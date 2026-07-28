They say “Summer begins with MKA” and we are thrilled to welcome New York Times best-selling author Mary Kay Andrews this summer to Books, Beach, & Beyond. Mary Kay Andrews is the author of thirty-three novels and a cookbook. In June, St. Martin’s Press published her 34th novel Road Trip. Your hosts and Mary Kay talk about how publishing has changed since her first book in 1992 and how writing for a newspaper helped in writing her novels. Then they dig into Road Trip with a “road trip” inspired speed round (favorite "road trip song", "favorite road trip snack") and background on her research trip to Ireland for the new book. The three end the episode with some bad irish accents and talking all about “Friends and Fiction” and the vibrant show and community that she built along with four other best-selling authors.

Thank you to our Episode Sponsors:

Little, Brown

Peacock

And a special thank you to our Season 4 Premier Sponsors:

Book of the Month

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Little, Brown

Books Mentioned in This Episode

Road Trip by Mary Kay Andrews

Memoirs of a Geisha by Arthur Golden

Every Crooked Nanny by Mary Kay Andrews

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil by John Berendt

To Live and Die in Dixie by Mary Kay Andrews

Savannah Blues by Mary Kay Andrews

Hissy Fit by Mary Kay Andrews

The Murder of Roger Ackroyd by Agatha Christie

The Searcher by Tana French

Dolly All The Time by Annabel Monaghan

Who else are we talking about this episode?

Tim Winton

Karin Slaughter

Agatha Christie

Michael Connelly

Elinor Lipman

Anna Quindlen

Harlan Coben

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Happy Reading!