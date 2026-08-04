Today's guest is a Kentucky neighbor who has both a specific reading project and a dilemma we know is shared by many readers. Emily Holladay is a pastor in Frankfort, Kentucky, where she lives with her family. As a newish mom, Emily is still finding her outside-of-parenthood hobbies, but reading has been a constant throughout her life.



Emily's a member of a book club at Carmichael's Bookstore, which happens to be Anne's local bookstore. When Emily completed her guest submission form and told us about her struggles with completing her Carmichael's bingo card, Anne couldn't wait to talk about this reading challenge with Emily.



Emily also often finds herself browsing Libby for her next read. She often feels like every book that's top of mind for her is also on everyone else's mind, and suspects she would be happier if she had an assortment of backlist books on her radar that might be available on Libby right when she wants them.



Anne has ideas for Emily, and we'd love to hear your suggestions too: please share the titles and tips you'd like to share with Emily by leaving a comment on our show notes page, where you'll also find the list of titles discussed today.



Every week here on the podcast, we share an hour of enthusiastic book talk, and our podcast stays free for all to enjoy. A lot goes into crafting this hour of free bookish entertainment every week, and while we love what we do, that's why we value your support so much. Not only does it help the finances work, it's a huge morale booster to hear that you value what we do here every week.



If you want to help us keep producing high-quality, human-made work like we do every week, there are many ways to support us, and we hope you can find one or even several that are right for you.



If you'd like to support us financially, that's easy to do by joining our Patreon community, becoming a member of the Modern Mrs. Darcy Book Club, visiting our shop, or buying Anne's books. To everyone who has already supported us in any of these ways, thank you so much.



And if financial support isn't an option for you right now, or even if you're already a financial supporter, there are great free ways that support us as well. Simple actions make a big difference, like subscribing to our email list, subscribing to or following our podcast on your favorite app or player, sharing a post, a story, or an episode on social media, or by telling a friend to listen in.



No matter which of these actions you take, know that our team is grateful. We truly couldn't do this without you. Thank you for listening, and thank you for supporting our show.



Chapters



05:49 Meet Emily



14:48 Emily’s search for books to fill her book bingo card



33:28 The Guncle by Steven Rowley



37:02 Fangirl by Rainbow Rowell



39:47 The Almost Sisters by Joshilyn Jackson



42:52 My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh



48:18 Returns and Exchanges by Kayla Rae Whitaker



55:02 Marce Catlett: The Force of a Story by Wendell Berry



57:11 Everything Sad Is Untrue by Daniel Nayeri



1:03:02 Open Throat by Henry Hoke



1:06:43 What will Emily read next?

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices