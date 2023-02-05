Ep 377: What NOT to read next

Today's guest loves collecting books she finds at library sales or used bookstores, and she's ended up with a shelf full of titles that have caught her eye over the years. But Kelsey Gruber has a problem: when she sees an unread title still sitting on her shelf after a few months or more, often, the magic is gone and she's forgotten why it appealed to her in the first place. She needs Anne's help to figure out which of titles in her collection she shouldn't read next!Kelsey is an aspiring paralegal and joins Anne today from Virginia, where she's ready to make some tricky decisions about her unread collection. Anne's here to help Kelsey better understand her reading tastes right now, and identify some titles from her shelves that might reignite that reading spark.See the full list of titles mentioned today, and leave your suggestions for Kelsey, over at our show notes page: whatshouldireadnextpodcast.com/377.The 2023 Summer Reading Guide is almost here. Join us in Patreon to get the Guide, an invite to our live Unboxing event, and a summer full of great bonus episodes like One Great Book, Dear Book Therapist and Mini-Matchmaking. Learn more at patreon.com/whatshouldireadnext.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.