What Should I Read Next? is the show for every reader who has ever finished a book and faced the problem of not knowing what to read next. Each week, Anne Bogel... More
Available Episodes
5 of 378
Ep 378: (Mostly) YA books that surprise and stretch me
Today's guest Michelle Acierno Loftus loves her work as a veterinary radiologist, but the demanding training that her career required meant that her reading life took a hit. These days, Michelle's found her way back to reading by embracing a genre she's always loved: Young Adult literature.These days Michelle lives in Seattle with her husband and young son, and she credits her YA book club for helping her keep reading on her radar during a busy season in her life. Even better, the combination of a book club focused on a genre she's always loved and a community of similarly inspired readers has helped her feel more fully like the reader she wants to be.Today Anne and Michelle are talking about rekindling her love of reading and the role YA books have played in Michelle's life. Anne suggests some titles that will continue to infuse this delight into Michelle's reading experience. Find the full list of titles mentioned today at our show notes page, whatshouldireadnextpodcast.com/378.Get yourself ready for spring with totes and tees that rep your love of reading at modernmrsdarcy.com/store.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/2/2023
52:40
Ep 377: What NOT to read next
Today's guest loves collecting books she finds at library sales or used bookstores, and she's ended up with a shelf full of titles that have caught her eye over the years. But Kelsey Gruber has a problem: when she sees an unread title still sitting on her shelf after a few months or more, often, the magic is gone and she's forgotten why it appealed to her in the first place. She needs Anne's help to figure out which of titles in her collection she shouldn't read next!Kelsey is an aspiring paralegal and joins Anne today from Virginia, where she's ready to make some tricky decisions about her unread collection. Anne's here to help Kelsey better understand her reading tastes right now, and identify some titles from her shelves that might reignite that reading spark.See the full list of titles mentioned today, and leave your suggestions for Kelsey, over at our show notes page: whatshouldireadnextpodcast.com/377.The 2023 Summer Reading Guide is almost here. Join us in Patreon to get the Guide, an invite to our live Unboxing event, and a summer full of great bonus episodes like One Great Book, Dear Book Therapist and Mini-Matchmaking. Learn more at patreon.com/whatshouldireadnext.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/25/2023
50:25
Ep 376: Bookstore confidential
If you loved Episode 369: State of the bookstore, you're in luck: we're back today with three more fabulous conversations with independent booksellers across the country.Today Anne is joined to talk all things books and reading with Andrea Griffith, owner of Browsers Bookshop in Olympia, Washington; owner Alison Frenzel and book buyer Elizabeth Barnhill of the whimsical Fabled Bookshop in Waco, Texas; and Roxanne Coady, owner of RJ Julia Booksellers in Madison, Connecticut.You might recognize these names from their previous conversations with Anne here on the show, or from your own visits to their delightful shops. Listen in today as Anne and her guests talk about what’s been happening in their stores since we last spoke, the books they can’t stop recommending, and the ways they are building bookish communities, one reader at a time.See the full list of titles discussed today and see how you can connect with each of the bookstores featured in today's episode over at our show notes page, whatshouldireadnextpodcast.com/376. Also on our website, last week we shared all the details for our 2023 Summer Reading Guide, coming May 18th!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/18/2023
55:56
Ep 375: Short novels that contain whole worlds
There’s something particularly enticing about a short book that delivers an incredible reading experience. Today's guest Vanessa A. Bee joins Anne to talk about short books that tell great stories in small packages.Vanessa is an author, mother, wife, and attorney who lives in Washington, DC. She recently released a memoir called Home Bound: An Uprooted Daughter's Reflections on Belonging about her experience as an adoptee who was born in Cameroon, and raised by a Black mother and a white father in France, England, and then the United States. Vanessa has a lot of competing demands for her time and energy, so while she does enjoy an occasional long read, she typically looks for shorter, economically written books to help her make the most of her reading time. During their conversation today, Anne recommends shorter reads that deliver the sweeping, beautiful reading experience Vanessa loves best. Find the full list of titles discussed today, as well as links to Vanessa's website, on our show notes page at whatshouldireadnextpodcast.com.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/11/2023
47:15
Ep 374: Gripping, page-turny narrative nonfiction
Alberta-based Sarah Bramley knows what she likes when it comes to fiction, but lately she's been more and more intrigued by the nonfiction side of the bookstore. Sarah knows there's a ton of good stuff out there she'll enjoy, but she's not sure of her reading identity beyond the fiction she knows and loves. This makes it hard to know how to find the nonfiction she'll find just as unputdownable as her favorite fiction titles. Sarah's here to get Anne's help, because Sarah wants to be purposeful about expanding her reading horizons. She'd love some personalized advice to help her find that gripping, pageturner-y nonfiction she craves. Today, Anne and Sarah set out to unearth promising starting points for her nonfiction journey and make exploring a new reading identity feel much less daunting.See the full list of titles mentioned in today's show at our show notes page, whatshouldireadnextpodcast.com/374.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
What Should I Read Next? is the show for every reader who has ever finished a book and faced the problem of not knowing what to read next. Each week, Anne Bogel, of the blog Modern Mrs Darcy, interviews a reader about the books they love, the books they hate, and the books they're reading now. Then, she makes recommendations about what to read next. The real purpose of the show is to help YOU find your next read. To learn more or apply to be on the show visit whatshouldireadnextpodcast.com.