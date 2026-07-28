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Books, Beach, & Beyond

Elin Hilderbrand, Tim Talks Books, N Magazine
ArtsBooks
Books, Beach, & Beyond
Latest episode

47 episodes

  • Books, Beach, & Beyond

    Mary Kay Andrews

    07/28/2026 | 46 mins.
    They say “Summer begins with MKA” and we are thrilled to welcome New York Times best-selling author Mary Kay Andrews this summer to Books, Beach, & Beyond. Mary Kay Andrews is the author of thirty-three novels and a cookbook. In June, St. Martin’s Press published her 34th novel Road Trip. Your hosts and Mary Kay talk about how publishing has changed since her first book in 1992 and how writing for a newspaper helped in writing her novels. Then they dig into Road Trip with a “road trip” inspired speed round (favorite "road trip song", "favorite road trip snack") and background on her research trip to Ireland for the new book. The three end the episode with some bad irish accents and talking all about “Friends and Fiction” and the vibrant show and community that she built along with four other best-selling authors.
    Thank you to our Episode Sponsors:
    Little, Brown
    Peacock
    And a special thank you to our Season 4 Premier Sponsors:
    Book of the Month
    Nantucket Book Partners
    Little, Brown
    Books Mentioned in This Episode
    Road Trip by Mary Kay Andrews
    Memoirs of a Geisha by Arthur Golden
    Every Crooked Nanny by Mary Kay Andrews
    Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil by John Berendt
    To Live and Die in Dixie by Mary Kay Andrews
    Savannah Blues by Mary Kay Andrews
    Hissy Fit by Mary Kay Andrews
    The Murder of Roger Ackroyd by Agatha Christie 
    The Searcher by Tana French
    Dolly All The Time by Annabel Monaghan
    Who else are we talking about this episode? 
    Tim Winton
    Karin Slaughter
    Agatha Christie
    Michael Connelly
    Elinor Lipman
    Anna Quindlen
    Harlan Coben
    Follow/Subscribe to the 'Books, Beach, & Beyond' podcast now to stay current on new episodes.

    And find us on Instagram at @booksbeachandbeyond

    Happy Reading!
  • Books, Beach, & Beyond

    Jennifer Garner

    07/14/2026 | 47 mins.
    Welcome to the podcast Jennifer Garner, actor and entrepreneur and star of The Five-Star Weekend, the 8 episode series from Peacock adapted from the novel by your co-host Elin Hilderbrand. They start by asking Jen what she read as a child, if she approaches roles differently if the original content is a book, and they dig into a bunch of Jen’s other screen adaptations. Then they chat all about The Five-Star Weekend, the character of Hollis, pretend cooking shows and favorite summer recipes, the friendship and camaraderie of the cast and the characters, and so much more. Settle in for a five-star conversation and then head over to Peacock and binge the show of the summer! 
    Thank you to our Episode Sponsors:
    Cartolina
    Serena & Lily
    Nantucket Historical Association
    And a special thank you to our Season 4 Premier Sponsors:
    Book of the Month
    Nantucket Book Partners
    Little, Brown
    What are we reading in this episode? 
    The Five-Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand
    Roots by Alex Haley
    Swan Song by Elin Hilderbrand
    To Kill A Mockingbird by Harper Lee
    The English Patient by Michael Ondaatje
    Jaws by Peter Benchley 
    Harriet The Spy by Louise Fitzhugh
    The Land of Stories by Chris Colfer
    Partita by Barbara Kingsolver 
    The Foster’s Market by Sara Foster
    Modern Comfort Food by Ina Garden
    Barefoot at Home by Ina Garten
    Barefoot in Paris by Ina Garden
    Who else are we reading? 
    Ann Patchett
    Laura Dave
    David Sedaris
    Abraham Verghese
    Barbara Kingsolver
    Follow/Subscribe to the 'Books, Beach, & Beyond' podcast now to stay current on new episodes.

    And find us on Instagram at @booksbeachandbeyond

    Happy Reading!
  • Books, Beach, & Beyond

    Tayari Jones

    07/01/2026 | 46 mins.
    This special episode of Books, Beach, & Beyond was recorded LIVE at the 15th annual Nantucket Book Festival on June 13, 2026. Tim sits Tayari Jones down to talk about one of the best-selling novels of the year so far - KIN. Tayari and Tim talk about Tayari’s origin story, choosing point of view, mothers and daughters, writing historical fiction, her tour for Kin, and much more. Thank you to Nantucket Community Television for the live audio recording of this conversation.
    Thank you to our Episode Sponsors:
    Nantucket Hotel
    N Magazine
    Nantucket Current
    And a special thank you to our Season 4 Premier Sponsors:
    Book of the Month
    Nantucket Book Partners
    Little, Brown
    Follow/Subscribe to the 'Books, Beach, & Beyond' podcast now to stay current on new episodes.

    And find us on Instagram at @booksbeachandbeyond

    Happy Reading!
  • Books, Beach, & Beyond

    Belle Burden

    06/30/2026 | 49 mins.
    This special episode of Books, Beach, & Beyond was recorded LIVE at the 15th annual Nantucket Book Festival on June 12, 2026. Elin sits Belle Burden down to talk about one of the best-selling memoirs of the year so far - “Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage.” Elin designed the conversation to be split between before the book, about the book, and after the book came out. Belle tells us of her writing and reading life, her past, her marriage, being on Oprah’s podcast, and Hollywood plans for the screen adaptation. Thank you to Nantucket Community Television for the live audio recording of this conversation.
    Thank you to our Episode Sponsors:
    Nantucket Hotel
    Hill House Home - 20% off first order of $150 or more with code ACK20
    And a special thank you to our Season 4 Premier Sponsors:
    Book of the Month
    Nantucket Book Partners
    Little, Brown
    Follow/Subscribe to the 'Books, Beach, & Beyond' podcast now to stay current on new episodes.

    And find us on Instagram at @booksbeachandbeyond

    Happy Reading!
  • Books, Beach, & Beyond

    Carley Fortune

    06/16/2026 | 52 mins.
    Carley Fortune is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Every Summer After, One Golden Summer, This Summer Will Be Different, Meet Me at the Lake, and new on shelves this year, the #1 New York Times bestseller - Our Perfect Storm. Carley, Elin, and Tim start talking about the romance genre and its respect in the industry, Carley’s life as a journalist before turning into a novelist, and how she got her start. They chat about literary tropes, first person point of view, writing believable sex scenes, her Canadian settings, Tofino and Barry’s Bay, her newest novel Our Perfect Storm, and her screen adaptation Every Year After based on her book Every Summer After.
    Thank you to our Episode Sponsors:
    Nantucket Book Partners
    Nantucket Looms
    And a special thank you to our Season 4 Premier Sponsors:
    Book of the Month
    Nantucket Book Partners
    Little, Brown
    Carley Fortune Reading List
    Every Summer After
    One Golden Summer
    This Summer Will Be Different 
    Meet Me at the Lake
    Our Perfect Storm
    What else are we reading in this episode?
    Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Montgomery
    Tomorrow When the War Began by John Marsden
    Fifty Shades of Grey E. L. James
    Dolly All the Time by Annabel Monaghan
    Sandwich by Catherine Newman
    Follow/Subscribe to the 'Books, Beach, & Beyond' podcast now to stay current on new episodes.

    And find us on Instagram at @booksbeachandbeyond

    Happy Reading!
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About Books, Beach, & Beyond
Join Elin Hilderbrand, #1 New York Times bestselling author of 30 titles and the “Queen of the Beach Reads,” and Tim Ehrenberg, creator of the popular Tim Talks Books, as they talk shop and host spirited discussions with special guests from bestselling and internationally recognized authors, to publishing industry insiders, to local island legends who feature prominently in Hilderbrand’s prolific Nantucket stories. From what it’s like to take a book to the screen to the intricacies and intimate details of an author’s writing process, Hilderbrand and Ehrenberg take listeners on an exciting (and amusing) journey each episode, bringing books to life in a brand-new way in this podcast presented by N Magazine. A special thank you to our Season 2 Premier Sponsors: Nantucket Book Partners, Book of the Month, The Nantucket Hotel, Cartolina, and Triple Eight Distillery.Interested in advertising in Books, Beach, & Beyond? Email advertising@n-magazine.com to learn more!
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