matter more. Nervous speakers rush; they fill every second with noise.Powerful speakers pause, and in that pause, they create tension, authority, and a sense of presence. Silence isn't empty; it's magnetic. It sharpens your message, draws people in, and makes every word count. Today, I'm going to show you how to own silence like a leader so your presence speaks even when you're not saying a word.Silence is not the absence of words; it's the presence of authority.Love to highlight you and your business on my podcast?
    21:10
  New Online Essentials The Art of Performance Speaking
    Send us a textYou may not be a professional speaker. But you have a right to be heard. And the way you present your tone, your clarity, and your confidence is your signature in any room, board meeting, video, or stage. This course isn't just about speaking. It's about being seen, heard, and respected at your highest level. Your Presence Is Priceless. It is your invitation to transform your self-expression from hesitant to high-impact. It is your step into a world where your message lands with clarity, your voice carries weight, and your presence becomes unforgettable. This is your foundation crafted for executives, CEOs, entrepreneurs, trainers, and coaches to elevate your power, poise, and positioning across every professional platform. Say goodbye to shaky hands, mumbled words, and self-doubt. I would like to extend a warm welcome to the new voice of your career.Welcome to the start of your stage presence, no matter what your STAGE looks like. This isn't about learning to shout; it's about learning to show up. A Foundation Course in Performance Speaking and Professional Impact  Investment: £299https://shorturl.at/SyeUx Enrol within 48 hours and get three 1-1 coaching sessions worth £1000Access Now   https://shorturl.at/SyeUx
    22:02

About " The Power of Vocal Dynamics "

Speaking is The Most Profitable Skill in Business Voice and speech training is not something you can master in a few hours. For some, accidental speaking is the norm. Actual Performers never stop learning to use their voice in different situations, storylines, and settings. Great Speakers, Presenters, Coaches, Executives, and Business Professionals can become more powerful and persuasive by using their voices differently. How you use emotions and tonality will either engage or bore your audience. Please be sincere and show integrity. I will share examples of " Vocal Dynamics" in presenting situations you can add to your presentations. Speaking is One of The Most Profitable Skills in Business. Become that influential speaker in the Spotlight. Be Positioned as the go-to person in your market. Command the Room Discover how you can gain a competitive edge in your business. Lead the field by delivering a great message. Can I help you? www.sheenawalker.com
