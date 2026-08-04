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Ep 536: Classic novels ripe for discussion (and excursions to pair with them)08/04/2026 | 1h 13 mins.If you’ve ever felt intimated by old books, or haven’t been sure you’re reading them “correctly”, it is NOT just you. We regularly hear from readers seeking tips and advice on how to read the classics.
Earlier this season New Yorker Lizzey McFarlin sent us her guest submission asking for help to approach the classics in a different way. She’d been trying to read them the way she’d approach any other book—late at night, hoping to sink in and quickly turn the pages—but was too often growing so bored she would abandon them. She knew that strategy wasn’t working, but she wasn’t sure what to do instead. Lizzey would appreciate some fresh ideas, and Anne has those to share today.
You'll also hear about Lizzey's local book club and the themed excursions they pair with the classics they read each quarter.
We hope you’ll find this conversation inspiring and empowering. Find the list of titles mentioned today and share your ideas for excursions over on our show notes page.
We’re excited to share that beginning today, August 4, we are adding a new option to enjoy our weekly What Should I Read Next? episodes without ads. When you sign up for our new ad-free tier on our Patreon platform and add your personal subscriber link to your favorite podcast player, you’ll get an ad-free version of our weekly episode automatically each week. Learn more about our Patreon options and join us at patreon.com/whatshouldireadnext.
Chapters:
04:00 Meet Lizzey
15:26 How Lizzey's reading habits have changed recently
19:54 East of Eden by John Steinbeck
22:38 The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde
24:30 A Room with a View by E.M. Forster
27:14 The Brothers Karamazov by Fyodor Dostoevsky
35:35 What Lizzey is hoping for in today’s conversation
54:46 Passing by Nella Larsen
58:01 The Age of Innocence by Edith Wharton
1:03:26 Home Cooking by Laurie Colwin
1:08:27 What will Lizzey read next?
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- Today's guest is a Kentucky neighbor who has both a specific reading project and a dilemma we know is shared by many readers. Emily Holladay is a pastor in Frankfort, Kentucky, where she lives with her family. As a newish mom, Emily is still finding her outside-of-parenthood hobbies, but reading has been a constant throughout her life.
Emily's a member of a book club at Carmichael's Bookstore, which happens to be Anne's local bookstore. When Emily completed her guest submission form and told us about her struggles with completing her Carmichael's bingo card, Anne couldn't wait to talk about this reading challenge with Emily.
Emily also often finds herself browsing Libby for her next read. She often feels like every book that's top of mind for her is also on everyone else's mind, and suspects she would be happier if she had an assortment of backlist books on her radar that might be available on Libby right when she wants them.
Anne has ideas for Emily, and we'd love to hear your suggestions too: please share the titles and tips you'd like to share with Emily by leaving a comment on our show notes page, where you'll also find the list of titles discussed today.
Every week here on the podcast, we share an hour of enthusiastic book talk, and our podcast stays free for all to enjoy. A lot goes into crafting this hour of free bookish entertainment every week, and while we love what we do, that's why we value your support so much. Not only does it help the finances work, it's a huge morale booster to hear that you value what we do here every week.
If you want to help us keep producing high-quality, human-made work like we do every week, there are many ways to support us, and we hope you can find one or even several that are right for you.
If you'd like to support us financially, that's easy to do by joining our Patreon community, becoming a member of the Modern Mrs. Darcy Book Club, visiting our shop, or buying Anne's books. To everyone who has already supported us in any of these ways, thank you so much.
And if financial support isn't an option for you right now, or even if you're already a financial supporter, there are great free ways that support us as well. Simple actions make a big difference, like subscribing to our email list, subscribing to or following our podcast on your favorite app or player, sharing a post, a story, or an episode on social media, or by telling a friend to listen in.
No matter which of these actions you take, know that our team is grateful. We truly couldn't do this without you. Thank you for listening, and thank you for supporting our show.
Chapters
05:49 Meet Emily
14:48 Emily’s search for books to fill her book bingo card
33:28 The Guncle by Steven Rowley
37:02 Fangirl by Rainbow Rowell
39:47 The Almost Sisters by Joshilyn Jackson
42:52 My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh
48:18 Returns and Exchanges by Kayla Rae Whitaker
55:02 Marce Catlett: The Force of a Story by Wendell Berry
57:11 Everything Sad Is Untrue by Daniel Nayeri
1:03:02 Open Throat by Henry Hoke
1:06:43 What will Emily read next?
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- Today we're sharing a conversation with an author who has been discussed often here on the podcast: William Kent Krueger.
We originally held this author talk over in Modern Mrs Darcy Book Club, and which we're sharing with you today as we explore Krueger's book This Tender Land.
This conversation feels especially timely and has been on our minds and on our tongues, as This Tender Land was inspired by Homer's The Odyssey, a timeless story that many of you tell us you're looking forward to seeing on screen this summer in the new blockbuster adaptation film.
Today's conversation and your enjoyment of it does not hang on whether you know anything at all about The Odyssey, or whether you've read anything by Kent Krueger yet. Join us as we explore the power of a good story well told, how authors make creative decisions, and the backstories behind Krueger's beloved series and his decidedly different standalone novels. You'll also hear the story behind his favorite pair of boots.
Let us know if you're looking forward to seeing (or reading) The Odyssey this summer in the comments section. Find that along with the list of titles discussed on our show notes page at whatshouldireadnextpodcast.com/534.
For more conversations like this one, join us over in the Modern Mrs Darcy Book Club, where we're excited about our upcoming annual observance of Austen in August, followed by our Fall Book Preview in mid-September. We'd love to have you join us for our live events. Members also enjoy our robust community featuring dedicated book forums, buddy reads, classes, and more happenings. We hope you'll find your book people in Book Club. Find out more and join us at modernmrsdarcy.com/club.
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- Today Anne is joined by our Patreon Community Manager, Shannan Malone for a third year as they dive into their reading lives for a midyear check-in.
We know this is a conversation that many of you have come to look forward to every year. Anne has been reflecting and planning for this episode for a long time, and she's excited about what Shannan is bringing to share today. You'll hear about what's been happening so far in each of their reading lives and where recalibration or adjustment may be called for as they head into the second half of 2026.
We'd love to hear your midyear reflections: please leave a comment on our show notes page to share an answer to any of the questions Shannan and Anne discuss today. You'll find that link along with the list of all of the titles discussed today at whatshouldireadnextpodcast.com/533.
Our Patreon community features more conversations with Anne and our team. We rely on our Patreon community members to keep everything running: their financial support is a critical part of how we create our episodes and pay our team. A huge thank you to everyone who is already a paid supporter, and if you're interested in more conversations like today's or want to be part of making What Should I Read Next? happen each week, we would love it if you'd consider joining us as a monthly or annual member on Patreon. Find out more at patreon.com/whatshouldireadnext.
Chapters
05:46 What Anne and Shannan are discussing in this episode
06:30 Shannan’s reading intentions for 2026
09:34 Anne’s intentions for 2026
18:33 Making space in your life (and your reading life)
20:08 Shannan’s previous five-star reads
34:45 Anne and Shannan explore midyear review questions
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Ep 532: Backlist gems: still the wildest way we've heard to choose what to read next07/07/2026 | 48 mins.We often talk about backlist books around here because there is a wealth of delight to be found in titles that aren't getting the buzz and attention of recent releases. In fact, one of our most frequent requests from listeners and prospective guests is "help me find backlist gems."
We are riffing on that theme by sharing a backlist episode with you: today Anne is resurfacing a conversation that we still talk about and hear about all the time, in part because of the guest's absolutely unique way of choosing her next read. Today Anne is chatting with reader Elizabeth Cooper, in an episode we originally aired in July 2020 as Episode 244, You Love to Read, Don't Ruin It.
Elizabeth came here looking for books she described as brain candy: books with a killer premise, pages that practically turn themselves, and totally satisfying endings. This is a great conversation, and we're excited for you to hear it again or for the first time.
Find the list of titles mentioned today at our show notes page at whatshouldireadnextpodcast.com/532.
Reflecting on our reading lives is an endless source of joy and discovery, and over the past few years, What Should I Read Next? Patreon community manager Shannon Malone has joined Anne for a mid-year reading check-in. They're doing that again this year, and that brand-new episode will be landing in your podcast apps next week. If you're new to this idea, check out our conversations from 2024 and 2025: those are both linked on our show notes page.
Chapters
03:27 Meet Elizabeth
10:24 Kings of the Wyld by Nicholas Eames
12:54 Mistress of Rome by Kate Quinn
17:42 The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow
32:03 Trail of Lightning by Rebecca Roanhorse
36:49 Sex and Vanity by Kevin Kwan
40:13 Strike Me Down by Mindy Mejia
43:48 What will Elizabeth read next?
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About What Should I Read Next?
What Should I Read Next? is the show for every reader who has ever finished a book and faced the problem of not knowing what to read next. Each week, Anne Bogel, of the blog Modern Mrs Darcy, interviews a reader about the books they love, the books they hate, and the books they're reading now. Then, she makes recommendations about what to read next. The real purpose of the show is to help YOU find your next read. To learn more or apply to be on the show visit whatshouldireadnextpodcast.com.Podcast website
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